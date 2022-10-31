ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
68 reasons to be excited for the 2022-23 college basketball season

The 2022-23 college basketball season is less than a week away, and there’s no shortage of reasons to be excited. The sport is in a very healthy place with big-name stars — and big men — eschewing the pros to return to college. March Madness delivered momentum to carry into the year, with Saint Peter’s shocking the world, North Carolina and Duke meeting in an epic Final Four encounter, and blue blood Kansas winning it all.
Brooklyn Nets part ways with coach Steve Nash

Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5. Nash made it to this season...
Nets planning to hire Ime Udoka hours after parting with Steve Nash

After announcing they have parted ways with Nash on Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly moving to hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka as their head coach, multiple outlets reported. Nash is out as Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The Nets announced...
Kansas suspends Bill Self for four games in infractions case

Kansas suspended Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the season Wednesday, along with imposing several recruiting restrictions, as part of the fallout from a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Norm Roberts will be the acting coach for...
Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5. Nash...
