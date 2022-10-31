Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeling 'Pam & Tommy' top the list of celebrity Halloween costumes

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill UnsolvedBurbank, CA
Homeless not Toothless Real Housewives of Beverly HillsAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
5 Best Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'
Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
realitytitbit.com
Megan Fox's son Bodhi Ransom Green is her spitting double - but she rarely shares snaps
Megan Fox’s middle child Bodhi Ransom Green looks just like her, but fans rarely see pictures of her children as the actress prefers to keep them out of the spotlight. The entire world has seemingly been obsessed with Megan Fox this year, as she made headlines for her very public relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.
Brian Austin Green Reveals What It’s Like Co-Parenting With Megan Fox 2.5 Years After Split
Brian Austin Green and his ex-wife Megan Fox are taking co-parenting in stride. The actor, 49, told E! Online in a new interview that they’re working things out, sans the drama. “We co parent really well together,” he told the outlet, via People magazine. “And we don’t fight over time with the kids. We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, so when we do get time, cherish it.” Brian, who shares Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with the Transformers actress, 36, said it works out to everyone’s benefit to be respectful. “It’s an amazing thing and we support the other parent having time.”
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Burt Reynolds Said the Biggest ‘Gunsmoke’ Surprise Was James Arness Refusing to ‘Play the Star’
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness carried himself in a way that completely shocked Burt Reynolds, standing out as one of the most significant moments of his career.
Elle
Megan Fox Addressed Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors With One Very Graphic Comment
For those wondering what the state of the union is like between self-proclaimed “twin flames” Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, look no further than Fox's latest, very public and pretty graphic Instagram comment on his page. After weeks of speculation that the two's relationship was in trouble...
‘I don’t care what my value is today’: teen dream Ryan Phillippe on co-parenting with Reese Witherspoon and opening a B&B
Back in 2006, when Ryan Phillippe was 32, he flew to Costa Rica in the hope of escaping a media maelstrom. He and his wife of seven years, Reese Witherspoon, had announced they were separating, and the LA paparazzi, then at its peak madness, pursued him everywhere. So he left the country in search of anonymity. No such luck: when he landed, some people excitedly approached him.
Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa Rock 70+ Costumes For Halloween 2022 Show
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest always go all-out for their Halloween show on Live With Kelly & Ryan and this year was no different! In 2022, Halloween fell on a Monday, which meant that Kelly and Ryan helped kick off the week in epic style. As always, they rocked dozens of costumes for their show, including some that were included in pre-taped segments, and others that were worn live onstage.
msn.com
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline, From Costars to Couple
Longing for love? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) started off their relationship by being coworkers, but it quickly evolved into something more. The Tennessee native and “Rap Devil” singer met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. At the time, Fox was married to Brian Austin […]
Controversial American actor, director James Franco
"Pineapple Express" star James Franco is an Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winning actor. He has appeared in a variety of film genres including Comedy, Thriller, Fantasy, and more.
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
Mindy Kaling Transforms Into Her New Character ‘Scooby-Doo’s Velma For Halloween Ahead Of Show Premiere
Mindy Kaling, 43, got her fans ready for her upcoming HBO Max adult animated series, Velma, based on the Scooby-Doo franchise character, Velma Dinkley, with her latest Halloween costume. The actress shared a photo of herself dressed in the epic look, which included an orange sweater, maroon skirt, orange socks, and dark red boots, on Twitter. She also added black-framed glasses and had her hair, which went down just above her shoulders, styled with bangs over her forehead.
TVOvermind
Jason Sudeikis’ Emmy Speech Pays Tribute to His Two Kids
If there is one thing Jason Sudeikis is good at, it’s loving his kids. Fortunately, he’s also a talented actor, and a hilarious comedian, and he seems like he’s a pretty great guy all around. Jason Sudeikis’ Emmy speech in 2022 was a nod to his children. The talented Ted Lasso star mentioned his son and daughter during his acceptance speech, and he told them he loves them. It’s not the first time he’s done this on stage while accepting an award, but it makes his fans want to know more about the kids. Jason Sudeikis’ Emmy speech was darling, but his kids are even more darling.
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry apologizes for line in memoir about Keanu Reeves
Matthew Perry is walking back a comment he makes about Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir. In his book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry reflects on the death of River Phoenix, whom he starred with early in his career in the 1988 movie “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.”
Matthew Perry apologizes for ‘Keanu Reeves still walks among us’ putdown in new book
Could he be any more sorry? “Friends” star Matthew Perry has apologized for passages in his forthcoming memoir that put down fellow actor — and beloved internet boyfriend — Keanu Reeves, whom he says he’s a big fan of. In his book “Friends, Lovers and...
Tom Hanks Makes ‘SNL’ Appearance With Jack Harlow in Movie Sketch and as David S. Pumpkins
Tom Hanks made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in a sketch with host Jack Harlow that spoofed Hollywood’s portrayal of Southern culture. Harlow, the Kentucky-born rapper who has become a hot ticket and a hearthrob as a hip hop musician, was featured in a sketch set in a hardscrabble AA meeting room populated by a group of stereotypically Southern characters engaging in a recovery meeting. Harlow played a begrudging attendee who finally confesses during to the group that he’s always had an offbeat idea for a Pixar movie involving suitcases. As Harlow cheekily bared his soul, Tom Hanks burst...
Comments / 0