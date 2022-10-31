ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooler, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is on it’s way. Why not take a little time to enjoy the events going on this weekend in Savannah? Here’s a list of some to get you started. Grand Opening of Smithereens When: Friday, November 4 at 1 p.m. Where: Savannah Smithereen’s Price: No price is listed on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

EAT IT AND LIKE IT: New 520 wings spot, Regional food and event roundup

Last week in this space we gave you a list of nearly a dozen new eateries on the horizon in and around Savannah with a promise that there would be more. There are always more. It is certainly not the plan here to do a play-by-play every week of upcoming restaurants, but we found out about this one after press time. It is very much worthy of a mention simply because of what it means for the neighborhood where it is being built.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

First ever Forsyth Park Costume Crawl draws big crowd

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hundreds put on their best Halloween costume on Sunday for the first-ever Forsyth Park Costume Crawl. The brand new costume contest took over the park’s amphitheater area. The event featured food trucks, live music, beverages and more. There were several costume categories, including Best Pet...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week

Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Savannah’s Spookiest Sights

We’ve all heard it before: “Savannah is one of the most haunted cities in America.”. This is one of the things that makes Savannah, and especially the downtown area of Savannah, a major tourist attraction. The Marshall House, located on E Broughton Street, is one of the most...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Pasta, steaks, mega ball pit and a new eatery at Island West

From old businesses with new owners to new businesses in new places, we have much to discuss. Rohland takes over Village Pasta Shoppe: There are changes afoot just down the sidewalk from our office on Johnston Way in Bluffton Village. Leslie Rohland, owner of The Cottage Café and the Juice Hive, has taken over ownership of The Village Pasta Shoppe. The Bluffton pasta pavilion and Italian gourmet food market celebrated its grand re-opening Nov. 1.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Rep. Carl Gilliard selected as Grand Marshal for Savannah’s 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State Representative Carl Gilliard will serve as one of the grand marshals for the 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Savannah. “As a Savannah native, this parade is one of my favorite traditions, so I am honored to serve as a leader for one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the nation,” said Rep. Gilliard. “I look forward to celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King, as well as marching through the streets in an effort to stand up against racism and discrimination.”
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Arrest made in E. 71st Street shooting that killed a 17-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 18-year-old J.T. Sidney DeLoach has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Sept. 17, according to Savannah Police. DeLoach was booked into the Chatham County Jail on Nov. 1 on charges of murder and four counts of aggravated assault. According to police,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Civic Center sees large turnout of Sunday early voters

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia continues to see a record breaking turnout of early voters. The Savannah Civic Center was one of two Chatham County sites to offer Sunday early voting. People did not hesitate to take advantage. Residents who submitted their ballot Sunday told WJCL 22 the process took...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy