Alabama High School Makes Playoffs Despite Forfeiting Four Games
An Alabama high school football team earned a spot in the playoffs after dealing with lots of adversity throughout the season. The Mobile Christian Leopards initially started the season with a 4-2 record, but the team had to forfeit all of its wins in late September, due to an ineligible player competing.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson open 1-4 in top 25
The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Tennessee slotted at the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season with a win over Alabama already on their resume, the Volunteers sit in the top slot while making their debut in the CFP Rankings as the playoff opens its ninth season of existence.
Twitter reacts to Georgia's No. 3 ranking in initial CFP rankings
The initial College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night after nine weeks of play. The Georgia Bulldogs, who are sitting at 8-0 with a matchup looming against the Tennessee Volunteers (8-0), checked in at No. 3 in the rankings. Ahead of Georgia is Tennessee (#1) and Ohio State...
The Scariest Players in Alabama football history
Alabama football has featured many players throughout their history that have simply induced fear in the opposing sideline. Whether it was a player's electric speed, colossal size, or dominating hit power, they have all made an impact in the Tide's 18 national titles. Here are some of the most bone chilling players in Alabama Football history.
College Football Playoff Rankings Takeaways: Tennessee Was Right Pick at No. 1 and is TCU Underrated?
A complete breakdown and analysis of the first top 25 rankings in the 2022 season from the College Football Playoff selection committee on Nov. 1.
College Football Playoff rankings for Week 10: Who's in, who's out?
It's officially official. The selection committee has convened and announced its first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings for the 2022 season. And with much to discuss in the conference room, too. Namely, the position of two SEC East rivals: Georgia and Tennessee, who both have a case for ...
College Football Playoff selection committee explains ranking Alabama over TCU
College Football Playoff selection committee chair Boo Corrigan revealed why they decided to rank the Alabama Crimson Tide over the TCU Horned Frogs. On Tuesday night, the very first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season have been revealed. Whenever a ranking is unveiled, there is instantly a debate as to whether they made the right choice.
Former Alabama Guard Waived By Spurs Amid Scandal
Former Alabama guard Josh Primo was waived over the weekend in a shocking move by the San Antonio Spurs. The former No. 12 overall pick went unclaimed through waivers over the weekend, after allegations that he exposed himself to women. I know that you all are surpised by today's announcement....
