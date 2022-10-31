Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes round out preseason with 101-57 exhibition win over ChaminadeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brown on Cleveland Joined the National Fox News Network for a Live Panel Discussion About U.S. Senate Race for OhioBrown on ClevelandOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Fleming ‘coming along’ in breakout third seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State prepares for Big Ten Tournament beginning ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Travel to Northwestern and Michigan State this Weekend
No. 6 Ohio State at RV Northwestern/Michigan State. Venues: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.) and Breslin Center (East Lansing, Mich.) at RV Northwestern (Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | B1G+. at Michigan State (Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | B1G+. Rosters: Ohio State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Fulmer Named B1G Co-Swimmer of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Fulmer has been named the Big Ten Women’s Co-Swimmer of the Week, announced by the conference on Tuesday. She shares the honor with Northwestern’s Jasmine Nocentini. Fulmer helped the Buckeyes to a dominant 231.5-121.5 dual meet win over Virginia Tech last weekend to...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts 2022 Big Ten Tournament This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the first time in nine years, the nation’s premier conference field hockey tournament will be played in Columbus. The Buckeyes, who finished 11-7 during the regular season, open postseason play against second-seeded Maryland (16-2, 7-1) on Thursday at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
ITA Fall Nationals Recap
Two wins for the Buckeyes on the opening day of the ITA Fall National Championship at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. JJ Tracy started the day with a round of 32 singles match against Virginia Tech’s Ryan Fishback. Tracy rolled to a pair of 6-2, 6-2 set victories and was off the court quick.
What’s up with Jordan Hancock as Ohio State gradually increases his workload?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jordan Hancock was supposed to be a vital part of Ohio State football’s plans defensively, but a nagging injury prevented him from doing so during the first half of the season. It’s why the Buckeyes have been carefully working him back into the fold over the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Sweeps Men’s Swimming & Diving Weekly Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes swept this week’s Big Ten men’s swimming and diving weekly awards; Charlie Clark was named the Swimmer of the Week, Jack Matthews was selected as the Diver of the Week and Tristan Jankovics earned Freshman of the Week honors. The trio helped...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 4 Buckeyes Kick Off 2022-23 at MSU Open
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 4 Ohio State will send 27 wrestlers to the Michigan State Open Saturday to get the 2022-23 season underway. Competition will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Jenison Fieldhouse on the MSU campus. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students (high school or younger). All...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Back on the Road at Northwestern Saturday
Ohio State is on the road for a second consecutive week as it travels to Evanston, Ill., to take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a game that will kick off at 11 a.m. CT/12 noon ET. THE BASICS. • Radio: 97.1 The Fan. Broadcast Information. Ohio State has scored 20-or-more...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
A Closer Look: Ohio State vs. Northwestern
Ohio State and Northwestern last met in the regular season in 2019: a Friday evening contest at Ryan Field won by the Buckeyes, 52-3. Ohio State has outscored Northwestern, 191- 53, in the last four games at Ryan Field. The game will be the 80th in the series that began...
What’s up with the development of Ohio State football’s freshman wide receivers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’ve reached that point in the season where it’s fair to start wondering how some of the freshmen in Ohio State football’s wide receiver room are doing. Given how the past few years have gone, it’s fair to expect that at least one would...
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Wallin Named B1G Golfer of the Week After Win in Cali
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State junior Adam Wallin capped his fall season in a big way, by winning the Cal Poly Collegiate this week at The Preserve Golf Club in Carmel, Calif. As a result, he was named the Big Ten’s Men’s Golfer of the Week. The...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Nov. 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Lutschaunig and Tracy Set for Fall Nationals
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschaunig have headed west to San Diego and are set to compete at the ITA Fall Nationals at the Barnes Tennis Center. The Buckeye duo reached the semifinals of the ITA Midwest Regional Championship and would earn a wild card selection into this week’s event. They are the No. 4 seed in the draw.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes, Wallin Victorious at Cal Poly Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s golf team ended the fall portion of the season in the best way possible, claiming both the team title and medalist honors at the Cal Poly Invitational. Junior Adam Wallin fired a final round 69 in windy and cool conditions at...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ratliff Competing at ITA Fall Nationals
This week, Sydni Ratliff of the Ohio State women’s tennis team is in action at the ITA Fall Nationals at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. One round will be held each day, with the tournament concluding Sunday with the championship match. Matches will be streamed through...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sophie Jaques Earns WCHA Defender of the Month Title
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s hockey’s Sophie Jaques has earned October’s Defender of the Month title, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) announced Tuesday. Jaques, who collected three weekly WCHA defenseman honors last month, earns the Buckeyes’ first conference player of the month honor of the 2022-23 season.
Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will play in its final crossover game when it travels to Northwestern on Saturday, looking to continue its run of success over the Big Ten West. The game between the Buckeyes and the Wildcats will kick off at noon eastern time on ABC with...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
JT Tuimoloau Earns Honors for Performance at Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For his efforts in Saturday’s 44-31 win at No. 13 Penn State, Ohio State defensive lineman JT Tuimoloau is the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week. Additionally, Tuimoloau was also announced on Sunday as the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday.
