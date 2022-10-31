ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristaps Porzingis gets real on Bradley Beal, Wizards after loss vs. Sixers

The Washington Wizards, after winning three of their first four games, have lost their last three, dropping to below .500 for the first time this season. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, a 118-111 loss sparked by James Harden and Tyrese Maxey’s solid performances. Nonetheless, for all of the Wizards’ struggles to begin the year, especially with Bradley Beal’s substandard scoring totals thus far, one player has been consistent for them through seven games: 2022 trade deadline acquisition Kristaps Porzingis.
The reason Ime Udoka was never going to coach Celtics again

There was always a chance Joe Mazzulla would prove himself up to the task as the Boston Celtics head coach in 2022-23, making it much easier for the front office to part ways with Ime Udoka upon season’s end. Now that he’s set to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets less than an hour after the team parted ways with Steve Nash, though, it’s become abundantly clear retaining Udoka beyond his one-season suspension was never in the Celtics’ plans.
Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111

WASHINGTON -- — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his...
Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT

CLEVELAND -- — Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Garland added 12 assists, including an...
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Nets (11.01.22)

The Chicago Bulls (3-4) travel to Bed-Stuy this evening to meet up with the Brooklyn Nets (2-5) on national TV in the first of four games lined-up between the teams this season. Tonight’s contest will also be the first of a road-home back-to-back for Chicago as they’ll return to the Windy City immediately after to meet the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow at the United Center. Tonight is also the second of a home back-to-back for the Nets, who knocked off the Indiana Pacers last night at the Barclays Center, 116-109.
Sixers down Wizards behind Harden’s historic night

The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves without Joel Embiid for the second time in the past three games, and yet, they secured their third straight win. Behind James Harden’s 17-assist performance, the Sixers defeated the Washington Wizards 118-111. The joint effort of Harden and Tyrese Maxey proved to be the...
Raptors show blueprint on how to stop Knicks villain Trae Young

The New York Knicks will be looking to arrest a two-game skid when they host rival Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. To do that, they must clip Trae Young’s wings. The Hawks’ star point guard has been feasting on the Knicks since after his rookie year. He has scored at least 20 points in his last nine meetings with the Knicks. Entering Wednesday’s game, Young is averaging 28.7 points on 43/38/84 shooting split with 3.2 rebounds and 9.4 assists against 3.4 turnovers versus the Knicks. He dropped 45 points in his last visit at the Garden — a 117-111 Atlanta win — that earned him more vitriol from the Knicks fans.
Wizards Lose 3rd Straight Game

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards were looking to bounce back from its tough 112-94 loss on the road to the Boston Celtics last night. Kristaps Porzingis led the way for the Wizards with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Struggles from the other members of the Wizards “Big 3” Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma as they had a rough night combining for 21 points and shooting a combined 7-for-29 from the floor. Looking to get past that performance, the Wizards would host the Philadelphia 76ers on this crisp Halloween night. One person the Wizards did not have to deal with on this night was Joel Embiid, who was out of a Non-Covid illness. The Sixers still have former NBA MVP James Harden so this would not be an easy task for Washington.
Wizards lose third straight as Harden records 17 assists

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 118-111 on Halloween at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards were 3-1 through their first four games this season, but a lot can change in a short period of time as it only took four days for them to lose three consecutive games, leaving them at 3-4. After losing to the Pacers at home and the Celtics on the road, they returned home for a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Sixers.
Celtics Rumors: Nets To Target Ime Udoka After Steve Nash Exit

The Nets and Steve Nash agreed to part ways Tuesday, ending the coach’s Brooklyn tenure after two-plus seasons. The separation also might have signaled the beginning of the end for another NBA coach. Shortly after breaking the news of Nash and the Nets going their separate ways, ESPN’s Adrian...
Joe Mazzulla Addresses Celtics’ Reactions To Ime Udoka Reports

Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla served as a beneficiary to an overall puzzling situation that led to Ime Udoka with a one-year suspension, to now on the verge of being named the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. A rollercoaster worth of events have transpired within the...
3 takeaways from the Bruins’ comeback win over the Penguins

"I just love the fight in this team." The Boston Bruins entered November with significant momentum following their historic nine-game start to the 2022-23 campaign. The Pittsburgh Penguins came into the season’s second month hoping to bounce back following a rough four-game road trip to close out October. The...

