Broad Street Dough Co. in Monmouth County serves up Thanksgiving-themed treats
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo is on a mission to try some of the tastiest pies and cakes for Thanksgiving. Today on his pie tour, he visited the Broad Street Dough Co. in Freehold.
Jersey Shore Restaurant Week 2022
Of course, we do it bigger here at the Jersy Shore so our restaurant week is actually ten days. Between November 4th and November 13th, you'll be able to visit restaurants across Ocean and Monmouth Counties for some pretty tasty deals. According to APP.com you'll be able to get what's...
Artisan Bakery And Widespread Farmer's Market Favorite Coming To Main Street In Flemington
An artisan bakery that has been a longtime favorite at farmer’s markets across North Jersey and beyond has selected Main Street in Flemington for its first storefront. Bread & Culture is opening at 123 Main St. this winter, Flemington Mayor Betsy Driver announced on Facebook. Owned by Paulo and...
A New Asian Styled Restaurant Is Coming To Hamilton, NJ
There's a new restaurant coming your way. I was driving around yesterday and saw signs advertising a new Asian food spot that is coming soon! I don’t know about you, but I’m a total sucker for Japanese, Chinese, and all kinds of other Asian-styled food, so this is a win for Mercer County!
This Beloved Robbinsville, NJ Restaurant Seems To Be Closing Its Doors
It seems to be that Kuo Social in Robbinsville is closing its doors. If you didn’t get a chance to get there before the unofficial closing, it was a modernized Chinese restaurant that had such a great menu for both food and drinks. I loved their poke bowls and...
Popular Sandwich Shop In Monmouth County, NJ Expanding Into Ocean County, NJ
Did you bring lunch or do you want to order something?. Okay, where should we order from? I am thinking something quick and hand held so we can chow down and then get back to work. Any suggestions? None?!. I have just the place. Have you ever heard of Hoagitos?
Very Furry Christmas Starts November 19th at Sesame Place in Langhorne, PA
'Tis the season. Sesame Place in Langhorne will kick off its annual holiday event, A Very Furry Christmas, on November 19th, according to the amusement park's website. It runs through January 1, 2023. You and your family will absolutely love this. All your Sesame Street friends will be there in...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
Popular Convenience Store Chain Closing 1 NJ Location, Selling 2 in Philadelphia
A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the...
One Of The Worst Roads In Toms River, NJ Is Getting A Desperate Upgrade
Everyone has that one road they absolutely hate right?. Most of us drive every single day, to and from work or out to the store or to meet up with friends and family. And when you drive down a road that just treats your car like garbage it gets frustrating.
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
Meet Santa For Free In Lawrenceville, NJ This Christmas Season
I know what you’re thinking, it’s literally Halloween time and we haven’t gotten to Thanksgiving yet. I know, same, but the planning is starting soon for all things Christmas. One Mercer County, NJ town that’s getting the planning started quickly is Lawrenceville. I saw a post on Facebook that was advertising a fun and easy Christmas activity for the family to go out and enjoy.
thesandpaper.net
LBI Beach Pawtrol Lifeguard on Duty
The Sea Shell Resort and Beach Club in Beach Haven hosted afternoon Halloween happenings on Saturday, Oct. 29, highlighted by a costume contest and dog parade and accompanied by live tunes by The Danksters. Adorable Pomeranian Kody (whose owner is Shell Shuck’s Kim Kost) stole the show with his LBI...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 2
The American Red Cross is asking individuals of all blood types and people who have never given blood before to book a time to give blood or platelets and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors...
Toms River holds Halloween parade; deemed world’s second largest
The parade kicked off at 7 p.m. at the Toms River Chopping Centre on Highland Parkway.
Primark To Hold Grand Opening Of New Store At Roosevelt Field Mall
Primark will soon hold the grand opening of a new location on Long Island. The retailer announced plans to hold the ribbon-cutting of its new location at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City on Thursday, Nov. 17. The ceremony is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Representatives said it...
morristowngreen.com
Halloween in Morristown never grows old–and neither does the candy
South Street was awash in baby sharks, dinosaurs, pirates and princesses on Monday, as Halloween ushered out October on a sweet note. Businesses offered handfuls of candy, in conjunction with the Morristown Partnership, and there was plenty more outside town hall, where free pretzels and a free photo booth also were pretty popular.
Temple Denied New Location
BRICK – An application for the township’s only conservative Jewish congregation to relocate to a former funeral home was denied by the Board of Adjustment due to not having enough parking spaces. The applicant’s attorney John Jackson argued that the building was “absolutely perfect” for the congregation, which...
Dump Truck Flips On Jersey Shore
There was a debris spill when a dump truck overturned on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The truck flipped at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 18 northbound — south of the Garden State Parkway — in Tinton Falls, according to the state Department of Transportation.
N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed
The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
