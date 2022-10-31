Read full article on original website
TOTT - Is This Heaven? An Evening with Dwier Brown
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Kevin Negaard joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming "Is this Heaven? An Evening with Dwier Brown" fundraiser. "Is this Heaven? An Evening with Dwier Brown" will be a book signing and a showing of the film Field of Dreams, hosted by Wanna Have A Catch.
Sioux City’s ‘really’ haunted locations
Siouxlanders may be able to visit staged haunts during the Halloween season, but there are some places in Sioux City that are rumored to be really haunted. Some have even been investigated by a paranormal team.
siouxlandnews.com
Trick-or-Treat hours announced for Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In Sioux City and South Sioux City, Halloween trick-or-treating is from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31st. Remember, if you're out collecting candy, stick to the sidewalks and bring a flashlight. Drivers are reminded to be extra cautious when driving through neighborhoods on...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Musketeers raise $100k for UnityPoint Heath St. Luke's during Pink in the Rink
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers are making a huge donation to the oncology services at Unity Point Health-St. Luke's. The Musketeers' "Pink in the Rink" fundraiser this year smashed past records this year netting $100,000. Even an auction of game-worn jerseys set a new record with the last jersey selling for more than $21,000.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Muskies hold special game for area school students
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers laced up their skates Wednesday morning in front of a special crowd. The team hosting about 4,000 students from area schools as part of a special "Hockey Day" field trip event. The Muskies took on the Sioux Falls Stampede to encourage...
siouxlandnews.com
Goodwill "Boots to Suits" program aims to help veterans dress for job interviews
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Goodwill of the Great Plains is once again running a long-time promotion to help veterans find jobs in Siouxland. Boots to Suits is a 15-year-old program that will give military veterans $40 to spend on clothes at the store, with a military ID. The program...
kynt1450.com
Several Vandalisms in Yankton Over Halloween Weekend
The Yankton Police Department says that they have received several vandalism reports dating back to this past weekend. YPD says that the reports involved a business as well as several houses and vehicles in Yankton. YPD says that damage was done to residential and vehicle windows. YPD is asking that...
kscj.com
FIELD FIRES BURN THROUGH WESTERN IOWA
WARM, DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS HELPED SPREAD FIELD FIRES THAT IGNITED IN WESTERN IOWA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS OF RICKETTS, IOWA IN CRAWFORD COUNTY HAD TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A LARGE FIRE THERE. O.K. HENDERSON HAS MORE:. FIELDFIRE OC…SOQ. :25. A FIELD FIRE NEAR 2375 OLD HIGHWAY...
siouxlandnews.com
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor stops in Sioux City ahead of election day
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear visited Sioux City last week. The third candidate on the ballot next Tuesday made a final stop of his own in town, Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart. Siouxland News caught up with him Wednesday morning in Downtown Sioux City where he shared his goals if elected governor.
siouxlandnews.com
Morningside Univ. launches School of Aviation, partners with Oracle, WIT for new facility
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside University announces the launch of its School of Aviation which includes Professional Flight and Aviation Management programs. The programs will be offered in partnership with Oracle Aviation, a fixed-base operator based in Omaha, and the City of Sioux City. Oracle Aviation of Omaha will...
siouxlandnews.com
North Sioux City holds town hall over airport development plans
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — In North Sioux City, developers updated the community Tuesday night, Nov. 1st on plans to expand and transform Graham Airport. The Graham Airpark development includes office space and an expanded air facility capable of serving private jets like those used by corporate executives. The...
siouxlandnews.com
Missing Sioux City woman found safe
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say Brenda Payer has been located out of state by members of her family who report she is doing well and was unharmed. Payer was reported missing on October 1st after parking her van at the McDonald's at West 8th Street and Hamilton Boulevard on September 29th.
siouxlandnews.com
Truck used in Gunderson's robbery recovered
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A stolen white pick-up truck used in the Gunderson's grab and smash robbery on Saturday was located. The truck was stolen from the Southern Hills Hy-Vee parking lot just before the robbery. Police were called to Gunderson's in Lakeport Commons just before 1:00 p.m. for...
siouxlandnews.com
Crawford County town evacuated due to field fire
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — A small southeast Siouxland town had to be evacuated due to a fast-moving field fire in Crawford County Wednesday afternoon. The town of Ricketts, with a population of just over 100, was ordered to evacuate by Crawford County emergency management just after 1 p.m. because of a field fire north of Highway 141 between Charter Oak and Ricketts. That fire was being driven by strong southerly winds.
siouxlandnews.com
Local school students hear inspirational message from Olympic softball player
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Students at Bishop Heelan got a visit from a very successful athlete Wednesday. Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist in softball, Leah Amico, shared a glimpse of her exprience competing in three different Olympic games and two world championships for the US over 12 years while also overcoming setbacks in her personal and professional lives.
nwestiowa.com
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
kiwaradio.com
Round Baler Destroyed In Fire Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A round baler was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 31, 2022, near Sheldon. According to Assistant Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, at about 2:45 p.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a baler on fire near 330th Street and Marsh Avenue. That’s just west of Sheldon’s south side, west of Sudbeck Trucking.
siouxlandnews.com
No injuries reported in Le Mars house fire
LE MARS, Iowa — Fire crews in Le Mars battled a house fire in those warm and windy conditions Wednesday afternoon. That fire broke out just after 1 p.m. in a single-story home on 4th Street Northwest. The Le Mars Fire Chief says it appears that the fire was started by a candle in the basement that ignited nearby combustibles and spread through the floor into the kitchen eventually causing the floor to collapse.
siouxlandnews.com
Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
