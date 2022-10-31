ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

The 1 Totally Unappealing Way Leonard Hofstadter of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ is Just Like Ross Geller from ‘Friends’

By Andrea Francese
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Leonard Hofstadter started off The Big Bang Theory categorized as a “nice,” albeit clueless, guy. His character shared a lot of the characteristics that Ross Geller had during the first season of Friends . It became increasingly clear that Leonard and Ross didn’t just share their season 1 personas. In some ways, their character progression was the same , too. In fact, Leonard shares one of Ross’ most undesirable character traits, and it became more apparent as time passed. Leonard was just as whiney and entitled as Ross. Both characters tried to ride the “nice guy” persona to their benefit, but it eventually became pretty transparent.

Both Leonard Hofstadter and Ross Geller were depicted as ‘nice guys’ at first

In season 1 of The Big Bang Theory , Leonard was introduced as a hapless genius who was a doormat overall. He let his roommate, Sheldon Cooper, completely control his life, and he was at the service of all of his friends. Penny, his new neighbor, turned into a bit of an obsession, and he went out of his way to help her, hoping to curry favor with the bubbly blonde.

Friends introduced Ross as a nice guy who had been wronged by his love, Carol Willick . When the show opened, Ross was working through his heartbreak when his high school crush suddenly showed up and became a part of his core group of friends. In season 1, Ross was sweet and a bit clueless, just like Leonard. Eventually, that changed for both Ross and Leonard.

Both characters became worse as the years went on

While Ross and Leonard were depicted as the quintessential “nice guy” in their respective show’s earliest seasons, they evolved into less likable characters over time. As Friends continued, Ross’ breakup with Rachel Green over his sort-of cheating made him a bit bitter. The more he dated, divorced, and dated some more, the more entitled and whiney he became.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSUcW_0isZKo4k00
David Schwimmer as Ross Geller and Sam Pancake as The Waiter | NBCU Photo Bank

Similarly, Leonard began to change after he landed his dream girl. Once Leonard and Penny dated and broke up, he began dating far more often. The more confidence he found in his “game,” the more entitled and whiny he became, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZUaYN_0isZKo4k00
Leonard Hofstadter | Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images

Leonard and Penny’s relationship followed a similar path to Ross and Rachel’s tumultuous love affair. Penny was Leonard’s single-minded obsession, just like Rachel was Ross’ obsession. They were, for all intents and purposes, two “nerds” who landed the pretty popular girls, but they weren’t better for it. Is it possible both characters, bolstered by their dating success, felt like they had more to prove? We think so.

Leonard and Ross were both, objectively, not all that nice

Both Ross and Leonard had plenty of good qualities. The TV characters both cared about their friends and went out of their way to offer support. That doesn’t mean they were objectively “nice guys,” though. Ross and Leonard had qualities that made them intrinsically selfish, obsessive, and sexist.

Leonard and Ross are so similar in their inability to see themselves as the problem, which makes it impossible for either to alter their behavior for the better. Both characters transformed from the nice guy deeply entrenched in nerd culture to more worldly characters who never shook the trappings of sexism that is, according to Flare , disarmed when it is wrapped up in nerd or geek culture.

RELATED: ‘Young Sheldon’ Solves Another Sheldon Cooper Mystery for ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Fans

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner

The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
Glamour

Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Her Pixie Cut on The Big Bang Theory: ‘That Decision Bit Me in the Ass’

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book from Grand Central Publishing available Tuesday, October 11, the cast and producers of the hit sitcom reunited for over 120 hours of interviews with Glamour senior editor Jessica Radloff to talk about life on-and-off screen. In this exclusive excerpt, Kaley Cuoco (Penny Hofstadter) opens up about her much-discussed pixie cut in 2014 and the surprising lesson she learned after making the chop.
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Says His Changing Appearance On 'Friends' Indicated His Addiction Struggles

Though Friends may have recounted the misadventures of pals Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, it seems there was another plotline secretly playing out in the background of the iconic show — actor Matthew Perry’s battles with substance abuse. In his already-explosive forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that his struggles with drugs and alcohol seemingly translated on the small screen, thanks to his changing appearance amid the series’ 10-year run. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,”...
HollywoodLife

Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo

Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Courteney Cox Appears To Subtly Shade Matthew Perry's Tell-All Memoir As She Says Life Is 'Messy'

Courteney Cox is getting real about the ups and downs of life. On Monday, October 31 — a mere day before her onscreen husband Matthew Perry released his bombshell memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing — the Friends star took to Instagram to display just how "messy" life can get."Life can be messy sometimes," Cox captioned the video that showed herself in a maid's outfit wiping up fake blood and swinging back red wine. MATTHEW PERRY RECALLS 'LONG, ELABORATE MAKE-OUT' WITH VALERIE BERTINELLI WHILE EDDIE VAN HALEN WAS PASSED OUT DRUNK"No matter what the costume is, you still...
Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
The Independent

Matthew Perry ‘begged’ Friends producers to get rid of this essential Chandler Bing character trait

Matthew Perry has said he “begged” Friends producers to get rid of a signature Chandler characteristic.The actor – who played Chandler Bing in the 10-season comedy series – made a number of revelations about his time on the show in his memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.Reflecting on his time starring in the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, Perry said he was annoyed with his character’s signature intonation and wanted to change Chandler’s voice.In an excerpt published by Variety, he wrote that he “had to beg the producers” to stop writing his lines this...
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts

“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
Distractify

Are Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson Still Friends in Real Life? Here's What We Know

Remember That '70s Show? No, we're not talking about a random show that aired during the psychedelic age of the 1970s. We're talking about That '70s Show, the popular sitcom on Fox that aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. For audiences at the time, the series was a nostalgic and humorous window into this particularly trippy decade told through the lens of seven young teens trying to navigate their turbulent lives.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Rejected Matthew Perry’s Advances Years Before ‘Friends’ Premiered

She’d just like to be Friends. According to an excerpt in Matthew Perry‘s new book, Jennifer Aniston rejected her future co-star before the hit NBC sitcom premiered, though he crushed on her even after the show began in 1994. At one point, he called her and attempted to get her attention with two new acting roles. “It was clear that this made her think I liked her too much, or in the wrong kind of way,” he wrote in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, due to hit shelves on November 1. The former Chandler Bing, now 53, also admits in the book that upon meeting her, he was “immediately taken” with the Just Go With It actress, also 53.
Bustle

Lisa Kudrow Reveals Why The Friends Cast Is Laughing In The Opening Credits

Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of substance use disorders. In the foreword of Matthew Perry’s Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing memoir, Friends star Lisa Kudrow speaks highly of her co-star, recalling a moment from filming the sitcom’s opening credits scene in 1994. Kudrow writes that filming the nighttime fountain scene at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., was “grueling” — but Perry made it all worth it.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

215K+
Followers
119K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy