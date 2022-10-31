ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
saobserver.com

The ‘Stinking’ Problem That Won’t Go Away- Company Suggests Eastside Neighbors Should Move Out Instead

The San Antonio Observer Newspaper published an article in January of this year(1/12/22) regarding the foul odors coming from a company located in the Willowwoods Estates. Kens5 television station also reported on this issue on September 1st this year. After all efforts to bring attention to the ongoing problem of horrendous odors coming from the United Site Services portable toilet company in this eastside community, the problem still exists. Local officials have attempted to intervene with code compliance and zoning violations. Yet, the company continues its operation in our community through their requests for numerous rescheduled hearings, extensions on Municipal court hearings and fines, and just outright “in your face” attitude of we’re not going anywhere. This was communicated to our board members attending a meeting with them on August 17th when they were informed that we do not want this type of company in our neighborhood because of the ongoing foul odors, the dispensing of waste in the ground which affects our groundwater, air quality and health. We were actually told by an administrative employee that “We (the company) could be asking you to move.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Actress America Ferrera visits San Antonio to mobilize voters for early voting

San Antonio – National organizations and actress America Ferrera visited San Antonio for a parade Saturday to mobilize Latino voters to the polls for early voting. The actress turned advocate and the non-partisan voter advocacy group she co-founded, Harness, joined two others, When We All Vote and The Jolt Initiative in San Antonio’s historical West Side Avenida Guadalupe neighborhood to educate voters about their civic duty.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

These 9 neighborhoods are home to San Antonio's best high schools

Setting teenagers on a path of educational success is among the top priorities for parents, but in a city as large as San Antonio, it can be difficult to find top high schools. When it comes to traditional public schools, the No. 1 ranking high school in San Antonio ranks No. 111 in Texas and No. 920 in the country, frustrating numbers for any parent to see. Factor in the 17 different school districts inside the city limits, and the amount of data can be daunting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Cocaine bundles found during traffic stop on Interstate 10

(Seguin) — A suspected drug dealer managed to escape custody following a traffic stop on Interstate 10. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigators say just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Guadalupe County K-9 Sgt. Dustin Crawford, who is currently assigned to the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force, observed a 2013 Ram pickup truck traveling west on Interstate 10.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio-area car salesman sent customer's personal photos to himself, police say

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are searching for potential victims whose mobile photos may have been accessed by a local car salesman. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say 25-year-old Connor McFarland Griffin was arrested on invasive visual recording charges, having allegedly accessed "intimate photos from a customer's phone" while at work before sending them to himself.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy