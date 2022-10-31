Read full article on original website
Related
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Lands on injured reserve
Krejci (upper body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site Monday. Krejci has already been ruled out versus the Penguins on Tuesday and is also a long shot to face the Rangers on Thursday. Still, the veteran center is traveling with the team and should jump right back into the lineup once cleared to play. Prior to his absence, the Czech had put together a strong start to the year with eight points in eight games, including four power-play points.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Tops century mark with two TDs
Chubb rushed 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals. He also caught his only target for three yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Chubb found the end zone from three yards out on a direct snap to get the scoring started...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup
Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Slated to miss time
Bateman is in line to miss time with a foot injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The foot injury that Bateman suffered this past Thursday against the Buccaneers ended up being more serious than initially thought, with coach John Harbaugh noting Monday that "It looks like it's going to be a few weeks" for the wideout. In Bateman's looming absence, added snaps will be available for Demarcus Robinson and James Proche alongside Devin Duvernay.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: High-ankle sprain feared
The Vikings' initial belief is that Smith suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cardinals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Smith will undergo further testing including an MRI on Monday, but if a high-ankle sprain is confirmed, the tight end likely will be forced to miss time. Johnny Mundt and Jacob Hollister would stand to handle increased roles and hold down the tight end position if Smith indeed needs to sit out. Smith has logged three straight games with exactly four catches, which he translated into 28 receiving yards Sunday.
CBS Sports
NFL trade deadline: Lions deal Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to rival Vikings in swap of draft picks
The Vikings lost starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. Two days later, they have acquired his replacement from their division rivals. Minnesota lands former Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson from the Lions as part of a swap of draft picks, a deal confirmed by CBS Sports HQ NFL insider Josina Anderson.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Remains on PUP list
Jones (Achilles) won't be activated ahead of Week 9, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Jones will miss a ninth straight game to start the season while he rehabs from offseason Achilles surgery. It's unclear when he'll return to practice, but it's starting to appear like he may be in danger of missing the entire campaign.
CBS Sports
Giants' Leonard Williams: Wreaks havoc in loss
Williams tallied eight tackles, including one sack, against the Seahawks in a Week 8 loss. Though Williams was able to bring down Geno Smith just once, he racked up five quarterback hits in the contest, accounting for half of New York's total in that department. The sack was the veteran's first of the season after he notched 18 between the previous two campaigns. Williams' eight tackles against Seattle were also a season high.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Remains starting running back
GM George Paton said Tuesday that Gordon still is the Broncos' starting running back, despite the Broncos acquiring Chase Edmonds in the Bradley Chubb trade with the Dolphins, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Since Javonte Williams went down with a torn ACL in Week 4, Gordon has seen at least...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: ACL tear confirmed, out for season
Awuzie suffered a torn ACL during Monday's loss to the Browns and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Awuize has been the Bengals' top cornerback over the last two seasons, so his absence will be a huge blow to Cincinnati's defense. With Awuize no longer in the picture, Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers and Cam Taylor-Britt are all candidates for increased roles opposite of Eli Apple (hamstring).
CBS Sports
Rams' Cam Akers: May not return to L.A. after all
Akers (personal) is "hoping for a fair resolution" to his tenure with the Rams and prefers not to suit up for the team again in 2022 after he wasn't traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. Though Akers is due a manageable $1.45 million for the...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Return to active roster imminent
The Ravens are expected to activate Bowser (Achilles) from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports. Bowser will re-join Baltimore's 53-man roster in the near future after being designated to return Oct. 12. The 27-year-old has been working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in last year's regular-season finale, and his first opportunity to play again will come next Monday against the Saints. Bowser totaled career highs in sacks (seven) and tackles (59) last season, and he should help bolster the Ravens' depleted pass-rushing unit when healthy.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Chase Edmonds: On to Mile High
The Dolphins agreed to trade Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear, Denver has operated with a timeshare out of...
CBS Sports
Bills' James Cook: Likely to sit third on depth chart
Cook is expected to head into the Bills' Week 9 game against the Jets as the team's third running back after Buffalo acquired Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis on Tuesday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. Fresh off carrying five times for 35 yards while adding a 41-yard reception in Sunday's...
CBS Sports
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday
Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Needs further testing
Poyer will undergo an MRI on his elbow and get results Tuesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Poyer said the injury "felt like a pop" in his elbow, but he's remaining positive regarding his outlook, Capaccio also notes. The veteran safety left Sunday's win over the Packers early and was unable to return. Once the MRI results are in, a clearer picture of the amount of time he'll miss, if any, should be available.
Comments / 0