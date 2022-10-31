Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
The Charleston Metro Area of South Carolina has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The Battery in Charleston, SC, USA,By Chris Pruitt - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
counton2.com
Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
charlestondaily.net
Weekly Board Game Club Launched – Every Thursday Night (Park Circle)
Looking for a fun weekly meetup? Come join our new board game club!. Every Thursday 6-9pm, starting November 3, we will host a board game club – open to everyone just looking for others who enjoy board games and want to learn new ones or play classics. Can’t get...
Where to buy to-go Thanksgiving dinners in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of everything on your Thanksgiving table, including the turkey, expected to reach record highs, some may already be stressing over preparing that signature Turkey Day feast. Luckily, local restaurants and catering companies are here to help so you can skip both the grocery store and the preparations and spend […]
abcnews4.com
City of Charleston says "barnacle" parking enforcement program is a success so far
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been six months since the City of Charleston started using barnacles to get people to pay excessive unpaid parking fees. The city says so far; the pilot program has been successful. "The program is going great. We have deployed and released 120 barnacles in...
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
Community Rallies Behind Moncks Corner Family After Toddler Loses COVID-19 Battle
The Berkeley County community is rallying behind a Moncks Corner couple who lost their toddler to COVID-19 this week. The post Community Rallies Behind Moncks Corner Family After Toddler Loses COVID-19 Battle appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Black Food Truck Festival returns Nov. 19-20
According to U.S. Census data, Black entrepreneurship is on the rise. Even before the pandemic, Black-owned businesses (with more than one employee) grew 8% from 2018 to 2019. Post-pandemic, that growth appears to be continuing as evidenced by our next guest’s Lowcountry event. Mike Switzer interviews Marcus Hammond, organizer of the Black Food Truck Festival coming to Charleston, SC Nov. 19-20.
live5news.com
Gas leak closes roads in North Charleston, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a gas leak has shut down several lanes of traffic on Rivers Avenue. All lanes on Rivers Avenue between Reynolds Avenue and Cherokee Street are shut down. Police say Dominion Energy is on scene. This is a developing story....
WJCL
Police: 2 adults, 2 children injured in Lowcountry apartment complex shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two adults and two children were injured in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex early Sunday. Charleston police tell local news outlets they were called about the shooting after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police Sgt. Lee Mixon told WCSC-TV that he didn’t know the ages...
live5news.com
Ravenel bridge exits reopen after ‘major’ crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a “major” crash on the Ravenel bridge Wednesday has been cleared. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes, closing the King Street exit and the I-26 exit. The exits were reopened around 12:20 p.m.
wpde.com
Creepy Carolina: The legend of Lavinia Fisher and the Old Charleston Jail
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Standing at 21 Magazine Street in Charleston is a building with storied dark history– the Old Charleston Jail. "Well, the Old City Jail was first built in 1802. The first inmates started coming in in 1803, and it actually stood as a district jail or a county jail here in Charleston for 137 years. It didn't close its doors until 1939," said Bulldog Tours tour guide manager Andrew Kuhn.
abcnews4.com
New 36-room King Street hotel approved by zoning board, needs further review
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A proposed six-story hotel on King Street has made it to the next round of approval. Tuesday night, the City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals passed a special exception request 5-0 for a new hotel located at 438 King Street, nearby Halls Chophouse. The...
4 shot at South Carolina apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two adults and two children were injured in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex early Sunday. Charleston police tell local news outlets they were called about the shooting after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police Sgt. Lee Mixon told WCSC-TV that he didn’t know the ages of the children. Three of the […]
abcnews4.com
Victim in Hampton Inn shooting identified by Berkeley County Coroner
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a shooting at the Summerville Hampton Inn. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Britt of California. On Wednesday, Summerville PD responded to a shooting at the Hampton Inn. Britt was found at the...
charlestonmag.com
Home Guard: Coastal Conservation League’s new leader Faith Rivers James aims to create spaces where people can feel free and safe
Serendipity. That’s how Faith Rivers James describes her path to becoming the new executive director of the Coastal Conservation League (CCL). James grew up in Mount Pleasant’s Four Mile community, where Interstate-526 now terminates into Highway 17. During her time as the first female African American graduate of Porter-Gaud, then at Dartmouth, and later at Harvard Law School, she watched her idyllic village morph into a bustling highway interchange.
iheart.com
Summerville Hampton Inn shooting victim identified
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man as the victim of a deadly shooting outside of a hotel Wednesday night. Michael Britt, from California, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.
live5news.com
Colleton County fires head football coach Kris Howell
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County has fired head football coach Kris Howell after 2 seasons the coach confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson for the district would only confirm that the school is in search of a new head coach and wouldn’t comment on Howell’s status with the county.
Charleston City Paper
7 Charleston cafes and bakeries with tasty pastries
A warm cup of cocoa, coffee or tea always pair well with classic pastries like a blueberry muffin or coffee cake. At these seven cafes and bakeries in Charleston, you’ll find tradition treats and creative, fun pastries you can’t find anywhere else in town. Annie O’ Love’s Cookie...
abcnews4.com
Caught on camera: Man breaks through glass door, burglarizes Summerville store
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville business owner is picking up the pieces after an early-morning burglary at his store on the Charleston and Dorchester County line. Brandon Askins owns Cross County General Rental on Highway 78. He says an unidentified suspect broke into the business early Monday morning to steal items.
