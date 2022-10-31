ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – October 31

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
The nation’s papers are led by concerns over security breaches by politicians.

Metro reports a former army chief has warned ministers are not taking national security seriously enough, while The Guardian says politicians have been accused of having a “wild west” attitude to the issue.

Staying with politics, the i says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under party pressure to reverse his decision not to attend the Cop27 climate summit.

An adviser to the Government has warned the UK’s climate leadership has “fallen short on multiple fronts”, according to The Independent.

The Daily Express leads with a petrol bomb attack on a migrant centre in Dover.

The Telegraph reports Home Secretary Suella Braverman is looking at a measure which would ease overcrowding at a primary migrant processing centre by booking rooms in hotels to house excess migrants.

Doctors have told the Daily Mirror that the NHS is facing its “worst winter on record”.

The Sun says a social media troll who abused England footballer Reece James has been traced to the Middle East.

To the war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reports Moscow’s decision to scrap a deal that allowed Ukraine to export millions of tonnes of grain will have “catastrophic” consequences for poor nations.

And the Daily Star says the Ukrainian military thinks Vladimir Putin has been “replaced by three body doubles”.

americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.“Oslo is now among the most active supporters of NATO's involvement in the Arctic,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, according to TASS. “We consider such developments near Russian borders as Oslo's deliberate pursuit of a destructive course toward escalation of tensions in the Euro-Arctic region and the final destruction of Russian-Norwegian...
newschain

Braverman reveals fresh details about ministerial code breach

Suella Braverman said she was “sorry for the errors of judgment” made in the use of her personal email to send a draft government statement to an ally as she faced further questions over her conduct. The Home Secretary set out details of the email blunder which led...
newschain

Labour refer Suella Braverman to financial watchdog over security breach

Embattled Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been referred to a financial watchdog by Labour over concerns of a breach of insider trading laws. Shadow city minister Tulip Siddiq has asked the Financial Conduct Authority to investigate the leaking of information that led to Ms Braverman’s resignation. Rishi Sunak has...
newschain

Tory MP involved in Braverman resignation row offers backing to Home Secretary

The Tory MP and recipient of the email that forced Suella Braverman to resign as home secretary under Liz Truss has given his full backing to the embattled minister. The Home Secretary, who was reappointed by Rishi Sunak despite her resignation from Ms Truss’s government only days earlier, sent draft immigration policy to Tory backbencher Sir John Hayes from a personal email address, inadvertently also sending it to a staff member of another Conservative MP.
newschain

Three-year-old son of Nigerian singer Davido dies in suspected drowning

The three-year-old son of Nigerian music star Davido has died at his home in an apparent drowning, police in Lagos have said. The singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, was not at home at the time of Ifeanyi’s death on Monday night. The child’s mother, Chioma Rowland, was also away, according to Lagos police spokesman Ben Hundeyin.
newschain

These clever hacks will help keep you warm and cosy at home

As the conversation heats up around the cost-of-living crisis, many of us are looking for the easiest ways to stay warm at home – without running up the bills. It’s been an unseasonably mild autumn, but winter is looming – and we’d prefer to focus on the joys of the festive season, rather than worrying about energy bills.
newschain

Jerry Lee Lewis funeral details announced by family

The funeral for rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis will take place on Saturday, his family has announced. The ceremony will take place in the US musician’s birthplace of Ferriday, Louisiana, and be officiated by his cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart. Lewis, who was as well known...
FERRIDAY, LA
newschain

Braverman faces down criticism over deepening migrant crisis

The Home Secretary has insisted that she never ignored legal advice or blocked plans to tackle overcrowding at a migrant holding centre. Suella Braverman said it was “practically impossible” to find more than 1,000 beds at short notice as she defended the decision to keep thousands of people at the Manston site in Kent.
newschain

Shanghai Disneyland visitors blocked from leaving park due to Covid testing

Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of coronavirus testing that extended to more than 400,000 people, the city government announced. The park closed on Monday for testing of staff and visitors, Walt Disney Company and the government said in separate statements. The city health bureau said guests all tested negative and were allowed to leave by 830pm local time.
newschain

newschain

