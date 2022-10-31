Read full article on original website
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is on it’s way. Why not take a little time to enjoy the events going on this weekend in Savannah? Here’s a list of some to get you started. Grand Opening of Smithereens When: Friday, November 4 at 1 p.m. Where: Savannah Smithereen’s Price: No price is listed on […]
wtoc.com
Spooky spectacles in Savannah: Where to find houses decorated for Halloween 🎃
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, you will see kids and some adults dressed head to toe in their creative costumes. But you will also notice some decorated houses all around the Coastal Empire. At a home on 45th Street, near Guckenheimer Park, a shipwreck has taken over the front yard....
connectsavannah.com
EAT IT AND LIKE IT: New 520 wings spot, Regional food and event roundup
Last week in this space we gave you a list of nearly a dozen new eateries on the horizon in and around Savannah with a promise that there would be more. There are always more. It is certainly not the plan here to do a play-by-play every week of upcoming restaurants, but we found out about this one after press time. It is very much worthy of a mention simply because of what it means for the neighborhood where it is being built.
WJCL
PHOTOS: Inaugural Forsyth Park Costume Crawl
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The first ever Forsyth Park Costume Crawl was held Sunday, October 30.Click here for more information.
WJCL
WJCL
Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week
Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
wtoc.com
Kids participate in reverse trick-or-treating at Children’s Hospital of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - To kids, Halloween means dressing up and going out into the neighborhood to Trick or Treat. For children in the hospital, however, that may not be possible. Luckily for kids in the hospital in Savannah, they won’t entirely miss out. Reverse trick-or-treating has been a...
thegeorgeanne.com
Savannah’s Spookiest Sights
We’ve all heard it before: “Savannah is one of the most haunted cities in America.”. This is one of the things that makes Savannah, and especially the downtown area of Savannah, a major tourist attraction. The Marshall House, located on E Broughton Street, is one of the most...
WJCL
AAPI for Savannah Task Force will hold this year’s Savannah Asian Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Have you seen a dragon in your neighborhood lately?. If so, that just means the Savannah Asian Festival is on its way. Dragon dance performer May Tang is rehearsing for the Dragon dance performance at the Savannah Asian Festival this weekend. “I want everyone to come,...
Excitement builds as dancers get ready for Dancing with the Statesboro Stars
For the past 12 years Dancing with the Statesboro Stars has drawn sold out crowds where community members come to watch local celebrities and their dance partners dance. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for Safe Haven who help victims of domestic violence. Because of the communities continued support...
WJCL
WJCL partners with America's Second Harvest, Pooler Piggly Wiggly for 2nd annual Turkey Drive 22
POOLER, Ga. — With Thanksgiving less than a month away, WJCL 22 will once again be collecting turkeys for America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Mary Jane Crouch, the executive director at Second Harvest, said they want to make sure everyone has a nice holiday, but it's going to be difficult.
blufftonsun.com
Pasta, steaks, mega ball pit and a new eatery at Island West
From old businesses with new owners to new businesses in new places, we have much to discuss. Rohland takes over Village Pasta Shoppe: There are changes afoot just down the sidewalk from our office on Johnston Way in Bluffton Village. Leslie Rohland, owner of The Cottage Café and the Juice Hive, has taken over ownership of The Village Pasta Shoppe. The Bluffton pasta pavilion and Italian gourmet food market celebrated its grand re-opening Nov. 1.
wtoc.com
Rep. Carl Gilliard selected as Grand Marshal for Savannah’s 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State Representative Carl Gilliard will serve as one of the grand marshals for the 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Savannah. “As a Savannah native, this parade is one of my favorite traditions, so I am honored to serve as a leader for one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the nation,” said Rep. Gilliard. “I look forward to celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King, as well as marching through the streets in an effort to stand up against racism and discrimination.”
WJCL
Hotel Shooting Arrest: Authorities capture suspect in Bluffton Holiday Inn Express incident
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Update 3:24 p.m.: Authorities have arrested a 27-year-old Bluffton man in connection with Tuesday's shooting. According to the BCSO, the 37-year-old victim was found on the fourth floor with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to Savannah for treatment.
WJCL
Police: Manhunt underway in Savannah for suspect who shot at officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:17 p.m.: A manhunt continues several hours after police in Savannah say a 25-year-old man fired a weapon at them. Massie Ellis is wanted for shooting at police after they responded to a home on Vineyard Drive for a domestic issue. A woman who lives...
Expired since March, food containers stored in bathroom, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for October
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With a mission to protect the lives of all Georgians, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is the lead agency in actions such as preventing disease and promoting health and well-being. More than 6,000 dedicated public health employees throughout the state of Georgia are...
wtoc.com
Arrest made in E. 71st Street shooting that killed a 17-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 18-year-old J.T. Sidney DeLoach has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Sept. 17, according to Savannah Police. DeLoach was booked into the Chatham County Jail on Nov. 1 on charges of murder and four counts of aggravated assault. According to police,...
WJCL
Savannah Civic Center sees large turnout of Sunday early voters
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia continues to see a record breaking turnout of early voters. The Savannah Civic Center was one of two Chatham County sites to offer Sunday early voting. People did not hesitate to take advantage. Residents who submitted their ballot Sunday told WJCL 22 the process took...
Local sheriff’s officer uses social media humor to connect with community
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) — For about a year, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office has been stepping up its social media game and the results are often hilarious. From a mug shot of Frozen’s Elsa to a meme of Bruce Willis in Sixth Sense. Their Facebook page stands out. “When you include humor into the mix, […]
