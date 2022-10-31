Read full article on original website
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
LSUSports.net
10 Times A Winner, Ingrid Lindblad Earns SEC POW Honors
BATON ROUGE – A record setting conclusion to the fall women’s golf season deserves a closing fall award. Wednesday, LSU senior Ingrid Lindblad was named SEC Golfer of the Week after her 10th career collegiate victory Sunday at the Battle At The Beach in Mexico. Lindblad became the...
LSUSports.net
Michaela Rose Named to Freshman All-SEC Team
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU runner Michaela Rose was named on Tuesday to the Women’s Cross Country Freshman All-SEC team by the league office. Rose, a product of Suffolk, Va., placed 22nd in last week’s SEC Championships with a 6K time of 20:32.25, helping to lead LSU to a seventh-place finish in the team standings.
LSUSports.net
KJ Williams Named To Coaches All-SEC Preseason Second Team
BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday the selections for All-SEC made by the league coaches on the eve of the 2022-23 season. LSU forward KJ Williams, like on the media team announced at Tipoff23, was named a preseason second-team selection. The Tigers open the 2022-23 season...
LSUSports.net
Exhibition Game vs. McNeese Highlights This Week in Fall Baseball
BATON ROUGE, La. – This week’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by an exhibition game versus McNeese at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers are also scheduled to hold intra-squad scrimmages this week at 5 p.m. CT Thursday and...
LSUSports.net
Four Tigers Ready for ITA National Fall Championships
San Diego, Calif. – LSU women’s tennis Maggie Cubitt, Anastasiya Komar, Mia Rabinowitz, and Nikita Vishwase will conclude the fall season by competing in the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships starting on Wednesday, November 2 at the Barnes Tennis Center. Komar and Vishwase will compete in the doubles...
LSUSports.net
Pellacani Named SEC Diver of the Week
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU diver Chiara Pellacani was named the SEC Female Diver of the Week Tuesday for her performance in a dual meet with conference foe Auburn, the league office announced. “Chiara had a great performance on three-meter against Auburn last week,” head diving coach Drew Livingston...
LSUSports.net
Football Ranked No. 10 in Initial CFP Rankings
BATON ROUGE – LSU appeared at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season as the playoff selection committee announced its Top 25 here Tuesday evening on ESPN. LSU is back in the CFP Rankings for the first time since winning the national title...
KLFY.com
News 10 talks football over wings
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)–Football fans in Acadiana have a big weekend to look forward to. Gerald Gruenig spent the morning talking Marquee Matchups at Smitty’s Wings. Gerald Gruenig was talked football all morning with George Faust, Kevin Foote, and Danny Broussard.
LSUSports.net
LSU Football at Arkansas Kickoff, TV Network Announced
BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s Nov. 12 game at Arkansas in Fayetteville will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Arkansas contest will be televised by either CBS or ESPN, and will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live starting at 9 a.m. CT.
LSUSports.net
LSU Women’s Basketball Promotional Calendar
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball season will tipoff in one week on Monday, November 7 against Bellarmine in the PMAC and the Tigers have announced their promotional calendar for the season ahead. Every one of LSU’s 16 home games throughout the season will give Tiger fans...
LSUSports.net
Brian Kelly Press Conference - Alabama
Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly press conference show, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week’s news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.
1037thegame.com
The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
theadvocate.com
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
St. Thomas More sits as the lone No. 1 seed of all the Acadiana area teams
The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships will take place November 10th - 12th at the Cajundome
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
lafayettetimes.org
Homecoming Dance Stress
The Lafayette varsity football team hosted Tates Creek for our homecoming game a few Fridays ago. Now, the corresponding dance is quickly approaching. This year’s homecoming dance is planned to take place on November 5th, and the theme is Hollywood Nights. Many people have been planning for homecoming since the beginning of the year, and now that it is nearer to the date of the dance, many are becoming stressed with the things that need to be done before it. The homecoming court has also recently been announced. Although it may be a relief that the campaigning time is now over, it may stress the chosen students since some believe that they now represent the school.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Best Things to do in Lafayette, Louisiana
This city was founded in 1821 as Vermilionville, and later renamed Lafayette in 1884. Its locals are known as Creoles and Cajuns as they have a mixed heritage, descendants of colonial French, African Americans, and Native Americans. More specifically, Cajuns originate from French immigrants who were forced to leave Canada and made their way down to Lafayette.
The Little Big Cup Hosting Stars of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Cancer Benefit
The Little Big Cup restaurant in Arnaudville is putting on a really cool event on Saturday, November 19, 2022. They will be hosting stars of the daytime soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Red Oak Landing 51LS (a private airstrip and hangar) in Sunset, Louisiana for their 5th event benefiting the Cancer Support Community.
KLFY.com
Named best restaurant in Acadiana: Café Josephine
SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Café Josephine joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to highlight the heart of Cajun food culture: rice. This morning, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Lamb chops with cream mushroom and rice, Sea Bass and Crab rice, and Coconut Chicken Curry. CAFE JOSEPHINE. 818...
