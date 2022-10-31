ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning

Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts. But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Frank Reich Makes Decision On Colts New Offensive Coordinator

As Frank Reich and the Colts continue to scramble for answers, the team decided to move on from offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Wednesday. Per the IndyStar.com's Joel A. Erickson, "Frank Reich says he expects Marcus Brady to have continued success, says it comes down to being the right move for this time and this team. Reich says he'll handle the OC duties. 'Ultimately, the offense falls on me.'"
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Rice 1st in NFL to 1,000 receptions

1899 — Jim Jeffries beats Sailor Tom Sharkey to retain the world heavyweight title after referee George Siler stops the fight in the 25th round at the Greater New York Athletic Club. 1934 — Lou Gehrig wins the American League Triple Crown after hitting .363 with 49 HR, and...
KANSAS STATE
NESN

Colts Fire Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady

At 3-4-1, the Indianapolis Colts, whom some pegged as a potential Super Bowl sleeper before the start of the 2022 campaign, have been one of the NFL’s most disappointing clubs. On Tuesday, Indy decided to shake things up, as the Colts announced they fired second-year offensive coordinator Marcus Brady,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTOP

Bears open 21-day window to decide if Whitehair will return

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears opened a 21-day evaluation window Wednesday to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York...
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

Jags confident in ‘due diligence’ done before Ridley trade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cam Robinson got the trade alert on his phone, immediately cleared the screen and called college teammate Calvin Ridley to welcome him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson said Ridley was excited about his pending move south and ready for a fresh start. Robinson was equally...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WTOP

Chargers receiver Allen has setback with hamstring injury

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Players usually return from the bye week refreshed or feeling confident about their bodies after getting extra time to rest. For Keenan Allen, though, the time off ended up more frustrating. The Los Angeles Chargers receiver said he had a setback with his injured...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Patriots: Initial injury report for Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. As the week of practice begins, both teams released their initial injury reports Wednesday. The Colts will keep a keen eye on the injury report this week as it pertains to several big names being listed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy