ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Teen girl hospitalized after being attacked by several dogs in Thousand Oaks, authorities say

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

A teenage girl was hospitalized in serious condition after she was attacked by several dogs in Thousand Oaks Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

Authorities say at least five large dogs attacked the 16-year-old girl at a home in the 100 block of Manzanita Lane around 3:30 p.m.

The dogs were still attacking her when crews arrived, but they were scared off by the first responders, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Five of the dogs are Cane Corsos.

The girl was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but she is expected to survive.

VCFD added that the girl and dogs live at the same home.

Video from the scene showed animal control officers and authorities taking the dogs away from the property. The dogs are now in the custody of L.A. County Animal Control.

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

16-year-old girl in serious condition after being attacked by multiple dogs in Ventura

A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after being attacked by multiple dogs in Thousand Oaks. According to Ventura County Fire Department, she was being attacked by five large dogs at around 3:30 p.m., all of which reportedly lived in the same home as the girl located on Manzanita Lane.The girl suffered bite wounds to the head, body and arms. She is expected to recover from the injuries.Animal control workers were on scene to secure all of the dogs, which were said to be of the Cane Corso, or Italian mastiff breed. The circumstances surrounding the incident were not known, but firefighters and Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies on scene were able to stop the attack by blaring their sirens and waving around some of the firefighter's tools. Deputies also used pepper spray to deter the dogs. They were called to the scene by a neighbor who witnessed the attack. The girl's mother is also said to have suffered minor injuries in the incident. It was not immediately clear what would happen to the dogs removed from the home. 
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
signalscv.com

6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested

A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested for impersonating an officer while victimizing Spanish-speaking residents

A man is in jail accused of posing as a Los Angeles police officer while victimizing Spanish-speaking people.Investigators said Alejandro Martin targeted handymen and construction workers who placed advertisements in a popular Spanish-language classified marketplace. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that Martin swindled as much as $100,000 from at least eight victims."The victims would go to the suspect's home... in some victims' incidents he did flash a badge," said LASD Detective Cesar Gallegos. Some of the crimes involved the sale of vehicles where he would take the victims' money and not deliver the cars. In the past, police arrested Martin twice and he is also accused of grand theft and impersonating a police officer, however, the impersonation charges were dropped both times. Authorities are urging more victims to come forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party

Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HeySoCal

Police seek 19-year-old suspect for Covina fatal shootings

Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with shootings at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Joel Daniel Garcia was identified as a suspect in the fatal shootings and is...
COVINA, CA
theavtimes.com

Woman stabbed to death in Palmdale parking lot ID’d

PALMDALE – The coroner’s office has released the name of a woman stabbed to death last week in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale. She was identified as 22-year-old McKenna Evans, and no city of residence was available, according to the coroner’s office. A man also...
PALMDALE, CA
Key News Network

Armed Suspects Rob 7-Eleven in Covina, Flee with Cash

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: An armed robbery occurred Tuesday night, Nov. 1, around 10:00 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 20000 block of East Arrow Highway and Glendora Avenue in the city of Covina. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Walnut Station deputies responded to an armed robbery at the...
COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Motorcyclist killed during crash in Pico Rivera

A motorcyclist died after crashing into the pack of a truck in Pico Rivera Sunday evening. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway near Rose Hills Road. A SigAlert was issued just before 8;30 p.m., involving four lanes of the freeway, leaving just one open to traffic. According to a witness at the scene, the motorcyclist was one of a number traveling down the freeway when it collided with the back of a Jeep truck. The identity of the deceased was not immediately known. 
PICO RIVERA, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy