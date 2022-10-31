Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeling 'Pam & Tommy' top the list of celebrity Halloween costumes

If there is one thing Jason Sudeikis is good at, it’s loving his kids. Fortunately, he’s also a talented actor, and a hilarious comedian, and he seems like he’s a pretty great guy all around. Jason Sudeikis’ Emmy speech in 2022 was a nod to his children. The talented Ted Lasso star mentioned his son and daughter during his acceptance speech, and he told them he loves them. It’s not the first time he’s done this on stage while accepting an award, but it makes his fans want to know more about the kids. Jason Sudeikis’ Emmy speech was darling, but his kids are even more darling.

