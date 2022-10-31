Read full article on original website
SANDY COOPER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Sandy Cooper for the Sunshine Award. Sandy is a good nurse and an all-around nice person.
WILLIAM AND LYNN WAITE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate William and Lynn Waite for the Sunshine Award. William served in the Vietnam War. Lynn is a hard worker and she does her very best each and every day. I just want to send them some sunshine. Ryan Karls.
House brings Halloween spirit to Pigeon Falls community
PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No matter where they live, members of one family always get into the Halloween spirit by creating a spooktacular display. That love for the season brings people from all around the Trempealeau County area to check it out. At this home on Main Street in Pigeon...
Support Our Troops Care Package Drive
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is holding the 14th Annual Support Our Troops Care Package Drive through November 11. The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, McDonell Area Catholic Schools National Honor Society, with your help, would like to support the troops by sending them a care package.
Oakwood Hills Family Dental Halloween candy buy-back
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If your home is overflowing with Halloween candy, there’s a place you can go to get rid of some of it. Oakwood Hills Family Dental is running its annual candy buy-back from now until Nov. 8. The buy-back is running for the first time in two years after being shut down due to COVID-19. Kids, or parents with leftover candy can “sell” it for $1 a pound, up to five pounds.
STEPHANIE SOMMERFELD
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Stephanie Sommerfeld a Sunshine Award. Stephanie is a very loving person with a heart of gold. She has the biggest and most challenging job of all as a stay-at-home mom. If that wasn’t hard enough, she has also taken on the role of teacher. She has been home schooling our almost 5-year-old and our 6-year-old, mean while tending to our 1-year-old boy who doesn’t stop. She is the hardest worker I know.
Questioning the Locals: Steve Plaza
Eau Claire has so many beautiful outdoor amenities, but have you ever wondered who takes care of them? Enter Steve Plaza: the Parks, Forestry, Cemetery, Building & Grounds Manager for the City of Eau Claire. Steve graduated from UW-La Crosse – and played football there! – in the 1980s. He has two adult sons who live in Minnesota, enjoys golfing, Western movies, and spending as much time a he can with his family.
Meet the Best – Eau Claire Animal Hospital
The Eau Claire Animal Hospital has been a staple amongst the Chippewa Valley for over 50 years--and for good reason! From emergency care and check-ups to boarding and grooming, E.C.A.H. offers a vast array of quality services and care for your animal companions. This year marks the eighth consecutive year...
14th annual troop care package drive
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - There is an opportunity to support the troops by sending a care package this holiday season. The 14th annual troop care package drive is going on now through Friday, Nov. 11. Donations of food and personal care items can be made at all the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley locations, Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge or all McDonell Area Catholic Schools. Monetary donations are also being accepted.
UPDATE: Eau Claire woman is found safe
UPDATE: Eau Claire Police confirm Weidinger has been found safe. —– EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. 28-year-old Jennifer Weidinger has not been seen since last Thursday, October 27th. She was seen in the Barstow Street area of downtown Eau Claire. Police say she might have...
Eau Claire international Film Festival gearing up for its second year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Back for its second year, the Eau Claire International Film Festival is set to take place the first weekend in November. This time around, it will be hosted at the Davies Center at UW-Eau Claire. The three-day festival will feature 44 films shown in the...
Program helping farms donate produce to charity
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A program is helping farmers donate thousands of pounds of produce to those in need. Picking Promises is a non-profit based out of Eau Claire that works with charities and youth groups to bring the public closer to the food those in the area eat. At Leffel Roots Farm in Eau Claire County Wednesday, Picking Promises helped the Feed My People Food Bank collect thousands of pounds of fresh apples for those in need.
Gatsby’s Gala
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gatsby’s Gala is an annual party that will whisk you back to the roaring 20s!. Complete with dramatic big bands, exquisite ballroom decor, and vintage black-tie attire, you’ll be surrounded by the sights and sounds of the era!. Gatsby’s Gala is a fundraiser...
Eau Claire alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1 at midnight and applies everywhere in the City of Eau Claire. According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire - Government Facebook Page, alternate side parking gives crews a chance to clear leaves and debris away from storm drains as well as waterways in late fall. The social post says this helps get roads cleared faster as well as makes roads safer for emergency vehicles and Eau Claire Transit buses during winter. The social post also says alternate side parking rules do not replace more restrictive parking regulations, including any street posted with No Parking signs. Alternate side parking is expected to be implemented until May 1.
Chemical leak at Jennie-O plant prompts shelter-in-place in Barron, Wisconsin
A chemical leak at the Jennie-O plant in Barron, Wisconsin, resulted in a brief shelter-in-place Monday morning. Two employees drove themselves to a nearby hospital to be treated for possible exposure to Anatox and Lysine. One of those employees was on-site when the chemical leak happened, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
Visit Eau Claire receives $39,500 grant for Eau Claire Marathon
AEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Tourism is announcing a $39,500 Joint Effort Marketing grant for Visit Eau Claire. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism in conjunction with Visit Eau Claire, the grant is intended to attract runners to the city’s Eau Claire Marathon next year. The grant is intended to support the advertisement and promotion of the race weekend, scheduled for April 29-30. The race also features a half marathon, four-person relay marathon, 5K, 10K and kids’ fun run.
GRAB YOUR PROTON PACK: The West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters are ready for Halloween
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Between ghosts, ghouls, and all things creepy, Halloween is the spookiest night of the year. Their phone lines might be a little busy on the spooky holiday, but The West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters are around to catch any creatures that might be lurking. From proton...
Spaghetti Spectacular
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 15th Annual Spaghetti Spectacular to benefit McDonell Area Schools is Sunday, November 6. It runs from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls. The meal is $15 for adults or $10 for kids 5-12, kids 4 and...
Chemicals accidentally mix at Wisconsin plant, ‘poisonous vapor’ causes evacuation
BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical leak that caused a ‘poisonous vapor’ to get released into the atmosphere resulted in the immediate evacuation of a plant in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a reported chemical leak at the Jennie-O...
Governor Evers visits Eau Claire on bus tour
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire Tuesday as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour. The Governor along with Lieutenant Governor Nominee Sara Rodriguez and Attorney General Josh Kaul are traveling the state to meet voters and encourage people to head to the polls next week.
