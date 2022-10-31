ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Jersey Shore Restaurant Week 2022

Of course, we do it bigger here at the Jersy Shore so our restaurant week is actually ten days. Between November 4th and November 13th, you'll be able to visit restaurants across Ocean and Monmouth Counties for some pretty tasty deals. According to APP.com you'll be able to get what's...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
94.5 PST

Meet Santa For Free In Lawrenceville, NJ This Christmas Season

I know what you’re thinking, it’s literally Halloween time and we haven’t gotten to Thanksgiving yet. I know, same, but the planning is starting soon for all things Christmas. One Mercer County, NJ town that’s getting the planning started quickly is Lawrenceville. I saw a post on Facebook that was advertising a fun and easy Christmas activity for the family to go out and enjoy.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

LBI Beach Pawtrol Lifeguard on Duty

The Sea Shell Resort and Beach Club in Beach Haven hosted afternoon Halloween happenings on Saturday, Oct. 29, highlighted by a costume contest and dog parade and accompanied by live tunes by The Danksters. Adorable Pomeranian Kody (whose owner is Shell Shuck’s Kim Kost) stole the show with his LBI...
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 2

The American Red Cross is asking individuals of all blood types and people who have never given blood before to book a time to give blood or platelets and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Halloween in Morristown never grows old–and neither does the candy

South Street was awash in baby sharks, dinosaurs, pirates and princesses on Monday, as Halloween ushered out October on a sweet note. Businesses offered handfuls of candy, in conjunction with the Morristown Partnership, and there was plenty more outside town hall, where free pretzels and a free photo booth also were pretty popular.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Temple Denied New Location

BRICK – An application for the township’s only conservative Jewish congregation to relocate to a former funeral home was denied by the Board of Adjustment due to not having enough parking spaces. The applicant’s attorney John Jackson argued that the building was “absolutely perfect” for the congregation, which...
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Dump Truck Flips On Jersey Shore

There was a debris spill when a dump truck overturned on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The truck flipped at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 18 northbound — south of the Garden State Parkway — in Tinton Falls, according to the state Department of Transportation.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed

The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

