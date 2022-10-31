Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
Related
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings are dominated everywhere in an embarassing loss to the Buffalo Sabres
46 shots to 18. 8 goals to 3. 6 penalties. 2 power play goals against. 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points by Tage Thompson.
Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews productive so far for competitive Blackhawks
The rebuilding Blackhawks have been more competitive than some might have thought early in the 2022-2023 season with two veterans - Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews - enjoying productive stars to the season.
FOX Sports
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in...
WTOP
Kraken score 3 goals in 3rd period for 1st win over Flames
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Daniel Sprong, Yanni Gourde and Matt Beniers scored in a five-minute span of the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night. Carson Soucy and Morgan Geekie also scored as the Kraken beat the Flames for the first time....
MLive.com
Scotty Bowman cherishes memories of Red Wings 1997, 1998 Stanley Cup teams
Scotty Bowman, for one of the few times in the past half-century, is not affiliated with an NHL team. He remains active at age 89, attending Tampa Bay Lightning games while residing in Sarasota, Fla. Despite stepping down as a consultant for the Chicago Blackhawks last summer, Bowman keeps tabs...
NHL
Sharpen Up: October 31, 2022 | Sabres face Red Wings tonight
The Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings tonight at KeyBank Center as the team's four-game homestand continues. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG beginning at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's big...
Sabres’ 5-goal outburst in 3rd period sends Pens to 6th loss
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch netted the go-ahead goal with just over nine minutes remaining and the Buffalo Sabres scored five goals in the third period to rally past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night. Victor Oloffson, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored for...
Fort Morgan Times
A risk led Mikko Rantanen to his first taste of a championship in Finland. Now he returns as Colorado Avalanche star.
NEW YORK — The skates were too big and the stick too short for teenage Mikko Rantanen. He was a talented but not always sure-footed hockey prodigy whose rapid growth spurt was already making it difficult to develop his skating and puck-play — especially surrounded by players who were much older on a Finnish professional roster.
ESPN
Nelson leads Isles to 4th straight win, 3-1 over Blackhawks
CHICAGO -- — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist to lead the New York Islanders past the Blackhawks 3-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win after Chicago starting goalie Alex Stalock left early in the first period with a potential concussion. Anders Lee also scored...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Squander Multiple Leads, Fall to Wild in Shootout
The Chicago Blackhawks lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at the United Center. Chicago gained two separate leads throughout the game but let Minnesota score shortly after each advantage. Here's how it all played out. First Period: Wild Expose Hawks' Mistakes. Blackhawks' defenseman Jake McCabe...
FOX Sports
Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
CBS Sports
Sabres' Tage Thompson records career-high six points against Red Wings
Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson had an historic night as he recorded a career-high six points (three goals, three assists) in a 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Thompson's six points were tied for the second-most in a single game in franchise history behind only Gilbert Perreault, who registered seven points against the California Golden Seals in 1976.
Sabres' Thompson is just getting started
With 12 points, the Sabres hold down second place in the Atlantic Division, four points behind the Bruins. They’re .667 points percentage is tied with the Devils for fourth in the Eastern Conference and tied for sixth in the National Hockey League.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take losing streak into home matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (6-6-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop their four-game slide when they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record in home...
WTOP
Herro’s 3 with 1.8 seconds left lifts Heat by Kings, 110-107
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro’s vision is fine again. Herro’s 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left became the game winner, lifting the Miami Heat past the Sacramento Kings 110-107 on Wednesday night. Herro had a game-high 26 for the Heat, who won for the second straight night after...
WTOP
Bears open 21-day window to decide if Whitehair will return
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears opened a 21-day evaluation window Wednesday to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Rice 1st in NFL to 1,000 receptions
1899 — Jim Jeffries beats Sailor Tom Sharkey to retain the world heavyweight title after referee George Siler stops the fight in the 25th round at the Greater New York Athletic Club. 1934 — Lou Gehrig wins the American League Triple Crown after hitting .363 with 49 HR, and...
