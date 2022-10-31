Lee Jihan, K-Pop Singer & Actor, Dies at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush

Singer-actor Lee Jihan was among those who died in the Itaewon crowd crush tragedy in Seoul, South Korea. Two agencies representing the star, 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment , confirmed the news on Sunday (Oct. 30). He was 24.

Born on Aug. 3, 1998, Lee Jihan had made his first big move in the Korean entertainment industry by competing in the second season of the Korean singing competition Produce 101 , where 101 K-pop hopefuls looked to land a spot in an 11-member boy band.

Representing as a K-pop trainee from Pan Entertainment at the time, Lee originally auditioned on the show with a cover of EXO ‘s “Overdose,” delivered a well-received group performance of INFINITE ‘s “Be Mine” with castmates, and was ultimately eliminated in the fifth episode. The show produced Wanna One (who scored five entries on the World Albums chart during their one year together) and other breakout stars.

Former Produce 101 contestants Park Heeseok and Kim Dohyun expressed their condolences and shared funeral information for their former castmate via Instagram Stories .

Post- Produce , Lee moved into acting. In 2019, he starred in the Korean drama Today Was Another Namhyun Day . 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment agencies both represent a handful of different actors in South Korea.

Lee Jihan is one of at least 153 dead in Seoul’s crowd crush incident over the weekend. The Korean government has announced a period of national mourning that will last until Nov. 5. Several K-pop music releases and events have been canceled or postponed in light of the tragedy. Artists like PSY , ENHYPEN and more have expressed condolences .