Idaho Falls, ID

Doom Attractions scares for D.A.R.E

By Seth Ratliff
 3 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Doom haunted attractions in Idaho Falls has been a local Halloween classic for five years. Attraction director, Brent Wilson says his Halloween obsession started very early on.

"I started building home haunted houses, I think I was about eight years old when I first started," Wilson said. "I grew up in Florida and the last year that I had my home haunted house in Florida, we had over 1100 people come through before the police shut us down because we were blocking traffic growing up."

And the obsession only grew from there, over the years Wilson traded in newspapers and ketchup bottles for professional animatronics. In 2017 the Wilson family received an award for Best International Home Haunt.

And when the local D.A.R.E program lost it's haunted fund-raiser five years ago, Wilson decided to step up.

"When we realized the D.A.R.E program would not have a source of funding, I saw it as an opportunity to take the haunt that much larger. So we went from 3000 square feet to 30 to 32000 square feet, literally overnight," Wilson said.

He says working with the Bonneville County sheriff's office lets him use his passion for a good cause.

"The whole dare program, for me, it's kind of a passion project. I was a musician growing up and was in a touring band, I know it sounds cliche, but I lost some really good friends to drugs. Really good friends that are no longer with me. So, you know, the idea of keeping people off of drugs is something that's near And dear to me," Wilson said.

Throughout the Halloween season, Planet Doom raises enough to fund the bulk of the local D.A.R.E program.

For more information, click HERE .

