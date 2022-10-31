Teen girl hospitalized after being attacked by several dogs in Thousand Oaks, authorities say

A teenage girl was hospitalized in serious condition after she was attacked by several dogs in Thousand Oaks Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

Authorities say at least five large dogs attacked the 16-year-old girl at a home in the 100 block of Manzanita Lane around 3:30 p.m.

The dogs were still attacking her when crews arrived, but they were scared off by the first responders, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Five of the dogs are Cane Corsos.

The girl was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but she is expected to survive.

VCFD added that the girl and dogs live at the same home.

Video from the scene showed animal control officers and authorities taking the dogs away from the property. The dogs are now in the custody of L.A. County Animal Control.