Sacramento, CA

SFGate

Nevada judge mulls Vegas-area vote handler partisanship case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge said Wednesday he’ll decide whether to order Las Vegas-area election officials to hire more Republican poll workers after the GOP national committee argued that the partisan makeup of a 64-member ballot signature verification board was unfair. Clark County District Court Judge...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
VICTORVILLE, CA
SFGate

Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful...
IDAHO STATE
SFGate

Residents Rally Against 'Deceptive Campaigning' By Valero In Nov. 8 Election

Dozens gathered at Benicia's town center on Wednesday evening to decry what they are calling "malicious" campaigning by the owners of the town's refinery, Valero, which they say is trying to influence Tuesday's election. Carrying signs that read "Valero: Big Bucks Run Amok" and "Stop Polluting Our Elections," residents rallied...
BENICIA, CA
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and. seas 8 to 10 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican. Border and out to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
SFGate

Delays On Interstate-80 Following Collision

A traffic collision on Interstate-80 in Solano County Monday morning has westbound lanes closed west of Dixon Avenue. California Highway Patrol Solano County tweeted at 6:48 a.m. that the collision involved minor injuries. Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes if possible and expect delays in the area. Copyright...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn't create hostile workplace

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Felon Gets Over 9 Years In Prison For Firearms Conviction

STOCKTON (BCN) A Stockton man was sentenced Monday to nine years and two months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Jeffrey James Bray, 37, sold eight firearms and over 300 rounds of ammunition to an undercover agent in 2019, the Department of Justice said.
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Orange County declares health emergency due to viruses

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A health emergency has been declared in Southern California's Orange County due to rapidly spreading viral infections that are sending more children to the hospital, health officials said Tuesday. The county health officer issued the declaration Monday due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

