NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 9-21, White Balls: 14-24
(Red Balls: nine, twenty-one; White Balls: fourteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
25-27-28-34-44, Lucky Ball: 7
(twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 10, Day: 17, Year: 83
(Month: ten; Day: seventeen; Year: eighty-three)
Pick 3
5-9-4
(five, nine, four)
Pick 5
03-07-09-15-29
(three, seven, nine, fifteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $106,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,000,000,000
