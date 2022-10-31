Read full article on original website
Inmate on life support after suicide attempt interrupted at Bexar County Jail
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate is on life support after deputies interrupted an early morning suicide attempt at the Bexar County Jail. A detention deputy found the 44-year-old man, who had been arrested for drug possession, around 3 a.m. Wednesday during bed check with a sheet tied around his neck.
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
Festivities for annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - Festivities for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin on Wednesday!. This year’s dinner will be the return of in-person celebrations!. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is launching this year's registration on November 2nd at the Henry B. Gonzalez convention center from 9 a.m. until full capacity is reached. This is just registration this is not the actual dinner.
Police officers are learning medical aid treatments to help in mass casualty events
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police officers are typically the first on scene in a tragedy, and up until recently, their focus has been stopping the killing, not preventing the dying. In the wake of recent mass shootings, officials say one lesson stood out above all the others: if police...
Deputies on the lookout for suspect in white sedan who shot two teens on Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s office is on the lookout for a suspect in a white sedan after deputies say pulled up and shot two teens who were fist fighting on the sidewalk. The incident happened at the 8200 block of FM 78 at around 1:45...
Former deputy arrested for allowing jail inmates to use his cell phone
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested for allowing inmates to use his cell phone. BCSO Detention Deputy Matthew Pacheco was charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility-Phone. According to the statement, BCSO knew about a video that was posted on Instagram...
Massive 3-alarm fire at vacant Midnight Rodeo bar too dangerous, firefighters let burn out
SAN ANTONIO - More than 40 fire units worked to put out a fire that broke out at a vacant Northeast Side bar. The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a building that once was the Midnight Rodeo bar off Nacogdoches Road and Thousand Oaks Drive. San Antonio Fire...
San Antonio Chamber of Commerce holds opening ceremony for Veteran Day countdown
SAN ANTONIO - Monday marks the start of San Antonio’s annual countdown to Veterans Day. The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce held an opening ceremony at the Alamo this morning. Celebrate America's military is free to the public and offers dozens of events in honor of our service members,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Stone Oak Parkway closed near Hwy 281 following large gas leak
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy officials say crews are making repairs after a contractor damaged an underground gas line along Stone Oak Parkway Tuesday morning. A portion of Stone Oak Parkway near U.S. Highway 281 will be closed until repairs are complete. As shared by the San Antonio Police...
Police says active shooter call for Catholic Central High School was a prank
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department issued an all-clear alert Monday at Central Catholic High School after they received a phone call about an active shooter on campus, but it all turned out to be a prank. School President Jason Longoria says the school was placed on...
Deputies searching for missing 25-year-old man last seen in Somerset
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. 25-year-old Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen on Oct. 30, 2022, on Somerset Road in Somerset, Texas. Apparently, Austin was on his way to work that morning and hasn’t been seen since.
Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell during bed check, officials confirm
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate at the Bexar County Jail died early Monday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell during bed check. Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said University Health medical staff responded after a Code Blue was issued around 2:15 a.m. when the 65-year-old was found by a unit deputy.
San Antonio Veteran finds seizure relief with help of medical device
SAN ANTONIO - Epilepsy Awareness month starts Tuesday and to kick it off we are sharing the story of a local U.S. Airforce veteran who was just 24 years old when he lost consciousness while riding his motorcycle down a highway in San Antonio due to a seizure. Eight days...
'Infestation of roaches': South Point tenants at the end of their rope
SAN ANTONIO - Rodents, electrical issues, and sewer problems: those are just some of the issues that tenants are facing at the South Point apartments. "A lot of mold, first of all,” Romana Castro, a South Point resident of six years, said. "Infestation of roaches have come in." "They...
REWARD: Police seeking shooter who gunned down teenager outside his house in 2020
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down three suspects involved in the murder of a teenager over two years ago. Darnilio Garza was shot twice on July 31, 2020 outside a home along McCullough Avenue near Oblate Drive. Before the shooting, police said the 17-year-old received an...
Many locals attended Erik Cantu's candlelight vigil outside the McDonalds he was shot at
A candlelight vigil was held for Erik Cantu Tuesday night, outside the McDonalds along Blanco Road where the teen was shot multiple times back on October 2nd, by San Antonio police officer James Brennand. The former officer is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. Those...
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Service dog missing from Canyon Lake
SAN ANTONIO – A service dog is missing from the Canyon Lake area. Biggie has been missing since October 25th and he weighs about 100 pounds. If you have seen him, you are asked to call 830-401-9948. There is a $1,000 dollar reward for his return.
Developers creating desire to live and work on city's east side
“When I moved to this area ten years ago, it was scary," says Sergio Calderon, a Mexico native who moved from New York City a decade ago to provide a better life for his family. Calderon first lived in the Stone Oak area, but quickly disliked it. When looking for...
San Antonio mother sentenced to life in prison for death of her 4-year-old daughter
SAN ANTONIO -- A Bexar County Jury sentenced 39-year-old Jessica Briones to life in prison on Tuesday for causing the death of her daughter. On Monday Briones was found guilty of the 2017 murder of her 4-year-old daughter Olivia. The jury took only an hour of deliberation to return that guilty verdict.
Man stabbed multiple times during fight with other man over alcohol at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A fight over alcohol leads to one man being stabbed and the suspect on the run. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home off West Poplar Street near North Hamilton Avenue on the West Side. Police said it all started with an argument...
