ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Sunday No Huddle (10-30-22)

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244sEv_0isZPMNL00

WCIA — On this edition of the Sunday No Huddle, Andy Olson and Robert Rosenthal talk where Illinois stands as two-thirds of the regular season are finished. They go over the dominant defense, just how good this Illini team can be, and more.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Sunday-No-Huddle-w-Robert-Rosenthal-10-30-22-e1q0bp7

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampaignroom.com

How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season

While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: 2022-23 preview of Illini guard Sencire Harris

I don’t know if I have ever seen a recruiting haul quite like the one Illinois basketball pulled in for 2022. Brad Underwood and his Illini coaching staff were able to secure a top-10 recruiting class for 2022 which featured four top-100 players. Most of the recruits who are getting the shine are Ty Rodgers, Jayden Epps, and Skyy Clark, but people shouldn’t be overlooking Sencire Harris.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Second half dominance, adjustments key to Illinois football success: “It’s been huge for us”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football leads the country in 10 defensive categories through eight games. A staggering number that shows just how dominant the unit has been this season. ILLINOIS FOOTBALL IN NATIONAL RANKINGS: 1st scoring defense (8.9) 1st total defense (224.5) 1st TDs allowed (6) 1st passing efficiency defense (77.9) 1st interceptions (15) 1st […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

St. Thomas More football looking for revenge against Decatur LSA

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — St. Thomas More football is ready for another shot at Decatur LSA. The eighth-seeded Sabers face the No. 1 Lions, the top-ranked team in the 8-man football playoffs, this Saturday in the quarterfinals. The two teams met back in the season opener in August, with LSA defending its home field in a […]
DECATUR, IL
thechampaignroom.com

‘The best is yet to come’: Illinois has eyes set on division title

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois just won its sixth straight game on Saturday against Nebraska and its fourth straight in conference play, solidifying the lead in the Big Ten West. On the heels of another win, the Illinois coaching staff addressed the media in their weekly press conferences on a...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois ranked 16th in first College Football Playoff Poll

WCIA — In the first poll released by the College Football Playoff Committee Illinois comes in ranked 16th, it’s first ever ranking in the CFP. The last time Illinois was up in the rankings, the NCAA still used the computerized BCS system to seed teams ahead of the postseason. It is another milestone checked off […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Milford-Cissna Park football back in quarterfinals

MILFORD (WCIA) — The Milford-Cissna Park football team is back in the quarterfinals of the 8-man state playoffs, a familiar place for the program through the years, and the fourth-seeded Bearcats are feeling good heading into Saturday’s game against No. 5 Amboy. The Bearcats have been one of the most consistent 8-man programs in the […]
MILFORD, IL
WCIA

On the Rise: Illini up to No. 14 in AP Poll

WCIA — Following a dominating 26-9 victory over Nebraska, Illinois moved up three spots in the AP Poll on Sunday to No. 14. That is it’s highest ranking since going into the 2008 Rose Bowl at No. 13. Last month, Illinois was still looking for it’s first ranking in more than a decade and now […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

3-in-1 Pod: Picking Corn

WCIA — In episode 145 of the WICA 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns talk Illinois’s 26-9 win over Nebraska. They go over the outstanding defensive performance, what Tommy DeVito brings to the offense, the outlook from here, and more. Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Picking-Corn-e1pv2u0
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Salt Fork to host first playoff game since 2016

CATLIN (WCIA) — As the second weekend of the IHSA Football Playoffs nears, Salt Fork is prepping to host it’s first playoff game since 2016. The No. 9 Storm host undefeated No. 1 Ridgeview/Lexington after defeating Red Hill in the first round. After back to back losses, Salt Fork has won five of their last […]
SIDELL, IL
WCIA

Illinois basketball beats Quincy in exhibition game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Fans finally got a chance to see the new Illini men’s basketball team as they faced off against Quincy at the State Farm Center for an exhibition game. Illinois finished the game winning 87-52. Sluggish wasn’t the word Brad Underwood wanted to use for the first half of Illinois’s exhibition with Quincy, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
channel1450.com

U-High Handles Lincoln To Set Up All Normal Sectional Championship

Lily Barry and Rachel Ogunleye were too much for the Railsplitters in the 3A Lincoln sectional semifinal on Monday night. Normal U-High beat Lincoln 25-23, 25-16 to advance to Wednesday’s sectional championship, where the Pioneers will play Normal West at 6 pm in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, IL
WCIA

Busload of Books stop at Lincoln school

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Elementary students in Lincoln had a visitor stop by to promote literacy and creativity. Wife and husband duo Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr are on a nationwide “Busloads of Books” tour this school year to visit elementary schools and deliver free books. On Tuesday, they visited Northwest Elementary in Lincoln. Every […]
LINCOLN, IL
WCIA

Blacksmith skills demonstration in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A blacksmith will demonstrate his skills at the Macon County History Museum on Nov. 6. Scott Davidson, of Prickly Thistle Forge, will showcase a variety of skills. His demonstration will focus on traditional hand forged tools along with some decorative winter items. Davidson will be in the museum’s Prairie Village blacksmith […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

U of I college receives $25 million for new building

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business announced on Wednesday that it has received a landmark monetary donation to support the construction of a new building on campus. The $25 million donation, gifted by a currently anonymous donor, will go toward the construction of the South Campus Center for Interdisciplinary […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I Vet Med creates 70 new scholarships

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I College of Veterinary Medicine has created 70 new scholarships to ease the financial burden of students. Through the With Illinois fundraising campaign, a total of $60,977,760 was raised for the College of Veterinary Medicine since 2017 when the campaign launched. “On behalf of our entire college, I […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Champaign-Urbana Area Holiday Events and Activities

Gigantic roundup of holiday season fun for families. Make holiday memories kids won’t forget with lights, hot chocolate and all kinds of magic in Champaign-Urbana and beyond. There’s something magical about the holiday season in Champaign-Urbana, for kids and parents alike. The twinkling lights, the fresh snow (if we’re lucky), and the excitement in the air all make this a memorable time of year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy