FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
64th and Lancaster shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday morning, Nov. 5. Police said the 25-year-old victim was shot near 64th and Lancaster around 10:50 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. What led to the shooting is not yet known. Anyone...
CBS 58
Woman found dead in vehicle with apparent gunshot wound, Germantown police investigating
GERMANTOWN, Wis (CBS 58) -- Germantown police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Leah Gaines of Milwaukee County. GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Germantown police are investigating the death of a woman found with an apparent gunshot wound near Lovers Lane Thursday, Nov. 3. Police say a resident contacted authorities...
WISN
22-year-old Milwaukee man charged in Oak Creek movie theater stabbing
OAK CREEK, Wis. — A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with stabbing another man with a key during a fight inside the South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek. Police say they responded to the scene on Monday, November 1st, around 10:15 p.m. Mohamed Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin is charged with one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Cinema stabbing; Milwaukee man admits using key in stabbing
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with a stabbing incident that happened at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The accused is Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin – and he faces a charge of first-degree reckless injury. According to the criminal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Germantown homicide; woman's body found in vehicle
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A homicide investigation is underway in Germantown after a woman's body was found in a vehicle on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to police, around 2:18 p.m. officers were called to the area of Lovers Lane and Pleasant View Road after a resident reported finding a woman in his vehicle who appeared to be dead.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee business robbed near 56th and North, teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Two boys, 17, were arrested after a business near 56th and North was robbed Thursday evening, Nov. 3. Police said the crime happened around 5:30 p.m. A firearm and items from the business were recovered by investigators. Charges against the teenagers were referred to prosecutors.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Friday shootings wound 3
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 4 responded to at least three separate shootings. Two men and one woman – all from Milwaukee – were wounded. Just after 1 a.m., police said a 36-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.
wtmj.com
Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car
GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
WISN
Police search for critically missing man
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding critically missing 61-year-old Ronald Bruner. Bruner was last seen at 10:40 p.m. Friday, near N 55th and W. Casper streets in Milwaukee. He is described as 5'8", 110 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near South Division, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near South Division High School on Thursday, Nov. 3. The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. near 13th and Mitchell. Police said the 37-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
fox32chicago.com
Man dies at the wheel of SUV, collides with semi-truck in Grayslake
CHICAGO - A 73-year-old man from Grayslake died Friday morning while driving just before his SUV collided with a semi-truck. Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Route 120 and Ivanhoe Road. The driver of the SUV, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as James Bechtel, was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gun pulled on Whitefish Bay trick-or-treaters, man arrested
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay man is accused of pulling out a gun during trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 30. Police reports say before he pulled a gun, he told a group of kids to "get out of my neighborhood." FOX6 News is not naming the man arrested because...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge. Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.
CBS 58
Father and son identified as victims of deadly Kenosha apartment fire
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New details about a deadly apartment fire in Kenosha. It happened early Sunday morning near 36th and 48th. Loved ones identified the father and son killed as Antonio and A'mari Davidson, and they're raising money to help with funeral expenses. You can find the Gofundme...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Fleet Farm burglary suspect in custody, stolen guns and ammo recovered
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident is in custody for allegedly breaking into and stealing firearms and ammunition from a Fleet Farm on October 28. The Fond du Lac Police Department says that the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday during a traffic stop.
CBS 58
50-year-old Milwaukee man shot, police searching for suspect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police were called to a local hospital to investigate a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 3 around 1:30 a.m. The location of the shooting is still undetermined. A 50-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and is expected to survive. Police are trying to determine what...
Two teens arrested after armed robbery near 56th and North
Two teens were arrested after an armed robbery near 56th and North on Thursday. According to Milwaukee police, it happened around 5:30 p.m. at a business in the area.
WISN
Hartland police investigating email sent moments before family murder-suicide
HARTLAND, Wis. — 12 News has obtained a mysterious email that Hartland police confirms is a part of their Oct. 21 murder-suicide investigation. It's time-stamped at 5:10 a.m., one minute before police were first called to an apartment fire on Mansfield Court near Oxford Drive in Hartland where they found six people shot dead.
Comments / 4