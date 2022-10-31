ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police have arrested an Albany resident on an animal cruelty charge. Police say they found two muzzled dogs in the back seat of a vehicle that was parked on Crown Terrace. Police are also saying that urine and dog feces were found in the back seat and that the dogs were restrained to the head rest with no food or water.

ALBANY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO