Sunday No Huddle (10-30-22)
WCIA — On this edition of the Sunday No Huddle, Andy Olson and Robert Rosenthal talk where Illinois stands as two-thirds of the regular season are finished. They go over the dominant defense, just how good this Illini team can be, and more.
Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Sunday-No-Huddle-w-Robert-Rosenthal-10-30-22-e1q0bp7
