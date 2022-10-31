ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

64th and Lancaster shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday morning, Nov. 5. Police said the 25-year-old victim was shot near 64th and Lancaster around 10:50 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. What led to the shooting is not yet known. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Germantown homicide; woman's body found in vehicle

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A homicide investigation is underway in Germantown after a woman's body was found in a vehicle on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to police, around 2:18 p.m. officers were called to the area of Lovers Lane and Pleasant View Road after a resident reported finding a woman in his vehicle who appeared to be dead.
GERMANTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee business robbed near 56th and North, teens arrested

MILWAUKEE - Two boys, 17, were arrested after a business near 56th and North was robbed Thursday evening, Nov. 3. Police said the crime happened around 5:30 p.m. A firearm and items from the business were recovered by investigators. Charges against the teenagers were referred to prosecutors.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings wound 3

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 4 responded to at least three separate shootings. Two men and one woman – all from Milwaukee – were wounded. Just after 1 a.m., police said a 36-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car

GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
GERMANTOWN, WI
WISN

Police search for critically missing man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding critically missing 61-year-old Ronald Bruner. Bruner was last seen at 10:40 p.m. Friday, near N 55th and W. Casper streets in Milwaukee. He is described as 5'8", 110 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near South Division, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near South Division High School on Thursday, Nov. 3. The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. near 13th and Mitchell. Police said the 37-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Man dies at the wheel of SUV, collides with semi-truck in Grayslake

CHICAGO - A 73-year-old man from Grayslake died Friday morning while driving just before his SUV collided with a semi-truck. Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Route 120 and Ivanhoe Road. The driver of the SUV, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as James Bechtel, was...
GRAYSLAKE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gun pulled on Whitefish Bay trick-or-treaters, man arrested

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay man is accused of pulling out a gun during trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 30. Police reports say before he pulled a gun, he told a group of kids to "get out of my neighborhood." FOX6 News is not naming the man arrested because...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors

WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge. Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.
WOODRIDGE, IL
CBS 58

Father and son identified as victims of deadly Kenosha apartment fire

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New details about a deadly apartment fire in Kenosha. It happened early Sunday morning near 36th and 48th. Loved ones identified the father and son killed as Antonio and A'mari Davidson, and they're raising money to help with funeral expenses. You can find the Gofundme...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

50-year-old Milwaukee man shot, police searching for suspect

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police were called to a local hospital to investigate a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 3 around 1:30 a.m. The location of the shooting is still undetermined. A 50-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and is expected to survive. Police are trying to determine what...
MILWAUKEE, WI

