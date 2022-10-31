Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker's Chances vs. Raphael Warnock as Georgia Polls Narrow
Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock maintains a slight lead over his Republican challenger Herschel Walker in what remains one of the closest midterm races, according to a poll. A new Monmouth University survey, published on Wednesday, shows that 49 percent of potential voters said they would definitely or probably back...
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll
With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Democrats' Chances of Beating GOP to Hold Senate With Two Weeks to Midterm
Election forecasters say that Democrats and Republicans are in a close race for control of the Senate ahead of the midterms. However, some analysts believe Democrats have an edge and are likely to maintain control of the upper chamber after this year's election. FiveThirtyEight predicts that Democrats have a 55...
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Herschel Walker Unable to Take Advantage of Red Wave Momentum, Poll Finds
The GOP has garnered a rush of momentum in the weeks leading up to Election Day, but the push seems to have stopped short of benefitting Republican Herschel Walker's race against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia. Republican candidates in several key races across the nation are seeing an uptick...
Biden's Gaffe-Filled Speech Sparks Criticism
Tuesday's campaign speech in Florida marked another incident in which the president's performance overshadowed his message.
A Democratic Candidate Was Beaten and Knocked Unconscious at His Home
A Democrat running for a state House seat in Pennsylvania says he was attacked and knocked unconscious at his home early Monday morning, and that he believes he’s being targeted with election-related harassment. Richard Ringer, 69, is running for a swing seat in Fayette County, about an hour southeast...
Midterms 2022: Here's how voter priorities have shifted in Georgia in final stretch of midterm cycle
As the country approaches Election Day, voters are homing in on specific issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November.
4 takeaways from the New York governor debate between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics.
Obama rallies electric Atlanta crowd in push for Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Former President Barack Obama rallied an electric crowd here Friday night in support of Democratic candidates on the ballot with early voting already underway in this key battleground state. Obama arrived with the goal of using his star power within the party — mainly among...
Obama brings Democratic star power to key Georgia U.S. Senate race
ATLANTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Democrats turned to former President Barack Obama on Friday to rally Georgia voters in a tight U.S. Senate race that could determine whether the party keeps control of the chamber after the upcoming midterm elections.
Daily Beast
Herschel Walker’s Abortion Scandal Might Be Democrats’ Last Hope In the Midterms
Four months ago, when the U.S. Supreme Court issued the Dobbs decision, overturning Roe v. Wade and returning the issue of abortion to the states, it was an unmitigated disaster for American women. For the Democratic Party, it provided a political lifeline. Outraged supporters of a woman’s right to choose...
Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'
Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
Kemp steers away from criticizing Trump ahead of Georgia governor’s race
CNN — For all of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to defeat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp during the primary, the Republican governor is loath to criticize his party’s most influential figure ahead of next week’s general election. Asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins why he thinks Trump...
Democrat tells Georgians that GOP's Raffensperger is no hero
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — (AP) — The Democrat running to be Georgia's top elections official says a closer look at incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger's record will reveal he's no hero for refusing to do the bidding of former President Donald Trump. “There seems to be this idea that he...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Did Barack Obama do enough to push Stacey Abrams, Raphael Warnock to victories In Georgia?
Thousands of voters made their way to The Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia to hear former President Barack Obama stump for Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock. For Democrats, Obama continues to stand as the party’s leading figure nearly six years after he left the White House. Without doubt, Obama’s star power can influence an election that will impact the political landscape.
