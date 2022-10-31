ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Creator Sascha Penn Just Addressed the Pacing of the Show

By Aramide Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Power Book III: Raising Kanan centers on the teen years of the infamous Power character Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), is a drug queenpin who runs her business with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays). Kanan’s relationship with his mother and the family business is slowly transforming him into the heartless gangster fans met in the original show.

As much as Raising Kanan is praised for its acting, the series has also been criticized for its slow moving-pace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qN08_0isZKkXq00
Patina Miller as Raq Thomas and Omar Epps as Malcolm Howard in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Here’s what we know about ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3

Though the Raising Kanan Season 2 finale just aired, filming for Season 3 has been underway since Sept. 2022. As Kanan becomes a darker character, Lou drifts away from the family, and Raq has to reconcile with her choices and lies; things are about to get more complicated for the family and the familial business.

Sascha Penn just addressed the pacing of the show

As much as fans have been thrilled with Raising Kanan , one of the major complaints is that it lacks the rapid-fire pacing that Power and Power Book II: Ghost fans are accustomed to. However, Penn says that is a purposeful choice. He told Uproxx ,

“I pay attention to stuff that people say online, like everybody else, and one of the things we’ve heard fairly consistently is, ‘Oh, the pacing, the pacing, the pacing,’ but listen, we have to acclimate you to these characters. You don’t know them; you don’t know this world. This is 1992 South Jamaica, Queens. This isn’t Truth; this isn’t Ghost, this isn’t Tommy. We gotta get you invested in these characters and this world because if you’re not invested in them, you won’t give a sh*t what we do to them, you won’t care — and by the way, as a writer, neither would I.”

It appears that after two seasons, the series has found its footing, and now things might pick up from here on out.

Some new characters will emerge in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3

Now that we understand who the characters are, especially Kanan , Raq, and their family, new characters can emerge and push the story forward. The Americans actor Grantham Coleman has just been cast as Unique’s (Joey Bada$$) older brother Ronnie. Tony Danza will also join the cast in a recurring role as New York mob godfather Stefano Marchetti.

“I do think that in season three, there’s a lot that happens, and there are some new characters that emerge,” Penn told Uproxx . “We’ve done, I think, a very decent job pacing this thing out so we can get to where we are now. We’ve spent a good amount of time over the past two seasons developing these characters, making them feel human, and exploring their humanity. I think we’ve done a good enough job that people are responding well, right? So I think if you liked the finale, you’re going to really, really like season three because season three continues on with the groundwork that the finale laid out.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Did Kanan Kill Ghost’s Father?

Comments / 0

Related
Women's Health

The Sopranos Creator David Chase Finally Explained Tony's Fate

You probably remember it well, the finale of The Sopranos, one of the greatest TV shows of all time. Airing on June 10, 2007, the man himself, Tony Soprano, and his family go out for a bite to eat. Suddenly, as Meadow is about to walk in, Tony looks up,...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
hiphop-n-more.com

Kanye West Disappointed About Q-Tip Standing With Jewish People: “Never Meet Your Heroes”

Over the years, despite having a good relationship with Ye, Q-Tip has publicly been very critical about him. When Ye was wearing a confederate flag on his clothing in 2013, he said it was wrong because people continue to suffer hardship from things that happened under that banner. When Ye came out in support of Trump, Q-Tip acknowledged that he loved him but said they needed to have a conversation. Despite these, the pair appeared together on ‘Thank You’ and was set to produce on The Life Of Pablo.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

215K+
Followers
119K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy