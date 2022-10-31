ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Report: Company that builds homes in under 60 days coming to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A startup homebuilder that creates fully functional homes in less than 60 days is reportedly coming to North Austin. According to a report by the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Carrollton-based Onx Inc. is a homebuilding startup company that has been producing homes in Florida in less than two months. The company is planning to make its home-building turnaround even faster in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
chainstoreage.com

Tenant-focused developer buys one of Austin’s biggest centers

Big V Property Group, a landlord whose motto is “We succeed when our tenants succeed,” has made a big new acquisition in Austin, Texas. JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing and closed the sale of the nearly million-sq.-ft. Southpark Meadows I & II, one of the largest regional shopping centers in South Central Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Amazing Magnets opens new Round Rock headquarters

Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way, Round Rock, on Oct. 6. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way,...
ROUND ROCK, TX
dailytrib.com

BIZ: Lot presales underway at Spicewood development

Lot presales for the latest development in the Highland Lakes are underway. The Enclave at Barton Creek Lakeside, 1837 Art Adams Way in Spicewood, is an exclusive, 10-acre development near the country club community of Barton Creek Lakeside. “Nowhere in the area can you find what this community offers,” said...
SPICEWOOD, TX
austinnews.net

Innovated Female Automobile Dealer Brings a New Vision

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Female automotive dealer forms innovative group aimed at 'elevating excellence' in retail automotive. IDEA Auto Group, LLC, owned and operated by Julie Herrera, includes Toyota of Cedar Park and the all-new City Limits Subaru, which will open in Buda, TX in Fall of 2023.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

An RV resort, a nail salon and more businesses setting up shop in Buda, Kyle

Airstream of Austin opened Oct. 20 at 15855 S. I-35, Buda, selling and buying new and used RVs. (Courtesy Airstream of Austin) 1. Airstream of Austin held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 to celebrate the new facility at 15855 S. I-35, Buda. The existing lot was demolished, and the RV retailer broke ground in September 2021 on the larger, upgraded facility that now has almost 20 shop bays. Airstream of Austin sells new and used RVs in a range of sizes for any adventure and also purchases used RVs. 512-312-1478. www.airstreamofaustin.com.
BUDA, TX
KVUE

International homebuyers contributed $613M to Austin's economy in one year

AUSTIN, Texas — International homebuyers in the Austin area contributed around $613 million to the economy in a one-year period, according to a new study. A new homebuyers report published by the Austin Board of REALTORS (ABoR) found that 3% of all residential sales dollar volume from April 2021 to March 2022 came from international buyers. The majority of the overseas homebuying population comes from India, with a 21% share of the market, followed by Mexico (10%), China (6%) and Canada (4%).
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas

In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

New furniture, home decor store opens in Georgetown

Patrons can shop a variety of furniture styles at Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor. (Courtesy Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor) Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor opened at 704 W. University Ave., Ste. 101, Georgetown, on Sept. 16. The business offers an eclectic mix of handcrafted furniture imported from various countries at diverse prices. The large shop is owned by Brixton, Tracy and Darla Maxwell. 737-314-2302. www.facebook.com/Timeless-Imports-Furniture-Decor-107198058173568.
GEORGETOWN, TX

