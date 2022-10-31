Read full article on original website
Nevada judge mulls Vegas-area vote handler partisanship case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge said Wednesday he’ll decide whether to order Las Vegas-area election officials to hire more Republican poll workers after the GOP national committee argued that the partisan makeup of a 64-member ballot signature verification board was unfair. Clark County District Court Judge...
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes far off California coast
A magnitude 6 earthquake was recorded nearly 750 miles off the California coast on Tuesday night, according to the USGS.
TravelSkills 11-02-22 A 10-hour drive on loneliest US road is worth it for this park
Airbnbs doubled since 2020 to hit this Calif. city the hardest, 19th century contraption unlocks California's forgotten railways, world's largest wave pool planned for Hawaii during water crisis and SF lands on National Geographic travel list for unexpected trait
Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through...
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
Significant snow expected in Tahoe with first major storm of the season
"We're calling it the first significant snow of the season."
Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful...
Residents Rally Against 'Deceptive Campaigning' By Valero In Nov. 8 Election
Dozens gathered at Benicia's town center on Wednesday evening to decry what they are calling "malicious" campaigning by the owners of the town's refinery, Valero, which they say is trying to influence Tuesday's election. Carrying signs that read "Valero: Big Bucks Run Amok" and "Stop Polluting Our Elections," residents rallied...
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and. seas 8 to 10 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican. Border and out to...
Iron Chef Morimoto expanding Bay Area restaurant empire with Morimoto Asia Napa
Diners can expect dishes such as mapo tofu and black pepper steak.
‘Extremely rare’ bird mysteriously migrates to Marin
"For reasons that we're not quite sure yet, this one decided to fly west."
16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
Delays On Interstate-80 Following Collision
A traffic collision on Interstate-80 in Solano County Monday morning has westbound lanes closed west of Dixon Avenue. California Highway Patrol Solano County tweeted at 6:48 a.m. that the collision involved minor injuries. Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes if possible and expect delays in the area. Copyright...
Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn't create hostile workplace
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some...
Felon Gets Over 9 Years In Prison For Firearms Conviction
STOCKTON (BCN) A Stockton man was sentenced Monday to nine years and two months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Jeffrey James Bray, 37, sold eight firearms and over 300 rounds of ammunition to an undercover agent in 2019, the Department of Justice said.
Orange County declares health emergency due to viruses
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A health emergency has been declared in Southern California's Orange County due to rapidly spreading viral infections that are sending more children to the hospital, health officials said Tuesday. The county health officer issued the declaration Monday due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations...
