Pardon the interruption: H&I 7.5
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Viewers watching WITN’s H&I 7.5 will encounter a several minute interruption in programming Wednesday afternoon. WITN is completing upgrades to our satellite receivers around the 2:00 hour. This will result in a 10 to 20 minute interruption in programing. We apologize for the inconvenience. Do...
Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
City of Greenville taking part in Operation Greenlight for veterans
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city is joining a national campaign for Veterans. The City of Greenville and Pitt County are taking part in Operation Greenlight, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of veterans and their families. The Greenville Town Common Bridge will be...
WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s asked you to send your best Halloween costume photos and you delivered. Monday morning WITN revealed the winners of the annual Halloween Costume Contest. There were two categories: adults (18+) and children (17 and younger). Three winners were selected from each group. The winning...
ECU Health hosts Halloween parade for patients at Maynard Children’s Hospital
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Health brought Halloween to patients at the Maynard Children’s Hospital on Monday. Employees hosted a socially-distanced Halloween-themed parade for everyone to enjoy. From the Addams Family to Minions, ECU Health employees went above and beyond to make sure their young patients had the chance to experience the spooky season. Team […]
2nd annual Halloweeni Jamboreeni gets people into the Halloween spirit
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Museum of Arts hosted the second Halloween Jamboreeni embodied all things fun and spooky and encouraged attendees to dress up. The jamboreeni provided fun for all ages with games, arts and crafts, movies and a trunk or treat. Lindsay Ryan, a Greenville mom who...
Local fundraiser hopes to help Joy Soup Kitchen fight food insecurity
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville business and a restaurant are partnering up to help out a local soup Kitchen. On Wednesday, Evolve Inc. and Beeker’s Brisket & BBQ are hosting a lunch fundraiser at Evolve Inc. People in the community can buy a $15 plate of food to...
Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It looks like Greenville’s controversial red light camera program may be coming to a screeching halt. On the city council agenda for Monday night is an item to “wind down” the red light program starting November 15th. The cameras have been in operation...
Craven County Habitat for Humanity among those hosting ‘Women Build Week’
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is inviting women to get involved during “Women Build Week’. More than 18,000 women volunteers are expected to unite nationwide to build up their communities with habitat homeowners, including one in New Bern. A bustling construction site...
Greenville man arrested in Raleigh in connection to Beaufort County murder
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested in Raleigh Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Washington, N.C., in May. Washington police officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. They...
City of Rocky Mount Presents Culture of Health Fall Festival
The City of Rocky Mount will present the Culture of Health Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. This free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region, 405 W. Raleigh Blvd. Dental screenings will be provided at no cost by Opportunities Industrialization […]
‘I’m so happy to be home’: Carnie Hedgepeth has ‘quiet, special homecoming’
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is home. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, has been undergoing months of intensive treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a June motorcycle accident. He most recently was receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta. On Monday morning, Hedgepeth’s wife announced that Carnie was back home. “We are […]
WANTED: Mayor and someone to run Pink Hill town hall
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina town hopes they’ll soon be able to reopen town hall after nearly everyone quit. Pink Hill commissioners will meet tonight to select a new mayor, and possibly fill other vacant positions that forced it to close town hall. Mayor Mike Hill...
Largest homeless shelter in Rocky Mount struggling to keep doors open as winter approaches
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount’s largest homeless shelter is fighting to keep its doors open. United Community Ministries at 341 Mc Donald St. said a drop in donations pushed the shelter to the brink of having to close down, something residents say would hurt the entire community.
N.C. Symphony kicks off three-year residency in Edgecombe County
On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Symphony performed one of its Education Concerts for around 800 Edgecombe County Public Schools students. Conductor David Glover announced the beginning of the symphony’s three-year residency in the county before playing to an energetic crowd of third, fourth, and fifth graders at Edgecombe Community College’s Keihin Auditorium.
New Bern ends regular season as Touchdown Friday Top 9 champ
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern High School Bears went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. Torrey Nowell and company ripped through the Big Carolina 3-A/4-A conference with a 6-0 record, averaging over 47 points a game and giving up an average of just six points a […]
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. Roanoke Rapids NC- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 9/14, Malani Keyoir Faye Miller born to Keyaira Canady and Hiyante Miller. 9/15, Yusra Yusuf Hamd born to Megan Holit and Joseph Hamad. 9/18, Raven...
The Silk Press 101
In this series, “C” chat with a Greenville NC hair stylist who educates us on a hairstyle women wear during the Fall and the importance of using the right products to achieve the style known as the “silk press.” Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV.
