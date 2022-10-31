The Lafayette varsity football team hosted Tates Creek for our homecoming game a few Fridays ago. Now, the corresponding dance is quickly approaching. This year’s homecoming dance is planned to take place on November 5th, and the theme is Hollywood Nights. Many people have been planning for homecoming since the beginning of the year, and now that it is nearer to the date of the dance, many are becoming stressed with the things that need to be done before it. The homecoming court has also recently been announced. Although it may be a relief that the campaigning time is now over, it may stress the chosen students since some believe that they now represent the school.

