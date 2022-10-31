Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Related
KVUE
Report: Company that builds homes in under 60 days coming to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A startup homebuilder that creates fully functional homes in less than 60 days is reportedly coming to North Austin. According to a report by the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Carrollton-based Onx Inc. is a homebuilding startup company that has been producing homes in Florida in less than two months. The company is planning to make its home-building turnaround even faster in Austin.
chainstoreage.com
Tenant-focused developer buys one of Austin’s biggest centers
Big V Property Group, a landlord whose motto is “We succeed when our tenants succeed,” has made a big new acquisition in Austin, Texas. JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing and closed the sale of the nearly million-sq.-ft. Southpark Meadows I & II, one of the largest regional shopping centers in South Central Texas.
Amazing Magnets opens new Round Rock headquarters
Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way, Round Rock, on Oct. 6. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way,...
dailytrib.com
BIZ: Lot presales underway at Spicewood development
Lot presales for the latest development in the Highland Lakes are underway. The Enclave at Barton Creek Lakeside, 1837 Art Adams Way in Spicewood, is an exclusive, 10-acre development near the country club community of Barton Creek Lakeside. “Nowhere in the area can you find what this community offers,” said...
austinnews.net
Innovated Female Automobile Dealer Brings a New Vision
AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Female automotive dealer forms innovative group aimed at 'elevating excellence' in retail automotive. IDEA Auto Group, LLC, owned and operated by Julie Herrera, includes Toyota of Cedar Park and the all-new City Limits Subaru, which will open in Buda, TX in Fall of 2023.
This area in Texas among top 10 housing markets that are cooling off the most in 2022
The housing market is always a huge talker in every state and city across the U.S. and it's in the market's nature to always be moving up and down. Now, in 2022, there are some areas across the country that are seeing the housing market cool off more than most.
Participants receive first payments from Austin’s guaranteed income program
These taxpayer funds will give $1,000 a month to 85 families or individuals facing extreme financial hardship.
An RV resort, a nail salon and more businesses setting up shop in Buda, Kyle
Airstream of Austin opened Oct. 20 at 15855 S. I-35, Buda, selling and buying new and used RVs. (Courtesy Airstream of Austin) 1. Airstream of Austin held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 to celebrate the new facility at 15855 S. I-35, Buda. The existing lot was demolished, and the RV retailer broke ground in September 2021 on the larger, upgraded facility that now has almost 20 shop bays. Airstream of Austin sells new and used RVs in a range of sizes for any adventure and also purchases used RVs. 512-312-1478. www.airstreamofaustin.com.
LIST: Veterans Day 2022 events in Central Texas
Here's a list of different events across Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day.
‘Felt like a prisoner inside my own home’: Austin resident feels blocked in by construction
Dirt, construction workers and a whole lot of noise — that's how Alicia Taliaferro describes the scene right outside her house in northeast Austin.
KVUE
International homebuyers contributed $613M to Austin's economy in one year
AUSTIN, Texas — International homebuyers in the Austin area contributed around $613 million to the economy in a one-year period, according to a new study. A new homebuyers report published by the Austin Board of REALTORS (ABoR) found that 3% of all residential sales dollar volume from April 2021 to March 2022 came from international buyers. The majority of the overseas homebuying population comes from India, with a 21% share of the market, followed by Mexico (10%), China (6%) and Canada (4%).
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
Argo AI, a self-driving tech company with offices in Austin, is shutting down operations
AUSTIN, Texas — Argo AI, a company that had been testing autonomous vehicles in Austin, is shutting down. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Stateman, the company is being absorbed by two of its biggest supporters, Ford and Volkswagen. The company said many employees...
Mushroom invasion in Texas ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Austin area man’s bathrooms ruined after neighborhood construction
A Wells Branch man said an AT&T contractor caused damage to a sewer line outside his home, causing a sewage overflow in his house.
Austin's famous Broken Spoke could receive historical designation from the City
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's iconic Broken Spoke could soon be a named a historical landmark by the City. The Austin City Council will vote to make the designation official later this week. The dance hall, located at 3201 S. Lamar Blvd, has been open since 1964 and many famous...
Cedar Park store sells $1M winning Powerball ticket
One of the winning tickets was sold here in Central Texas, and the other was sold in Houston.
MOD Pizza to Open New South Austin Location
Since 2008, MOD Pizza has since sought to imagine a “a new way for people to enjoy pizza, by bringing speed, individual style and value to one of America’s favorite foods.”
New furniture, home decor store opens in Georgetown
Patrons can shop a variety of furniture styles at Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor. (Courtesy Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor) Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor opened at 704 W. University Ave., Ste. 101, Georgetown, on Sept. 16. The business offers an eclectic mix of handcrafted furniture imported from various countries at diverse prices. The large shop is owned by Brixton, Tracy and Darla Maxwell. 737-314-2302. www.facebook.com/Timeless-Imports-Furniture-Decor-107198058173568.
2 Texas Residents Win Big In Historic $1 Billion Powerball Drawing
Did anyone win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday?
Comments / 0