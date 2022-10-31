Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
200,000+ people have voted so far during early voting in Bexar County. See list of busiest, slowest polling locations
More than a week of early voting has passed in Texas, and 217,500 voters have so far cast a ballot in Bexar County. On Halloween Monday, 25,104 people made their way to the county’s 51 early voting locations. Voters can choose any of the polling sites during early voting,...
Savvy San Antonio political operator Trish DeBerry may have become her own worst enemy
While long perceived as a moderate and a disciplined political operator, DeBerry has emerged as a wild card in the campaign for Bexar County judge.
Early voting in San Antonio ends this week. Here's when you can vote.
Polling locations will be open 12 hours every day this week.
KENS 5
Flu cases in Bexar County are rising earlier and faster than previous years. Here's why.
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Flu cases are rising much earlier and faster than the same time last year, and the H3N2 strain is poised to be a problem, according to the Metropolitan Health District. The Health District published their third weekly Influenza Report Tuesday and the reported "Influenza-like Illness"...
news4sanantonio.com
Inmate on life support after suicide attempt interrupted at Bexar County Jail
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate is on life support after deputies interrupted an early morning suicide attempt at the Bexar County Jail. A detention deputy found the 44-year-old man, who had been arrested for drug possession, around 3 a.m. Wednesday during bed check with a sheet tied around his neck.
saobserver.com
The ‘Stinking’ Problem That Won’t Go Away- Company Suggests Eastside Neighbors Should Move Out Instead
The San Antonio Observer Newspaper published an article in January of this year(1/12/22) regarding the foul odors coming from a company located in the Willowwoods Estates. Kens5 television station also reported on this issue on September 1st this year. After all efforts to bring attention to the ongoing problem of horrendous odors coming from the United Site Services portable toilet company in this eastside community, the problem still exists. Local officials have attempted to intervene with code compliance and zoning violations. Yet, the company continues its operation in our community through their requests for numerous rescheduled hearings, extensions on Municipal court hearings and fines, and just outright “in your face” attitude of we’re not going anywhere. This was communicated to our board members attending a meeting with them on August 17th when they were informed that we do not want this type of company in our neighborhood because of the ongoing foul odors, the dispensing of waste in the ground which affects our groundwater, air quality and health. We were actually told by an administrative employee that “We (the company) could be asking you to move.”
tpr.org
Residents say apartment management retaliated after 11 code violations were uncovered
Residents and the Texas Organizing Project (TOP) say management at the South Point Apartments retaliated against residents with lease violation notices after their efforts led San Antonio Code Enforcement to find 11 code violations on the property. Assistant manager Nora Pelegreen said the lease violation notices were the result of...
KSAT 12
Actress America Ferrera visits San Antonio to mobilize voters for early voting
San Antonio – National organizations and actress America Ferrera visited San Antonio for a parade Saturday to mobilize Latino voters to the polls for early voting. The actress turned advocate and the non-partisan voter advocacy group she co-founded, Harness, joined two others, When We All Vote and The Jolt Initiative in San Antonio’s historical West Side Avenida Guadalupe neighborhood to educate voters about their civic duty.
MySanAntonio
These 9 neighborhoods are home to San Antonio's best high schools
Setting teenagers on a path of educational success is among the top priorities for parents, but in a city as large as San Antonio, it can be difficult to find top high schools. When it comes to traditional public schools, the No. 1 ranking high school in San Antonio ranks No. 111 in Texas and No. 920 in the country, frustrating numbers for any parent to see. Factor in the 17 different school districts inside the city limits, and the amount of data can be daunting.
KSAT 12
One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives captured in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – One of Texas’ 10 most-wanted fugitives was captured in the San Antonio area last week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Chris Devon Bardield Slack, 38, had been wanted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since January, DPS said in a news release.
KTSA
Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
KSAT 12
Fight between teens ends in gunfire on Northeast Side, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Two teens have been taken to the hospital after a shooting on the city’s Northeast Side, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. At around 2 p.m., BCSO responded to an active shooting scene in the 8200 block of FM 78. Deputies say a 15-year-old...
KTSA
National Weather Service: Strong to severe storms possible for San Antonio late Friday into early Saturday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Friday night football could be a soggy experience as strong storms are expected to accompany a cold front that is approaching the region. The National Weather Service says the front will roll into South-Central Texas late Friday. It’s possible strong to severe thunderstorms will...
seguintoday.com
Cocaine bundles found during traffic stop on Interstate 10
(Seguin) — A suspected drug dealer managed to escape custody following a traffic stop on Interstate 10. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigators say just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Guadalupe County K-9 Sgt. Dustin Crawford, who is currently assigned to the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force, observed a 2013 Ram pickup truck traveling west on Interstate 10.
news4sanantonio.com
Community holds vigil for San Antonio man who was shot to death more than a year ago
There will be another vigil Tuesday night in San Antonio to remember a man who was shot to death more than a year ago. The body of Angel Torrez was found in a ditch on the southside in September of 2021, but his killer was never found. Torrez was an...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
KENS 5
Verify: Are ballots changing from Beto O'Rourke to Greg Abbott on purpose?
SAN ANTONIO — A lot of eyes are on the midterm elections as well as early voting, with many looking for problems to make sure their vote is tabulated correctly. Is it true that ballots are changing from Beto O'Rourke to Greg Abbott on purpose?. THE SOURCES. Jacque Callenan,...
San Antonio-area car salesman sent customer's personal photos to himself, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are searching for potential victims whose mobile photos may have been accessed by a local car salesman. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say 25-year-old Connor McFarland Griffin was arrested on invasive visual recording charges, having allegedly accessed "intimate photos from a customer's phone" while at work before sending them to himself.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
KSAT 12
SAPD call taker charged with DWI after vehicle nearly collides with highway median
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who answers emergency phone calls for a living was arrested early Monday after police said he was driving while intoxicated. Lee Martinez Jr., 27, was taken into custody by San Antonio police after an officer witnessed Martinez’s vehicle drifting between lanes in the 10500 block of Interstate 10 West, just before 1 a.m.
