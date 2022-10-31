ROCHESTER, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 7-2, tonight at Blue Cross Arena. The loss puts the team on a four-game skid and moves them to 1-4-1-2 on the season. The Crunch are 1-2-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks. Crunch netminder Max Lagace stopped 14-of-21 […]

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO