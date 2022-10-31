WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards were looking to bounce back from its tough 112-94 loss on the road to the Boston Celtics last night. Kristaps Porzingis led the way for the Wizards with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Struggles from the other members of the Wizards “Big 3” Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma as they had a rough night combining for 21 points and shooting a combined 7-for-29 from the floor. Looking to get past that performance, the Wizards would host the Philadelphia 76ers on this crisp Halloween night. One person the Wizards did not have to deal with on this night was Joel Embiid, who was out of a Non-Covid illness. The Sixers still have former NBA MVP James Harden so this would not be an easy task for Washington.

