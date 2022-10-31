Read full article on original website
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
Frustration Mounting for Cardinals After Vikings Loss
The Arizona Cardinals' frustrations are beginning to build.
Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints odds: NFL Week 9 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints play on Monday, Nov. 7, in the final game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. ...
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Patriots are a 5.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week...
Rhamondre Stevenson, 5 Patriots most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Jets
The New England Patriots pulled away with a 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday to get back to .500 and improve to 4-4 on the season. With that, we take a look at the five players most responsible for the win. 5. Rhamondre Stevenson. The second-year running...
Vikings acquire key player in rare trade with division rival
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr is expected to miss an extended period after he suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, but the team has found a great replacement for him. The Vikings have acquired tight end TJ Hockenson in a trade with the NFC North rival Detroit Lions,...
Baylor’s Matt Jones Calls Out Texas Tech’s ‘Fake Fans’ After Win in Lubbock
Baylor Bears junior linebacker Matt Jones talks Texas Tech fans, turnovers and keys to victory in Lubbock
Patriots Power Rankings Roundup: Pats climb after win vs. Jets
BOSTON -- The Patriots steadied the ship on Sunday, picking up a victory in a borderline must-win game against the Jets.While a Patriots win over the Jets is nothing new, the fact is that New York is a pretty good football team this year. The Jets entered Sunday with a 5-2 record, and had it not been for a roughing the passer penalty on a pick-six, they very well could be 6-2 at the moment.But they're not, and the Patriots are at 4-4 as they prepare for their final game before their bye week.Let's see how Sunday's win in New...
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over ARI
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 151 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the broad takeaways from the Vikings 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Particularly, Patrick Peterson, the Vikings defense, and the 6-1 start are...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Alabama-LSU
Alabama and LSU will face off in Baton Rouge for a college football battle between SEC West foes in Week 10. The Crimson Tide come into his contest with a 7-1 record and on the heels of a 30-6 victory over Mississippi State in Week 8. The Tigers are 6-2 on the season and are on a two-game winning streak that includes victories over Florida and Ole Miss.
Bears continue roster overhaul with Roquan Smith trade
The Chicago Bears weren't done selling after all. Less than a week after trading away veteran Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears agreed to terms on a trade that sends defensive cornerstone Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for second and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, as reported by FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 College Football Pick 6 jackpot in Week 10
The first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings were released this week. Don't believe us? Just jump on Twitter, and you'll see fans in their feelings screaming about how their team shoulda, coulda, woulda been ranked this, that or the other. "These rankings are so subjective!" And our favorite, "SEC BIAS!"
McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis
The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Titans-Chiefs, pick
The Tennessee Titans play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in an NFL battle of AFC division leaders with identical 5-2 records. The teams met in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 19, 2020, a 35-24 victory for the Chiefs, who went on to win Super Bowl LIV. The Titans, however, have won five of the past six games against the Chiefs, with the exception being the AFC title game.
Top Auburn coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Lane Kiffin, and more
The coaching carousel can often get a little off-axis and spin in wildly different directions over the course of a college football season. That’s what leads to surprises like Wisconsin letting go of Paul Chryst mid-season, or TCU showing the door to Gary Patterson in the middle of last year.
Colts fire OC Marcus Brady ahead of Patriots matchup
First, it was a shakeup at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. Now, the changes on offense have reached the coaching staff. The team announced on Tuesday that it has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. “This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the...
Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Dolphins are a 4.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 9...
Bears LB Roquan Smith traded to Ravens for two draft picks
The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported. In exchange for the star defender, Baltimore is sending 2023 second- and fifth-round picks and linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago, NFL Network reported. Smith, the NFL leader in...
TCU is forcing college football to see past big-name brands as Sonny Dykes' squad rolls through Big 12
TCU has an image problem. Sonny Dykes should know. It wasn't until recently the TCU coach was recognized at a local Starbucks while fetching coffee for himself and his wife. "I told her, 'Well, it's the very first time everybody in the place kind of knew who I was,'" Dykes recalled in a conversation with CBS Sports. "I was a little disappointed."
