Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
Tyler Lockett fires back at claims he threw shade at Russell Wilson after Seahawks win
The Seattle Seahawks continue to roll. Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett, Pete Carroll and company beat the New York Giants 27-13 to improve to 5-3 on the season and retain their lead in the NFC West. In the team’s quest to succeed in the post-Russell Wilson era, Lockett dropped a quote...
Tri-City Herald
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Running Back
The Indianapolis Colts traded away a beloved running back in Nyheim Hines on Tuesday, but they brought back a familiar face on Wednesday when they signed running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. The Colts drafted Wilkins (6'1", 208, 28 years old) in the fifth round of the 2018...
Daniel Jones, 2 Giants most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Seahawks
Let’s start by saying that the New York Giants Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks does nothing to negate the fact that the G-Men are having an excellent season. In fact, this type of late loss at the end of a tight game was just about the best most Giants fans hoped for before the season started. That said, the Giants lost a big game that would have kept them in second place in the NFC East, and because of that, you have to assign some blame. So, with that, let’s talk about why Richie James, Daniel Jones, and Brian Daboll need to take responsibility for this loss.
Geno Smith, 3 Seahawks most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Giants
The Seattle Seahawks defended their home field as they defeated the visiting New York Giants, 27-13, in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fifth win kept the Seahawks at solo first place in the NFC North. They are a game ahead of the San Francisco 49ers. Here we will look at Geno Smith and three other Seahawks most responsible for their Week 8 win vs. the Giants.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Responsible For Eleventh-Hour Chaos at NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL is recovering from its busiest trade deadline in league history, with a record-setting 10 trades taking place in the final hours. The Atlanta Falcons were part of three of those deals ... and none of them were official until an hour before the deadline. In the first deal,...
Tri-City Herald
Warren Sapp Trashes Bucs’ Devin White for Lack of Effort
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White appeared to be loafing, according to some observers, during the team’s 27–22 loss to the Ravens last Thursday. Former Buccaneers defensive tackle and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has a strong opinion on the matter. Sapp took to Instagram to dissect what happened during a key play in which White didn’t appear to give his best effort.
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead
CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks overreactions to win over New York Giants
The Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants this week. Seattle sits atop NFC West by a full game. Their surprising season continues. This week the Seahawks got a pleasant surprise from an unlikely source. The Seattle Seahawks hosted the New York football Giants on Sunday. It was a battle...
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll rips those that doubted decision to start Geno Smith
Many laughed at Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll when he named Geno Smith the team’s starting quarterback. But eight games into the season, and with Smith ranking in the top 10 of most major passing categories, Carroll has kept the receipts and he’s not afraid to let everyone know he was right all along.
Tri-City Herald
Jim Moore: These Seahawks could be one of the best storylines in Seattle sports history
Are you still skeptical? Do you think the Seahawks will suddenly go from surprisingly good to the trash team they were expected to be? Think that Geno Smith will start playing like the journeyman backup he’s always been? Or that the defense can’t possibly keep playing like this?
Tri-City Herald
Najee Harris Calls Out Steelers O-Line for Rushing Struggles
Frustrated with the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris opened up some about the running game struggles. Harris finished Week 8's loss with eight rushes for 32 yards after ending the first half with four rushes for zero yards. Afterward, he made it clear that it can't all fall on his shoulders.
Tri-City Herald
Youth Movement, Improved Depth at Cornerback Led to Sidney Jones’ Departure From Seahawks
Life comes at you fast in the NFL. After being waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday, veteran cornerback Sidney Jones learned that lesson the hard way. Nearly a year ago, Jones slid into Seattle's starting lineup replacing Tre Brown after the rookie suffered a season-ending knee injury. Finally healthy after battling multiple injuries of his own early in his NFL career in Philadelphia and Jacksonville, the former Washington standout thrived in his return to the Pacific Northwest, stacking up favorably against the best corners in the league over the final seven weeks of the season.
Tri-City Herald
Week 9 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
Hot running backs help push fantasy teams up the standings, but their opportunity and success can change on a dime due to injury. This week, multiple moves at the NFL trading deadline have change the dynamics of playing time for many players. Here’s a look at the running back situations that will have changes in Week 9:
Tri-City Herald
Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant Amid Defensive Struggles
The Lions have fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant following another disappointing performance by the team’s secondary against the Dolphins on Sunday. Safeties coach Brian Duker will assume Pleasant’s responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Detroit coach Dan Campbell confirmed the moves Monday afternoon....
Tri-City Herald
Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers are back from their bye week and have shifted preparations toward the Falcons who they'll square off against on Sunday in Atlanta. Following the week off, the Chargers had wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. each clear concussion protocol and practice in full capacity. Chargers coach Brandon Staley, however, was not willing to say whether or not they'll play against the Falcons.
Pete Carroll Victory Lap: Takes Shot at Critics After Seahawks' Win Over Giants
With his Seattle Seahawks remaining in first place of the NFC West after a big win over the New York Giants, Pete Carroll couldn't contain himself anymore after Sunday's victory and wasn't shy about flaunting his success to his critics. Who's laughing now?
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf raises his game by using Mississippi high school tricks on NFL pros
The tricks DK Metcalf learned growing up playing on fields in Mississippi still work in the NFL. The Seahawks’ $70 million wide receiver gets constant attention from opposing defenses fearful of him beating them deep for touchdown catches. The Cardinals, Seattle’s next opponent in Arizona Sunday, especially bracketed him often with a safety deep behind him in a game last month.
Tri-City Herald
Dre’Mont Jones’ AFC Accolade Increases Odds of a Broncos Extension
In the wake of the Denver Broncostrading away Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones wasn't too happy. However, after the NFL named Jones the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in London vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, it might take the edge off of his disappointment.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks TE Will Dissly Garners NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
After being in the middle of two crucial turnovers created on special teams in a 27-13 win over the Giants, Seahawks tight end Will Dissly has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8. With Seattle knotted up with New York at seven points apiece midway...
Tri-City Herald
Sources: Texans WR Brandin Cooks Absent From Practice Again
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks' situation remains unresolved. Cooks remained absent from practice for the second day in a row Wednesday for personal reasons, according to league sources. Cooks expressed displeasure on social media Tuesday when the NFL trade deadline expired with no deal...
Comments / 0