TSmith
3d ago
Chose to not Comply. Bad Consequences come from Bad Choices. Lesson for the Day. Make Better Choices before you make your last Bad One. Class Dismissed.
13-year-old arrested after robbery, carjacking in bi-state incident
Davenport Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with a Monday night robbery/carjacking.
Chicago man wanted for questioning after GPD responds to motorist dispute involving a firearm
Galesburg Police are investigating an incident stemming from Saturday where a dispatch received reports of a dispute between two motorists where one of the motorists displayed a firearm. The incident occurred near Walmart on Knox Square Drive where the driver of a blue Honda sedan reportedly displayed a gun to another driver. The sedan is registered to a Galesburg female on Iowa Avenue. Officers responded to Iowa Avenue where police saw the sedan being driven by a black male subject. The subject refused to stop for police and a high-speed pursuit ensued before it was terminated for public safety. The sedan reached speeds of nearly 70 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone while running numerous stop signs in the process. Neighbors on Iowa Avenue were able to identify the suspect to police, and police have had previous dealings with the mother of the suspect’s child. The suspect, a 34-year-old male with a listed address of Chicago is wanted for questioning.
KCJJ
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigating drive-by shooting in Tiffin
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in Tiffin. According to a sheriff’s office news release, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday, October 24th, deputies responded to a report of multiple gunshots being fired in the area of Highway 6 and the Park Road roundabout in Tiffin. The victim’s vehicle was shot at multiple times by occupants of another vehicle while traveling through the roundabout. No victims were injured during this incident.
13-year-old boy arrested after alleged armed robbery, carjacking in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Halloween night after allegedly attacking a woman at gunpoint and stealing her car, according to the Davenport Police Department. Police said that on Monday, Oct. 31 at about 8:41 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Arlington Ave after a...
KCJJ
Second CR man faces felony charges after fight outside H Bar leaves woman unconscious
A second Cedar Rapids man faces a felony charge after he and an associate were allegedly involved in a fight that left one woman unconscious outside an Iowa City nightclub. 20-year-old Kendel Thompson of 17th Street NE was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 11:45 Tuesday morning. Iowa City Police say Thompson and 19-year-old Antonio Scotton of North Towne Court Northeast were involved in a fight that started inside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 1:45am on October 23rd. Several participants were removed from the premises, but the fight continued into the street. Police say Thompson and Scotton were involved in kicking, shoving, pushing and stomping other people during the incident.
KWQC
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday gives update
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind gave an update several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. According to a social media post Tuesday from family, Sergeant Lind was able to talk, move some parts of his body and take about but the feeding tube out.
KCJJ
Washington man charged with domestic abuse and injuring officers during arrest
A Washington Iowa man was arrested early Monday morning after a fight with his live-in Iowa City boyfriend. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred a little after 4:30 am at the Hawk Ridge Apartments. 23-year-old Artez Johnson and the victim reportedly got into an argument over Johnson being intoxicated and flirting with someone. Johnson went outside, followed by the victim. Johnson allegedly became angry, got in the victim’s face and punched him multiple times. At one point, the victim reportedly fell to the ground and Johnson continued the assault.
Eastern Iowa Man Dies After Exchanging Gunfire With Police
(Davenport, IA) — An Eastern Iowa man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the man as 24-year-old Kenneth Jamel Carrol. Davenport police say a car chase began after an attempted traffic stop early Sunday. They say the fleeing car then crashed, leading to a foot chase where Carrol exchanged gunfire with six officers from three divisions. He was shot and died at the scene. The shooting is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. All six officers have been placed on Critical Incident Leave.
KWQC
13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
Officials identify man shot, killed by officers in eastern Iowa
The name of a man killed in a shooting involving law enforcement in eastern Iowa early Sunday morning has been released.
Muscatine shooting sends 44-year-old man to the hospital Sunday afternoon
CLINTON, Iowa — A 44-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to the Muscatine Police Department. On Oct. 30 at about 4:04 p.m., Muscatine officers responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue after receiving a report that a man had been shot.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man charged in H Bar fight
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a large fight at Iowa City’s H Bar last month. Police were called to the business just before 2am October 23rd on reports of a fight involving multiple persons. Several were removed from the premises, but the fight continued in the street. 19-year-old Antonio Scotton of North Towne Court Northeast was identified as one of the combatants. Police say he was involved in kicking, shoving, pushing and stomping during the incident.
Radio Iowa
IDPS says man shot to death after shooting at police in Davenport
State officials say a 24-year-old man running for from law enforcement in Davenport early Sunday was shot to death after shooting at police. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, several law enforcement agencies were patrolling an area near a strip club in Davenport. Officers tried to stop a vehicle shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, but the driver sped away and the vehicle crashed at a nearby intersection.
KCJJ
Iowa man arrested after reportedly being found with stolen vehicle
An Iowa man has been arrested after a welfare check discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle. North Liberty Police received a welfare check call on 40-year-old Brandon Proctor of Aurora Iowa Sunday morning. They found him in the parking lot at Casey’s on Kansas Avenue, and ran the license plate on the Chevy truck he was operating. Officers discovered that the plate had been reported stolen, and didn’t match the vehicle. Once the vehicle was run, it was discovered that it too had been reported stolen.
Iowa Police allege suspect used 4 credit cards in 3 minutes for fraudulent purchases
Michael Buckley faces a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card and another of identification theft, court records say.
KWQC
Troopers: 1 dead after exchanging gunfire with police following vehicle, foot chase
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday. Around 2:50 a.m., multiple agencies were on patrol in the 5200 block of Grand Avenue. According to the Iowa State Patrol, officers tried to pull over a vehicle but the driver did not stop.
Name released in officer-involved shooting in Iowa
UPDATE, October 30, 5:10 p.m. The person involved in the October 30 incident in the area of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue has been identified as Kenneth Jamel Carrol, age 24 of Davenport. An autopsy will take place at the office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner. Two Iowa State Troopers, three Davenport Police […]
KWQC
Police: 1 man injured in Muscatine shooting
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.
Sioux City Journal
Dead subject identified, officers placed on leave after fatal officer-involved shooting in Davenport
The Iowa Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigated a fatal officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Davenport and identified the individual involved as 24-year-old Davenport resident Kenneth Jamel Carrol Jr. Three Davenport Police officers, two Iowa State Troopers and one Bettendorf Police officer discharged their weapons...
KWQC
One dead following Rock Island car crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to a car crash at the intersection of Route 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge. A 52 year-old male driver of a...
