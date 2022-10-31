ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many in NC haunted by high prices of Halloween candy this year; some sweets up 42% since 2021

By Darran Todd
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZFBA_0isZSyVo00

RALIEGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A lot of people are preparing for Halloween on Monday but some already took part in many events throughout the weekend.

People are already learning that one of the scariest things this year won’t be the costumes — but the increase in candy prices.

Because of inflation, manufacturers like Hershey’s and Nestle have had to increase their prices on packages and candy this year.

Hershey sent CBS News a statement saying in part, “Packing changes have been industry practice for decades … better store candy in the pantry.”

CBS 17 crew spoke to a few Raleigh residents about if they would be opting out of traditional Halloween activities or not.

“Going into the Food Lion just now I saw prices had jumped and it’s not something I want to take part in because I need that money for other things,” said shopper Anthony Stephenson.

“I think it was $19 dollars and I was thinking about it — it’s probably twice what it was last year,” Ben Simpson said as he was shopping with his daughter.

Shrinkage in packaging also played a huge part in packaging this year.

“It’s really difficult to tell if the product has changed — we buy Halloween candy once a year. And now they have these oddball sizes, who knows if they’ve changed since last year or not,” said Edgar Dworsky, the founder of Consumer World.

According to the National Retail Federation, 69 percent of Americans are expected to celebrate this year. The most since the pandemic began.

What’s really scary this Halloween is the price increase of some of our favorite candies.

Skittles: $3.13 to $4.43, a 42% increase
Starburst: $2.98 to $4.01, a 35% increase
M&M’s: $4.07 to $4.63, a 14% increase
Snickers: $6.18 to $7.07, a 14% increase

To see a full list click here .

“It’s certainly a consideration with most things we’re doing right now. But, nah, we’re going to participate. We got the candy and we’re going to celebrate Halloween like we always do,” Brad Breslow said.

“Candy is definitely more expensive — I just bought some. Especially with a 2-year-old we’re definitely still going to participate in Halloween and walk around and get some candy for sure,” Simpson said.

According to the National Retail Federation, people are estimated to spend more than $3 billion on Halloween candy this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

