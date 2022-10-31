ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Green scores 17 as Bulls cruise past Hornets 106-88

CHICAGO - Javonte Green scored 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting, leading a strong performance by Chicago’s reserves and helping the Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-88 on Wednesday night. Patrick Williams had 16 points and Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 13 rebounds as Chicago cruised to its second...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Bears acquire WR Chase Claypool in trade with Steelers

CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears added depth to their beleaguered receiving corps ahead of the deadline by trading for Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report. The Bears sent the Steelers a 2023 second-round pick for the 24-year-old wideout who has caught 12 touchdowns nearly 40 games...
CHICAGO, IL
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Crunch struggles continue with road loss at Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 7-2, tonight at Blue Cross Arena. The loss puts the team on a four-game skid and moves them to 1-4-1-2 on the season. The Crunch are 1-2-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks. Crunch netminder Max Lagace stopped 14-of-21 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
