Read full article on original website
Default. Anonymous.Username
2d ago
Ferry blvd is in SGF and not GF makes me wonder why they keep putting out the wrong information on this without changing that fact. It seems they lost him and he crash in a very short amount of time because Hudson falls road and ferry blvd are very very close roads.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man charged with murder in Schenectady case
A man was arrested on Monday for his alleged connection to a murder that happened in Schenectady on May 30.
Cohoes woman accused of distributing fake COVID vaccine cards
A Cohoes woman was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing forged COVID-19 vaccine cards.
Schenectady man pleads guilty to violent break-in
On Tuesday, Shaquille Daniels, 30, also known as "Smash," of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree burglary.
WRGB
U.S. Marshalls make arrest in fatal shooting of man on his 21st birthday
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — U.S. Marshalls have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in the city. On May 30th, 21 year old Treavine L. Tate was fatally shot on Hulett Street. According to police, Tate was taken to Ellis Hospital by a private vehicle, where he...
Clifton Park police make arrest after knife incident
Clifton Park State Police arrested Kyle R. Gemme, 31 of Clifton Park on October 28. Gemme is accused of threatening someone with a knife.
Troopers arrest 2 after traffic stop in Moreau
Troopers stopped a car on Main Street in Moreau on Saturday, after the driver allegedly broke several vehicle and traffic laws.
ACSO: Man backs into patrol car, tries to hit deputy
An Albany man was tracked down and arrested on Tuesday, nearly a month after he allegedly backed into a Sheriff's Office patrol car and tried to run over a deputy.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retired State Police sergeant from Columbia County dies of WTC effects
ALBANY – Retired State Police Sgt. Ivan Morales died on Friday, October 28, Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli announce. A City of Hudson resident, Morales died from an illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack. He was a member...
Retired Sheriff hopes for justice in 1974 cold case
Cobleskill, N.Y.(News10)-The retired Schoharie County Sheriff is marking another sad anniversary in a 48-year-old cold case. The case surrounds the murder of a SUNY Cobleskill student who went missing on this day back in 1974. Tony Desmond took News10’s Anya Tucker back to the lonely road outside of Cobleskill that still haunts him to this […]
2 Albany residents accused of torturing dogs
Albany Police investigators from the Special Operations Unit who are tasked with investigating animal cruelty cases arrested two Albany residents this week after each allegedly tortured their dog.
WRGB
Arrest made after two dogs found muzzled, restrained in a parked car
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police have arrested an Albany resident on an animal cruelty charge. Police say they found two muzzled dogs in the back seat of a vehicle that was parked on Crown Terrace. Police are also saying that urine and dog feces were found in the back seat and that the dogs were restrained to the head rest with no food or water.
Milton duo accused of breaking into house in Malta
A Milton duo allegedly broke into a house in Malta last Thursday, October 27, and got away with multiple items before the police could be called.
Albany man accused of DWI after hit-and-run crash
An Albany man is in county lockup after he allegedly ran into a Sheriff's Office patrol car, sped off, and eventually crashed into the front door of a house.
Rangers fight 13+ acre fire near Lake George
On Sunday, New York State Forest Rangers received a report of an acre-wide wildfire on a Washington County mountain near the east side of Lake George. When rangers arrived, what they found was considerably larger than expected.
Police investigate fatal crash in South Glens Falls
The New York State Police are investigating a fatal car accident with the New York State Attorney General's office that occurred in Glens Falls on Saturday night.
Longfellows in Saratoga Springs set to close
Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant, located at 500 Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, is reportedly set to close. According to a notice on the New York State Department of Labor website, Longfellows will close on January 22, 2023.
WNYT
Washington County woman accused of assaulting EMT
A woman from Washington County is accused of assaulting an EMT who was trying to administer aid. State police tell NewsChannel 13 that Amanda Emery from Jackson hit and spit on the EMT. This all allegedly happened while the EMT was trying to administer aid. Emery was arrested and is...
Missing man found deceased in Congress Park
The Saratoga Springs Police Department announced they located the body of a missing man in the pond in Congress Park.
2 arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Saratoga Springs
A man from North Carolina and one from Virginia were arrested for allegedly stealing dozens of catalytic converters.
Schenectady man charged after crash in Albany
A Schenectady man is facing multiple charges after a crash on Ten Broeck Street late Sunday night, according to a release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 1