ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Patriots Power Rankings Roundup: Pats climb after win vs. Jets

BOSTON -- The Patriots steadied the ship on Sunday, picking up a victory in a borderline must-win game against the Jets.While a Patriots win over the Jets is nothing new, the fact is that New York is a pretty good football team this year. The Jets entered Sunday with a 5-2 record, and had it not been for a roughing the passer penalty on a pick-six, they very well could be 6-2 at the moment.But they're not, and the Patriots are at 4-4 as they prepare for their final game before their bye week.Let's see how Sunday's win in New...
MINNESOTA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over ARI

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 151 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the broad takeaways from the Vikings 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Particularly, Patrick Peterson, the Vikings defense, and the 6-1 start are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Alabama-LSU

Alabama and LSU will face off in Baton Rouge for a college football battle between SEC West foes in Week 10. The Crimson Tide come into his contest with a 7-1 record and on the heels of a 30-6 victory over Mississippi State in Week 8. The Tigers are 6-2 on the season and are on a two-game winning streak that includes victories over Florida and Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Bears continue roster overhaul with Roquan Smith trade

The Chicago Bears weren't done selling after all. Less than a week after trading away veteran Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears agreed to terms on a trade that sends defensive cornerstone Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for second and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, as reported by FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 College Football Pick 6 jackpot in Week 10

The first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings were released this week. Don't believe us? Just jump on Twitter, and you'll see fans in their feelings screaming about how their team shoulda, coulda, woulda been ranked this, that or the other. "These rankings are so subjective!" And our favorite, "SEC BIAS!"
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis

The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Titans-Chiefs, pick

The Tennessee Titans play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in an NFL battle of AFC division leaders with identical 5-2 records. The teams met in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 19, 2020, a 35-24 victory for the Chiefs, who went on to win Super Bowl LIV. The Titans, however, have won five of the past six games against the Chiefs, with the exception being the AFC title game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Top Auburn coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Lane Kiffin, and more

The coaching carousel can often get a little off-axis and spin in wildly different directions over the course of a college football season. That’s what leads to surprises like Wisconsin letting go of Paul Chryst mid-season, or TCU showing the door to Gary Patterson in the middle of last year.
AUBURN, AL
NBC Sports

Colts fire OC Marcus Brady ahead of Patriots matchup

First, it was a shakeup at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. Now, the changes on offense have reached the coaching staff. The team announced on Tuesday that it has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. “This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Bears LB Roquan Smith traded to Ravens for two draft picks

The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported. In exchange for the star defender, Baltimore is sending 2023 second- and fifth-round picks and linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago, NFL Network reported. Smith, the NFL leader in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

TCU is forcing college football to see past big-name brands as Sonny Dykes' squad rolls through Big 12

TCU has an image problem. Sonny Dykes should know. It wasn't until recently the TCU coach was recognized at a local Starbucks while fetching coffee for himself and his wife. "I told her, 'Well, it's the very first time everybody in the place kind of knew who I was,'" Dykes recalled in a conversation with CBS Sports. "I was a little disappointed."
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy