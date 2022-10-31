ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Shawn M
2d ago

the dumb belongs to the person who wrote the article. deer are smart they cannot help that humans don't live naturally like we are meant to. also deer aren't like humans addicted to drugs and pain killers because of a society that sees stress and 12 hour work days as normal. no the animal knows the right way to live as humans have no idea

Debb Ann Hoffmann Brown
2d ago

Deer are t stupid they just get blindsided by bright light and find themselves not knowing which way I’d up down or all around, rather like you getting off a carnival ride & not knowing which end is up

Wendy Bass
1d ago

Deer are not stupid. I literally saw a deer waiting to cross traffic on story street in Boone two nights ago. The deer stopped to let cars go so not deer are not stupid. Bright lights, or any, blind them. It wouldn't be that hard for deer to get their antlers stuck in a car tire either

kwayradio.com

Man Shot at Liquor Store

One man was shot at the Broadway Liquor Store in Waterloo Tuesday night, according to KWWL. The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the alley across from the liquor store. They were taken to Allen Hospital for treatment. Their name has not been released. Police believe this was a targeted shooting and that the public is not in danger. The investigation is ongoing.
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
1650thefan.com

One Injured in Waterloo Shooting

One man was injured in a Waterloo shooting Tuesday night in the 800 block of Broadway Street, near the Broadway Liquor Store, between Riehl and Dawson Streets around 8:30PM. It’s believed the victim was shot in the leg. He was found in the back alley across the street from the liquor store. He was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment. About a dozen Waterloo Police officers were on the scene searching for possible evidence. Police said they believed this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence, and the general public was not in danger. The victim’s name hasn’t been released as yet.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular restaurant in Waterloo is now left in rubble after owners say there was an accident. D+K Hickory House posted these pictures to their Facebook page on Monday. You can see the devastation from a fire left behind. They say it happened Sunday morning. In...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week

Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Show You Care: Nate Sherwood does all he can to keep skateboarding alive and well. Updated: 8...
WATERLOO, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Rainey, Dave

Dave Rainey, July 31st, 1929, to October 27th, 2022, from the cotton fields of Ruleville, Mississippi to the Rath Meat Packing Company of Waterloo, Iowa to the Hereafter in Glory. He leaves behind his wife, Audrey, of 76 years, 7 children, 16 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was a man of faith who praised the Lord through his voice in men's quartets and church choirs. RIP in the bosom of Abraham, Dad. Memorial service Saturday, Nov. 5th, 2022, at Gift of Life Church. Visitation, 10:00 a.m. service 11:00 a.m. Condolences www.lockefuneralservices.com.
RULEVILLE, MS
KOEL 950 AM

NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]

If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
LAMONT, IA
KCRG.com

Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police released the name of the man killed in a crash following a brief chase with Cedar Rapids police Monday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers tried to stop a black Chevy Tahoe for various traffic violations on 33rd Avenue Southwest. They said the vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Jamie Hill, didn’t stop and led authorities on a chase.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids police make arrest after Tuesday afternoon shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:29 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Jacolyn Dr. SW for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to the victim, a verbal altercation turned physical. The victim then gave police a description of the alleged suspect.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

What’s Moving Into This Empty Cedar Falls Building?

The team behind of the most popular restaurants in the Cedar Falls downtown area has plans to open a new eatery. Downtown Cedar Falls has been buzzing with businesses moving in and out of the area. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Jury awards $1.7 million in Waterloo casino beating lawsuit

WATERLOO — Jurors have sided with an Evansdale man in his lawsuit against a Waterloo casino where he was attacked by another patron in January 2021. Attorneys for Montana Gunhus, 36, asked the jury for a $1.98 million verdict during closing arguments Monday. “The casino was gambling with the...
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Maddie Poppe Announces Acoustic Christmas Shows

The 'American Idol' winner is hitting the road again this winter!. 2022 has been a HUGE year for the Clarksville native, and it seems like Maddie Poppe is going to end it on a major high note!. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a...
CLARKSVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Police pursuit leads to fatality in Linn County

A motorist died early Monday while being pursued by State Police in Linn County. According to the State Patrol, Cedar Rapids Police were pursuing a 2003 Chevy Tahoe fleeing on I380 South at approximately 2:18 am. The vehicle took the westbound Highway 30 ramp, lost control and rolled several times, causing fatal injuries to the driver.
LINN COUNTY, IA
