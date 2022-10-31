My favorite country singer. She knew true hardship and wealth. She had both to sing about. She chose hardship, because she knew what was important and what would help people to know they were not alone. Sorry she also had to know the loss of a child. Not fair. But, I think in the end, she was thankful for all the lovely gifts God had given her. If you can be a little philosophical about life, it will really help you on your road.
