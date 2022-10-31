ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Pardon the interruption: H&I 7.5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Viewers watching WITN’s H&I 7.5 will encounter a several minute interruption in programming Wednesday afternoon. WITN is completing upgrades to our satellite receivers around the 2:00 hour. This will result in a 10 to 20 minute interruption in programing. We apologize for the inconvenience. Do...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
WILSON, NC
WITN

City of Greenville taking part in Operation Greenlight for veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city is joining a national campaign for Veterans. The City of Greenville and Pitt County are taking part in Operation Greenlight, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of veterans and their families. The Greenville Town Common Bridge will be...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s asked you to send your best Halloween costume photos and you delivered. Monday morning WITN revealed the winners of the annual Halloween Costume Contest. There were two categories: adults (18+) and children (17 and younger). Three winners were selected from each group. The winning...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU Health hosts Halloween parade for patients at Maynard Children’s Hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Health brought Halloween to patients at the Maynard Children’s Hospital on Monday. Employees hosted a socially-distanced Halloween-themed parade for everyone to enjoy. From the Addams Family to Minions, ECU Health employees went above and beyond to make sure their young patients had the chance to experience the spooky season. Team […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It looks like Greenville’s controversial red light camera program may be coming to a screeching halt. On the city council agenda for Monday night is an item to “wind down” the red light program starting November 15th. The cameras have been in operation...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

‘I’m so happy to be home’: Carnie Hedgepeth has ‘quiet, special homecoming’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is home. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, has been undergoing months of intensive treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a June motorcycle accident. He most recently was receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta. On Monday morning, Hedgepeth’s wife announced that Carnie was back home. “We are […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

WANTED: Mayor and someone to run Pink Hill town hall

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina town hopes they’ll soon be able to reopen town hall after nearly everyone quit. Pink Hill commissioners will meet tonight to select a new mayor, and possibly fill other vacant positions that forced it to close town hall. Mayor Mike Hill...
PINK HILL, NC
ednc.org

N.C. Symphony kicks off three-year residency in Edgecombe County

On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Symphony performed one of its Education Concerts for around 800 Edgecombe County Public Schools students. Conductor David Glover announced the beginning of the symphony’s three-year residency in the county before playing to an energetic crowd of third, fourth, and fifth graders at Edgecombe Community College’s Keihin Auditorium.
WNCT

New Bern ends regular season as Touchdown Friday Top 9 champ

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern High School Bears went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. Torrey Nowell and company ripped through the Big Carolina 3-A/4-A conference with a 6-0 record, averaging over 47 points a game and giving up an average of just six points a […]
NEW BERN, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. Roanoke Rapids NC- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County births

Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 9/14, Malani Keyoir Faye Miller born to Keyaira Canady and Hiyante Miller. 9/15, Yusra Yusuf Hamd born to Megan Holit and Joseph Hamad. 9/18, Raven...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

The Silk Press 101

In this series, “C” chat with a Greenville NC hair stylist who educates us on a hairstyle women wear during the Fall and the importance of using the right products to achieve the style known as the “silk press.” Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV.
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy