Houston Chronicle

Commanders unload William Jackson III to Steelers at NFL trade deadline

The Washington Commanders traded cornerback William Jackson III to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday for a conditional, late-round pick swap in 2025, the team announced. The trade brings the Commanders payroll savings this season. The corner was set to have a high cap hit next year, and though Washington could have avoided it in other ways, dealing him to Pittsburgh means the Steelers must assume Jackson's remaining 2022 base salary of $2.77 million. Washington will still carry the $9 million "dead cap" charge from Jackson's prorated signing bonus in 2023.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Houston Chronicle

Chargers receiver Allen has setback with hamstring injury

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Players usually return from the bye week refreshed or feeling confident about their bodies after getting extra time to rest. For Keenan Allen, though, the time off ended up more frustrating. The Los Angeles Chargers receiver said he had a setback with his injured...
Houston Chronicle

Daniel Snyder considers 'potential transactions' for Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has hired an investment bank to "consider potential transactions" related to the franchise, the team announced Wednesday. The Commanders did not specify whether Snyder and his wife Tanya Snyder, the team's co-chief executive officer, are considering the sale of the entire franchise or a minority share. The team said in a statement that the Snyders have hired a division of Bank of America.
WASHINGTON, DC
Houston Chronicle

49ers trade RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick on Tuesday. The Niners had a surplus at running back after trading for Christian McCaffrey last month and with Week 1 starter Elijah Mitchell expected to return after the bye week from a knee injury.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News 8 WROC

Tre White leaned on family during rehab process

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Tre White said since he was 6 or 7 years old, his life has been playing sports. Football, basketball, track then repeat it again the next year. His ACL injury last Thanksgiving was the first time he’s been away from the games. White says the injury gave him a new […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Houston Chronicle

College Football Picks: Top-ranked teams hold edge in 1 v. 2

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The College Football Playoff and the Bowl Championship Series before it made No. 1 vs. No. 2 rather routine in the postseason. Before all that, back in the old bowl system, everything needed to fall into place just right...
GEORGIA STATE

