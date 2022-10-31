‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date, Time, and Predictions

HBO’s The White Lotus : Sicily did not disappoint with episode 1 of season 2, but how long do we have to wait for episode 2? Creator Mike White took an almost entirely brand new ensemble cast to San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, for filming . The latest installment starts as equally shocking as the first. Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries reprised their roles, and several guests died in episode 1. So, when does The White Lotus: Sicily Season 2 Episode 2 come to HBO?

The White Lotus: Sicily returns to HBO for episode 2 on Nov. 6, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET. The comedic drama is exclusive to HBO and HBO Max, so viewers will need a subscription to watch. Like House of the Dragon , The White Lotus: Sicily drops new episodes every Sunday night until the finale on Dec. 11, 2022.

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Aubrey Plaza Reveals Mike White Wrote the Character For Her — ‘It Felt Very Naked’

A recap of what happened in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’

The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 1 opened similarly to season 1 in Hawaii, except there’s not only one dead body but multiple. Daphne (Meghann Fahy) finds a person floating in the Ionian Sea. After Daphne runs out of the water, the resort manager, Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), finds out that a guest drowned in the sea. Rocco informs Valentina that multiple guests are dead. Daphne wasn’t with her husband, Cameron (Theo James), so if he is one of the dead guests, she doesn’t know yet.

Then the series rewinds to a week earlier as the guests arrive at The White Lotus: Sicily resort. Valentina greets all of the guests and makes several derogatory remarks. Harper (Aubrey Plaza) concludes that she and her husband, Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe), are the complete opposite of Cameron and Daphne. But she will try to have some fun with them this week.

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan | HBO

Meanwhile, Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries reprise their roles from The White Lotus Season 1 as Tanya and Greg. However, the honeymoon period is over. Greg insists that Tanya send her assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), home. Instead, Tanya tells her to lay low and never leave her room. Tanya and Greg’s relationship is awkward and doesn’t seem like a happy marriage.

Dominic (Michael Imperioli) is a Hollywood producer visiting Sicily with his father, Bert (F. Murray Abraham), and son, Albie (Adam DiMarco). However, it’s not an innocent family vacation. Apparently, the whole family was supposed to come, but Dom did something to anger his wife and everyone else. When Dom pays an escort, Luci (Simona Tabasco), to sleep with him, viewers realize that’s probably why his wife is so upset.

What might happen in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Episode 2?

Like the first season of The White Lotus , the vacationers that viewers met in episode 1 will settle into their routine of sightseeing and luxurious dinners. However, Sicily has an underlying tone of deception and infidelity lurking in The White Lotus . If the opening credits tell us anything , there’s sure to be backstabbing, seduction, and murder.

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya and Jon Gries as Greg | HBO

RELATED: Who Dies in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2? There’s a Body Bag in the Trailer

With the way that Cameron openly changes his clothes in front of Harper, we predict that something happens between the pair. We also already know from the trailer that Mia and Luci have some “fun” with Cameron and Ethan. There’s cheating on the horizon for these two married couples.

Tanya and Greg’s relationship is on the rocks, so we predict that Tanya will find some incriminating information about her new husband. Tanya’s assistant, Portia, seems to like Elbie, so something might happen with the pair.

We know that more than one person dies during the vacation; however, there weren’t any real clues to infer who it might be. Plus, Mike White did say viewers wouldn’t be able to predict the ending, anyway!

The White Lotus: Sicily Season 2 Episode 2 returns to HBO on Nov. 6, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET.