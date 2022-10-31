ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lee Jihan, K-Pop Singer & Actor, Dies at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush

By Jeff Benjamin
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Singer-actor Lee Jihan was among those who died in the Itaewon crowd crush tragedy in Seoul, South Korea. Two agencies representing the star, 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment , confirmed the news on Sunday (Oct. 30). He was 24.

Born on Aug. 3, 1998, Lee Jihan had made his first big move in the Korean entertainment industry by competing in the second season of the Korean singing competition Produce 101 , where 101 K-pop hopefuls looked to land a spot in an 11-member boy band.

Related

K-Pop Events, New Music Releases Canceled & Postponed in Light of Seoul Halloween Stampede


10/30/2022

Representing as a K-pop trainee from Pan Entertainment at the time, Lee originally auditioned on the show with a cover of EXO ‘s “Overdose,” delivered a well-received group performance of INFINITE ‘s “Be Mine” with castmates, and was ultimately eliminated in the fifth episode. The show produced Wanna One (who scored five entries on the World Albums chart during their one year together) and other breakout stars.

Former Produce 101 contestants Park Heeseok and Kim Dohyun expressed their condolences and shared funeral information for their former castmate via Instagram Stories .

Post- Produce , Lee moved into acting. In 2019, he starred in the Korean drama Today Was Another Namhyun Day . 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment agencies both represent a handful of different actors in South Korea.

Lee Jihan is one of at least 153 dead in Seoul’s crowd crush incident over the weekend. The Korean government has announced a period of national mourning that will last until Nov. 5. Several K-pop music releases and events have been canceled or postponed in light of the tragedy. Artists like PSY , ENHYPEN and more have expressed condolences .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Lee Jihan, K-Pop Singer, Dead at 24 After Crowd Tragedy in Seoul, South Korea

K-pop singer and actor Lee Jihan has died. The young entertainer was among the victims of the horrific crowd surge tragedy in Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Lee Jihan was one of 154 people killed in the incident, which occurred on Saturday in Itaewon, a busy nightlife district in the capital city.
Distractify

24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away

With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
Cheryl E Preston

BTS K-Pop stars will serve mandatory military duty in South Korea

NBC News is reporting that global superstars of the K-Pop group BTS will perform their mandatory military service in South Korea. Fans worldwide have been dreading this day and it is now here and reminiscent of the outcry when Elvis Presley was drafted into the US army. Each of the seven members of BTS will fulfill their requirement to serve and not seek "any further delays or special exemptions"
The Independent

South Korea: At least 153 dead after crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 153 people have been killed and 133 others injured after crowds celebrating Halloween were crushed in an alleyway in the South Korean capital of Seoul.Bodies were pictured lining the streets in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, while footage showed first responders and bystanders desperately providing CPR to unconscious victims in scenes described as “like a hell”.Emergency officials said most of the dead were teenagers or adults in their 20s who had been caught up in a crowd surge as they celebrated Halloween for the first time in three years following the lifting of Covid restrictions.Many of those...
Vice

Seoul Crowd Crush: The Split-Second Decisions That Separated Life and Death

SEOUL — Lee Ji-han dreamed of becoming an actor and singer. In 2017, when he was 18, he took part in the TV audition show Produce 101, where he competed to be the next K-pop megastar. In one episode, he danced to the song “Overdose” by the boy group EXO-K. In another, he put on a traditional Korean king’s outfit and read lines from a romance drama with a wistful gaze into the distance: “You are my moon. Don’t walk away from me.”
HollywoodLife

Lee Ji-han Dead: Everything To Know About K-Pop Star Killed in Seoul Halloween Stampede

Lee Ji-han was a K-pop star. He died in a stampede at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea. He was 24 years old when he died. K-Pop star Lee Ji-han died at a massive Halloween event in Seoul, South Korea on October 29. The 24-year-old was killed during a crowd rush that claimed that lives of at least 150 people. Ji-han’s management company 935 Entertainment confirmed the tragic news the following day, on October 30.
The Associated Press

World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

HONG KONG (AP) — World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea. The tragedy occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley. At least 82 others were injured in the South Korea’s deadliest accident in years. U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sent their “deepest condolences” to the families of the deceased. “We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and wish for a quick recovery to all those who were injured,” said President Biden in a tweet. “The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time.”
People

Georgia Dad Mourns Son with 'Bright Future' Who Died in South Korea Crowd Surge: 'The World's a Darker Place'

The victim's father, Steve Blesi, tells PEOPLE that his son Steven had "an adventurous spirit" and "could have done anything he wanted in this world" The father of an American college student, who died Saturday during a crowd surge in South Korea, is remembering his son as a "smart" young man with "an incredibly bright future." Steven Blesi, 20, of Marietta, Ga., was studying abroad in the country when he was killed in the incident over the weekend, his dad Steve Blesi confirms to PEOPLE. Officials say at least...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Seoul stampede – latest: Many teenagers among 153 dead in Halloween crowd crush

At least 153 people, mostly teenagers, have died in a stampede as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, in what has become the country’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s nightlife district of Itaewon overnight.At least 82 people are believed to be injured and were rushed to the hospital. Officials fear the death toll could rise further. Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of...
BBC

Itaewon crush: Shock and anger as Seoul grieves for its young

On a bright and cloudless October afternoon, Lee Insook marched into a grassy field in the middle of Seoul, sat down, and began to wail. Clutching a handmade sign that said "I'm so sorry, guys", she directed her piercing cries at a large stage covered in flowers - a public altar honouring the many young lives lost in Saturday night's Itaewon crush.
WWD

Gucci Calls Off Seoul Show in Light of Tragic Event, National Mourning in South Korea

NO SHOW: Gucci has called off its show in Seoul slated for Nov. 1 in light of the recent tragic events in the South Korean capital. On Saturday night, more than 150 people were killed and dozens were injured after being crushed in a large crowd in the Itaewon nightlife district while celebrating Halloween. Hundreds of people are still missing. Local authorities have declared the state of national mourning while investigations are in progress to identify the causes behind the fatal surge.More from WWDGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy