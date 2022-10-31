Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning
Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts. But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.
Frank Reich Makes Decision On Colts New Offensive Coordinator
As Frank Reich and the Colts continue to scramble for answers, the team decided to move on from offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Wednesday. Per the IndyStar.com's Joel A. Erickson, "Frank Reich says he expects Marcus Brady to have continued success, says it comes down to being the right move for this time and this team. Reich says he'll handle the OC duties. 'Ultimately, the offense falls on me.'"
Colts, DE Tyquan Lewis get devastating injury news
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyquan Lewis has worked so hard to come back from injuries in his career. First to establish himself in the NFL, then to give himself a chance to capitalize on the reputation he’s built as a valuable rotational lineman in Indianapolis. Only to have it taken away from him again. Lewis suffered...
Colts, Bills swap RBs: Zack Moss to Indy for Nyheim Hines
Report: Colts to trade RB Nyheim Hines to Bills
The Bills will beat the buzzer by acquiring a running back. Nyheim Hines is Buffalo-bound, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The longtime Colts passing-down back/return man surfaced in trade rumors Monday night and will join a 6-1 Bills team. Hines will head to Buffalo in a package that includes...
Andrew Berry says Deshaun Watson will start Dec. 4 in Houston even though Jacoby Brissett has excelled
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Browns GM Andrew Berry said Deshaun Watson will start Dec. 4 in Houston, the first game he’s eligible, despite the fact that Jacoby Brissett has been everything the organization has hoped when they signed him. “It’s been great to have him back in the building,” Berry...
WTOP
On-field storylines get sidelined on the oddest of Wednesdays for Commanders
On-field storylines sidelined on oddest of days for Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Many storylines at Wednesday’s Commanders’ practice were supposed to matter. A former No. 2 overall pick was making his return to practice, for example. That’s enormous. So, too, is the goal of turning...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Rice 1st in NFL to 1,000 receptions
1899 — Jim Jeffries beats Sailor Tom Sharkey to retain the world heavyweight title after referee George Siler stops the fight in the 25th round at the Greater New York Athletic Club. 1934 — Lou Gehrig wins the American League Triple Crown after hitting .363 with 49 HR, and...
Colts Fire Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady
At 3-4-1, the Indianapolis Colts, whom some pegged as a potential Super Bowl sleeper before the start of the 2022 campaign, have been one of the NFL’s most disappointing clubs. On Tuesday, Indy decided to shake things up, as the Colts announced they fired second-year offensive coordinator Marcus Brady,...
WTOP
Bears open 21-day window to decide if Whitehair will return
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears opened a 21-day evaluation window Wednesday to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York...
WTOP
Jags confident in ‘due diligence’ done before Ridley trade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cam Robinson got the trade alert on his phone, immediately cleared the screen and called college teammate Calvin Ridley to welcome him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson said Ridley was excited about his pending move south and ready for a fresh start. Robinson was equally...
WTOP
Chargers receiver Allen has setback with hamstring injury
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Players usually return from the bye week refreshed or feeling confident about their bodies after getting extra time to rest. For Keenan Allen, though, the time off ended up more frustrating. The Los Angeles Chargers receiver said he had a setback with his injured...
Question of the day: Will changes fix Colts’ broken offense?
This is an offense that is categorically one of the NFL’s worst.
Stagnant offense forces Colts to make midseason changes
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich keeps looking for ways to jump-start his stagnant offense. Last week, he benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan. On Tuesday, he fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and a few hours later, running back Nyheim Hines was traded to Buffalo. Now everyone wants...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Colts vs. Patriots: Initial injury report for Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. As the week of practice begins, both teams released their initial injury reports Wednesday. The Colts will keep a keen eye on the injury report this week as it pertains to several big names being listed.
