Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning
Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts. But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.
Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling
Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
NESN
Top Five Greatest Wide Receivers In New England Patriots History
The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent. Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. But one position in which the Patriots have been truly unique is wide receiver.
How Dolphins NFL Trade Deadline Moves Impact Super Bowl Odds
The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to come out of the AFC, but the Dolphins weren’t willing to just sit and do nothing Tuesday. Miami swung two trades at the deadline. It traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Dolphins also traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for tailback Jeff Wilson Jr.
Lions fire DB coach Aubrey Pleasant after getting torched by Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
A day after blowing a 14-point lead and allowing 382 passing yards in a loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Detroit Lions have fired their defensive backs coach. Head coach Dan Campbell announced the decision on Monday to part with Aubrey Pleasant in the wake of Sunday's 31-27 loss and a 1-6 start.
Podcast: After trade for Bradley Chubb, are the Dolphins set up for a deep playoff run?
By the time the NFL’s 4 p.m. Tuesday trade deadline arrived, the Dolphins were one of the most active teams in the league. Miami made not just one but two trades to bolster its roster amid a 5-3 start. The biggest deal was acquiring Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos in a move that sent out two draft picks, including a 2023 first-rounder, and running back Chase Edmonds.
Yardbarker
Report: Lions Fire DB Coach Aubrey Pleasant
The Detroit Lions have made a shakeup to their coaching staff after a poor defensive performance against the Miami Dolphins. According to the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have made the decision to part ways with defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. One day removed from head coach Dan Campbell expressing...
How Mac Jones compares to other QBs vs. Jets, Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins
BOSTON -- The Patriots won on Sunday, but it's difficult to use that game to reach any grand conclusions about Mac Jones.The second-year quarterback played his first full game since Week 3, and he did so behind a porous offensive line. Jones was hit eight times, taking sacks on six of those, and generally had to rifle off some short passes to keep the offense moving. A defensive lineman got his hand on a pass that led to Jones' interception, and the quarterback was also bailed out by a roughing the passer penalty call that negated what would have been...
D’Andre Swift gets concerning update from Dan Campbell after loss to Dolphins
D’Andre Swift finally made his much-awaited return to action in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins at home, but it appears that he is not yet back to his 100 percent form. Lions head coach Dan Campbell thinks that Swift might have been a little bit over-utilized in the Dolphins game (h/t Benjamin Raven of Mlive.com).
Sam Ehlinger Studying New England Defense With Former Patriots Star This Week
Young quarterbacks often seem to struggle against Bill Belichick-coached defenses in New England. In fact, between 2000 and 2020, rookie signal callers were winless (0-13) against Belichick when the game was played in Foxboro. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore appears ready ...
Rams provide encouraging Cooper Kupp injury update
The Los Angeles Rams had some worries about the injury wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered on Sunday. A day later, the wide receiver appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario. Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Kupp had no structural damage to his injured ankle and was experiencing basic...
Ex-Patriots Player Disagrees With Quarterback Decision
The Patriots may have beat the Jets on Sunday, but many in Pats Nation still have questions about the team's quarterback situation. Mac Jones played okay in the 22-17 win, but it wasn't enough for calls for rookie Bailey Zappe to quiet down. During a recent appearance on NESN's "Ultimate...
ESPN
Tua Tagovailoa: Dolphins 'not afraid to talk about Super Bowls'
MIAMI -- Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that the Miami Dolphins' trades for Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. before the trade deadline "bring some added life" to his team's season and the locker room. From quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's perspective, the trades reinforced what he already believed about the team.
4 Downs: Can the Browns build momentum after win vs. Bengals?
Entering the bye week, the Cleveland Browns have an opportunity to get healthy as a handful of starters missed their Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Even without key players, the Browns came away with a massive 32-13 beatdown of their division rivals. They now sit with a...
NBC Sports
How an ex-Patriots CB is helping Sam Ehlinger prepare for Week 9 in Foxboro
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger has a difficult matchup Sunday against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots defense on the road at Gillette Stadium. So he's taking a smart approach to his preparation: seeking the advice of a player who thrived in Belichick's defense. Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore has...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Colts-Patriots, pick
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) hope to extend their winning ways against the New England Patriots (4-4) on Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Colts won the last time the NFL teams played each other – 27- 17 on Dec. 18 – snapping an eight-game winning streak in the series for Bill Belichick's crew.
Yardbarker
Dolphins Restructure LB Jerome Baker’s Deal For $2.5M In Cap Space
Yates says the move was necessary to accommodate Miami’s trade deadline acquisitions. Baker, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,809,200 contract and set to make a base salary of $2,433,000 for the 2021 season when he signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Miami.
NFL Canes Continue To Make Impacts All Across The Field
Taking A Look At How NFL Canes Performed Week 8
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: Ride with the Kansas City Chiefs, more best bets
Now that we are officially at the halfway point of the NFL season, it’s about time to separate the pretenders from the contenders. With that in mind, I have a couple of strong contenders to wager on this week in the Bills and Chiefs. I also have a few, preten — well, I have my J-E-T-S back on the betting slate after a brief hiatus.
