ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Bowl projections: Loss won't significantly hurt College Football Playoff chances of Georgia, Tennessee

October is in the rearview mirror, and the College Football Playoff race is officially starting its stretch run. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will come Saturday when Georgia hosts Tennessee, the two teams that have separated themselves from the other contenders in the competition for the semifinals. While the winner likely will be headed to the SEC championship game, the loser should finish 11-1 and be in prime position to be selected by the committee.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

College football bowl projections: New Year’s Six matchups based on first CFP rankings

Here is what the New Year’s Six bowl game matchups would look like if the first College Football Playoff rankings stay the same. The very first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and of course, there were some shocking developments. Tennessee is ranked No. 1 over the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan is listed at No. 5 behind the Clemson Tigers, and undefeated TCU watching the one-loss Alabama Crimson Tide being ranked in front of them.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

UCLA Makes the First CFP Rankings of the Season

The first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings were released just moments ago, and UCLA is among the rankings, coming in at No. 12. It's UCLA's 11th appearance in the CFP rankings since its inception for the 2014 season and its first in 7 years. It's not UCLA's highest CFP ranking, however, with the Bruins reaching No. 8 in one week of the CFP rankings in 2014.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Game Haus

College Football Week 10 News and Notes

The college football season is here. Every week, different news and notes will pop up, which will affect what happens on the field and off it. Here are the college football week 10 news and notes. Michigan State Spartans Suspen 4 Players After Tunnel Skirmish. Michigan State has suspended four...
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Sports

College basketball preview, predictions 2022-23: Preseason picks, rankings, storylines, top players, odds

The preseason polls are out. All-American lists have been released. Schedules are finalized. Now, we sit back and do the hard part as the college hoops season looms: we wait. The wait wont be long, but it might just be excruciating. Because not only is it just a week out, with the scheduled start slated for Monday, Nov. 7, but it is also expected to start with a boom. On the first day of action, all of the teams ranked teams in the preseason AP Top 25 poll will be in action. There's no such things as easing into things.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Bowl projections following Week 9

South Carolina will look to get back on track and secure bowl eligibility when it makes its way to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3) fell to Missouri on Saturday by a score of 23-10 which snapped a four-game winning streak. With bowl season getting...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy