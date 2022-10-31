Read full article on original website
Fish fry sparks overnight house fire near Easter Lake
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department responded to a house fire shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Fire crews showed up 2617 E. Porter Ave in Des Moines to see the house with a heavy smoking fire that had reached the second story of the home. The occupants of the house had […]
Moo's BBQ owner dies from rare autoimmune disease
NEWTON, Iowa — The owner of one of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants has died. Moo's Barbecue in Newton announced Monday that Jeremy Biondi died. He had been diagnosed with liver and kidney disease. Biondi was featured on KCCI earlier this year. One of Biondi's wishes was to...
Pets perish in overnight Drake neighborhood fire
DES MOINES, Iowa – Residents of a Drake neighborhood apartment building that caught fire overnight were able to get out safely, but some of their pets were not so lucky. Fire crews were called to a building in the 1000 block of 22nd Street around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a fire, said […]
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Be Wary of This Rental Scam in Iowa
Tons of amazing things have been possible because of the internet. Social media allows users to keep in touch with friends and family from all over the world, you now have the convenience to buy almost anything while sitting on your couch, and billions of dollars have been raised for a variety of charities and causes around the entire world.
Iowa Home for Sale is Pure Perfection, Inside and Out [PHOTOS]
The first word that comes to mind when you see the surroundings of this Iowa home is, breathtaking. The inside of the house doesn't disappoint, either. I honestly don't know where to start as I genuinely don't see anything I don't like about this place. Now, if I only had the $2.7 million to buy it...
Harry Potter-Pirate house raises thousands for charity
DES MOINES, Iowa — The house known as the "Harry Potter-Pirate house" reached the $10,000 mark on Tuesday. It's a decked-out Halloween display on Brook Ridge Court in Des Moines. The Selby family split the display — half pirate-themed and half "Harry Potter"-themed. They raised $3,600 for Salvation...
1.1 million birds in Iowa to be destroyed
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture reports that 1.1 million egg-laying chickens will be destroyed in Wright County due to the discovery of avian influenza. The ag department said this is the first known case of bird flu this year in Wright County, which produces the...
Fire crews respond to grass fire in Dallas Center
DALLAS CENTER, Iowa — Fire crews are responded to a grass fire in Dallas Center along South Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. During the time of the fire, winds were gusting at 30-35 mph out of the south. Temperatures were in the mid-70s at the time of the fire, which is nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year.
Blank Children's Hospital sees a record amount of kids in Emergency Room
DES MOINES, Iowa — Cold and flu season is packing a punch and younger kids are taking the brunt of it. "We hit record volumes in our Emergency Department on [Tuesday] night," says Dr. Wendy Woods-Swafford, chief medical officer of Blank Children's Hospital. Woods-Swafford says they have a lot...
Iowa ghost hunters offer to investigate potentially haunted homes
DES MOINES, Iowa — One group based in Des Moines is ready to take on the paranormal in your house. Spirits of Iowa Paranormal Society, or SIPS, has been ghost hunting for more than a year. Founder Dane Andersen says he got the idea after his first encounter as...
Iowa egg farm infected with bird flu
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa agriculture officials said Monday that another commercial egg farm in the state has been infected with bird flu, the first commercial farm case identified since April, when a turkey farm was infected. The latest case is in Wright County in north central Iowa about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north […]
Iowa realtor urges caution for potential tenants after experience with rental scam
AMES, Iowa (WOI) - A realtor in Ames is sending a warning to potential tenants to be on the look out for scams. Misty Metschke, a realtor with Hunziker and Associates, said she was shocked when she received calls and messages about a home her client had listed for sale being falsely advertised for rent.
DMARC food pantries break single-day record of customers
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Area Religious Council food pantry network just set a record. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, DMARC served its highest number of customers in one day. But no one is celebrating. “Food is expensive right now these days. We can't even afford to buy...
Des Moines girl dresses as Chucky for Halloween
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines girl is running around in a killer costume this Halloween. Riley dressed up as the iconic Chucky Doll. The character made its first movie appearance in 1988. Riley's mother says the facial expressions gave her the inspiration for Riley's creepy costume.
New water park proposed in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A $600 million proposed development could bring a new water park to Grand Avenue in West Des Moines, near the future home of Des Moines University. The proposed development, called The Grand Experience, would be a destination for the state. It will feature a 100,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel.
Woman in hospital after shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on East 35th Street in Des Moines on Monday. Des Moines police say the woman was shot in the abdomen. She was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to the hospital.
Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a man critically hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend has died. Police say 23-year-old Cole McBee's motorcycle collided with a car on Douglas Avenue near 27th Street, early Sunday. Des Moines Fire Department medics transported McBee to a local hospital, he...
Driver of pickup truck dies in 2 vehicle crash north of Grimes
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 141 north of Grimes Tuesday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. near the 8000 block of NE 114th/Highway 141, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they found a Jeep Wrangler and Ford pickup truck in the center median. […]
Man accused of killing Des Moines woman on trial
DES MOINES, Iowa — The first day of a murder trial started Monday morning in Polk County court, but prosecutors will have to make their case without some key evidence. Tony Arterberry is charged with killing Rhonda Howard back in May in her Des Moines apartment. Arterberry's initial interview...
