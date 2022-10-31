Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon pricing error sees Google's Fitbit Sense 2 drop below $100 (aaaand it's gone)
UPDATE: Well, it was certainly fun while it lasted, and it did last a few more hours than we expected, but Amazon's epic Fitbit Sense 2 Black Friday "deal" is now predictably and decidedly over. If you didn't get a chance to order this very well-rounded smartwatch at a whopping...
Google Drive now allows you to select an expiry date for files before sharing them
In a recent blog post, Google announced that it is currently rolling out two new access control features to Google Drive for select Workspace users. If you are using Google Drive to share files with your colleagues, you probably know that you can set an expiration date for their access. However, you can do that only after you've already shared the file. Now, with the new update, Google will enable you to set an access expiration date before you share your project with your coworkers.
Walmart's spectacular iPad Air 4 Black Friday 2022 deal is already live... for a limited time
In keeping with the tradition of the last few years, Walmart is taking what should be 2022's biggest shopping day and turning it into a "black month" filled to the brim with great deals on popular products covering essentially all imaginable categories. In theory, that gives you more time to...
Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’
Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
Can't access your Instagram account? Meta is working on it
Instagram seems to be down for a lot of people around the globe at the time of this writing, according to users flocking to Twitter to make their plight known to the entire world (oh, the irony) and the always reliable Downdetector platform. The situation is already so widespread that...
Samsung is now selling the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 powerhouse at lower than ever prices
There are two types of compelling Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 deals Samsung has been dishing out like crazy since (before) the two foldable powerhouses were released, and of course, the best time to pull the trigger is when you can combine two different discounts and thus maximize your savings.
Renewed Pixel 6 is only $342 right now but stock is disappearing fast
Last year's Pixel 6 was such a great phone that Google didn't feel the need to make many changes to the Pixel 7, which starts at $600. If you don't want to spend that much, you can get a renewed Pixel 6 with Amazon's guarantee for only $342. The Pixel...
Amazon's enormous Echo Show 15 smart display scores rare discount ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is selling many different smart speakers and smart displays with built-in Alexa assistance nowadays, ranging in price from as little as $39.99 (not considering discounts) to as much as $249.99. But only one of these very popular and convenient products is still at its first generation, and coincidentally or not, the Echo Show 15 is the costliest member of its family (along with the third-gen Echo Show 10).
If you're a persuasive type, you might be able to get Google to pay for your Pixel 7 series phone
What is Google's Pixel Superfan program? According to the company, Pixel Superfan "is a program for people who love Pixel products. We were inspired to create this program because we know many of you love Pixel as much as we do, and we wanted to create a space where we could get to know each other. There is no cost to joining and you can be involved as much or as little as you want. We hope that you’ll want to connect with us and with each other."
Get the best Xperia phone and earbuds package with a huge discount
When the Sony Xperia 1 IV hit the stores it revolutionized the mobile game with its variable zoom camera system. The phone can physically move the lens inside the periscope camera between 80 and 125 mm focal lengths. You not only get the two separate ends of that specter but also everything in between.
Musk might soon increase Twitter Blue's price and make Twitter's verification paid
Do you know that small blue checkmark that some Twitter profiles have? That tiny symbol indicating that the account's owner is indeed who they claim to be? Well, soon you might be able to buy one yourself. As The Verge first reported, Elon Musk is reportedly planning to make the...
Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Some Best Buy customers have been posting on the retailer's online forum about a delay that has kept them from receiving their Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro pre-order. Apparently, several customers who pre-ordered one of the new Pixel 7 models before October 13th have yet to receive their order even though these phones are available to purchase from the Best Buy website.
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Instead of waiting until the end of November as tradition dictates and disturbing your Thanksgiving dinner digestion by dropping a sudden avalanche of deals on thousands of popular products across dozens of different categories, Best Buy has started a slow and gradual drip of Black Friday 2022 promotions last week.
A new study shows how much Brits rely on their phones during concerts
Today's smartphones are small — well, true, some are not that small — mobile powerhouses. But they all have one big disadvantage compared to feature phones — their battery life. And in everyday life, this issue is bad, yes, but as a recent study financed by UK carrier Virgin Media O2 showed, this problem can lead to "charge anxiety," especially during a concert.
Best Buy is now selling open box and refurbished Galaxy S22 Ultra units at amazing prices
Whether or not you consider the Galaxy S22 Ultra the all-around best Android phone available right now, we can probably all agree that Samsung's S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch powerhouse is among the most desirable Christmas gift options for mobile tech enthusiasts. Of course, the ultra-high-end handset doesn't come cheap, normally fetching...
T-Mobile to charge $35 activation fee on nearly all transactions
T-Mobile is one of the few US carriers that offers customers the possibility to avoid the so-called “Assisted Support Charge” if they register online. Unfortunately, this will no longer be possible since the Un-carrier is preparing its staff for a new support policy that requires customers to pay a unified “Device Connection Charge” fee.
Vote now: How many years of software updates should smartphone manufacturers provide?
We live in a world where we’ve swapped the Cold War and the nuclear arms race with an electronic one. Every year smartphone manufacturers dish out new models (sometimes twice a year), urging consumers to get the better, faster, smarter version of their phone. I personally don’t believe that...
Nothing updates earbuds controls ahead of Ear (stick) launch
Nothing announced last month its second audio accessory, the Ear (stick), which should hit shelves in late November. Today, the company revealed a set of improvements that will benefit not just customers who buy the upcoming Ear (stick), but also those who already own the Ear (1). First off, Nothing...
UK carrier Virgin Media O2 now offers new free benefits to small businesses
It appears that UK carrier Virgin Media O2 wants to supercharge your small business. As the carrier announced in a new blog post, small establishments that use Virgin Media's business broadband and O2's business mobile service can now get a special Volt benefit for free. For their Voom Fibre broadband,...
Repairing an iPhone 14’s screen is easier, yes, but only in official Apple stores
We, as tech enthusiasts, just love our gadgets. This is why it's so painful when we accidentally break our phones. But fatal accidental drops sometimes happen, and when they do, we have two options: to fix the phone or buy a new one. And, according to Apple, the all-new iPhone 14 lineup is easier to fix than the previous models. This sounds encouraging, right? However, it appears that it may not be that easy to fix at third-party repair stores.
