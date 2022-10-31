ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Man transported for burns from vehicle fire in Bridgeport

By Scott Powell
 3 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, Conn (WTNH) — A man was sent to the hospital on Sunday following a car fire at 1:30 pm. Sunday.

City officials say units responded to the vehicle fire and a report of a male on fire as well at 659 William Street. The man received approximately 50-75 percent burns to his upper torso. He was transported to Bridgeport Burn Unit.

The fire was extinguished quickly. Another man, who helped put the fire out, was also transported to the hospital.

Officials did not say what caused the car fire. The incident is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

