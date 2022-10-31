ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Is This Heaven? An Evening with Dwier Brown

DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Kevin Negaard joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming "Is this Heaven? An Evening with Dwier Brown" fundraiser. "Is this Heaven? An Evening with Dwier Brown" will be a book signing and a showing of the film Field of Dreams, hosted by Wanna Have A Catch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Trick-or-Treat hours announced for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In Sioux City and South Sioux City, Halloween trick-or-treating is from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31st. Remember, if you're out collecting candy, stick to the sidewalks and bring a flashlight. Drivers are reminded to be extra cautious when driving through neighborhoods on...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Muskies hold special game for area school students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers laced up their skates Wednesday morning in front of a special crowd. The team hosting about 4,000 students from area schools as part of a special "Hockey Day" field trip event. The Muskies took on the Sioux Falls Stampede to encourage...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kynt1450.com

Several Vandalisms in Yankton Over Halloween Weekend

The Yankton Police Department says that they have received several vandalism reports dating back to this past weekend. YPD says that the reports involved a business as well as several houses and vehicles in Yankton. YPD says that damage was done to residential and vehicle windows. YPD is asking that...
YANKTON, SD
kscj.com

FIELD FIRES BURN THROUGH WESTERN IOWA

WARM, DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS HELPED SPREAD FIELD FIRES THAT IGNITED IN WESTERN IOWA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS OF RICKETTS, IOWA IN CRAWFORD COUNTY HAD TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A LARGE FIRE THERE. O.K. HENDERSON HAS MORE:. FIELDFIRE OC…SOQ. :25. A FIELD FIRE NEAR 2375 OLD HIGHWAY...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor stops in Sioux City ahead of election day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear visited Sioux City last week. The third candidate on the ballot next Tuesday made a final stop of his own in town, Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart. Siouxland News caught up with him Wednesday morning in Downtown Sioux City where he shared his goals if elected governor.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

North Sioux City holds town hall over airport development plans

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — In North Sioux City, developers updated the community Tuesday night, Nov. 1st on plans to expand and transform Graham Airport. The Graham Airpark development includes office space and an expanded air facility capable of serving private jets like those used by corporate executives. The...
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Missing Sioux City woman found safe

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say Brenda Payer has been located out of state by members of her family who report she is doing well and was unharmed. Payer was reported missing on October 1st after parking her van at the McDonald's at West 8th Street and Hamilton Boulevard on September 29th.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Truck used in Gunderson's robbery recovered

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A stolen white pick-up truck used in the Gunderson's grab and smash robbery on Saturday was located. The truck was stolen from the Southern Hills Hy-Vee parking lot just before the robbery. Police were called to Gunderson's in Lakeport Commons just before 1:00 p.m. for...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Crawford County town evacuated due to field fire

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — A small southeast Siouxland town had to be evacuated due to a fast-moving field fire in Crawford County Wednesday afternoon. The town of Ricketts, with a population of just over 100, was ordered to evacuate by Crawford County emergency management just after 1 p.m. because of a field fire north of Highway 141 between Charter Oak and Ricketts. That fire was being driven by strong southerly winds.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Local school students hear inspirational message from Olympic softball player

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Students at Bishop Heelan got a visit from a very successful athlete Wednesday. Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist in softball, Leah Amico, shared a glimpse of her exprience competing in three different Olympic games and two world championships for the US over 12 years while also overcoming setbacks in her personal and professional lives.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox

SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
SHELDON, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Round Baler Destroyed In Fire Near Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa– A round baler was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 31, 2022, near Sheldon. According to Assistant Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, at about 2:45 p.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a baler on fire near 330th Street and Marsh Avenue. That’s just west of Sheldon’s south side, west of Sudbeck Trucking.
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

No injuries reported in Le Mars house fire

LE MARS, Iowa — Fire crews in Le Mars battled a house fire in those warm and windy conditions Wednesday afternoon. That fire broke out just after 1 p.m. in a single-story home on 4th Street Northwest. The Le Mars Fire Chief says it appears that the fire was started by a candle in the basement that ignited nearby combustibles and spread through the floor into the kitchen eventually causing the floor to collapse.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
SIOUX CITY, IA

