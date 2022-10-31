Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
CBS Sports
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
CBS Sports
Browns' Amari Cooper calls his interception vs. Bengals 'an abomination,' says he'll 'stick to getting open'
Just about everything went right for the Cleveland Browns during their 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween night, but not everything. On the Browns' second possession of the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski dialed up a trick-or-treat play, in which star wideout Amari Cooper would throw a pass off of a reverse. Instead of hitting his intended wideout, Michael Woods II, he threw the ball directly to Bengals safety Vonn Bell.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup
Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown on getting drug tested after performance vs. Steelers: 'Rogerrrrr this is not random'
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had a career day on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The next morning, the NFL asked him to do a drug test -- which are supposedly assigned at random. Brown didn't seem too sure about the randomness of the test, and mentioned NFL Commissioner...
CBS Sports
Bills' James Cook: Likely to sit third on depth chart
Cook is expected to head into the Bills' Week 9 game against the Jets as the team's third running back after Buffalo acquired Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis on Tuesday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. Fresh off carrying five times for 35 yards while adding a 41-yard reception in Sunday's...
CBS Sports
NFL trade deadline: Lions deal Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to rival Vikings in swap of draft picks
The Vikings lost starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. Two days later, they have acquired his replacement from their division rivals. Minnesota lands former Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson from the Lions as part of a swap of draft picks, a deal confirmed by CBS Sports HQ NFL insider Josina Anderson.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Spotted in leg cast postgame
Awuzie was seen wearing a leg cast after he injured his right knee in Monday's 32-13 loss to the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. The exact nature of Awuzie's injury is still unclear, but Bengals coach Zac Taylor said postgame that the issue is "not great," per Jay Morrison of The Athletic. The 27-year-old has been Cincinnati's best cornerback since signing with the team ahead of the 2021 season, recording 33 tackles, five passes defended and a forced fumble over the first seven games of 2022. Awuzie's potential loss would be a massive blow to the team's secondary with fellow cornerbacks Eli Apple (hamstring) and Tre Flowers (hamstring) also dealing with injuries.
CBS Sports
Giants' Leonard Williams: Wreaks havoc in loss
Williams tallied eight tackles, including one sack, against the Seahawks in a Week 8 loss. Though Williams was able to bring down Geno Smith just once, he racked up five quarterback hits in the contest, accounting for half of New York's total in that department. The sack was the veteran's first of the season after he notched 18 between the previous two campaigns. Williams' eight tackles against Seattle were also a season high.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Chase Edmonds: On to Mile High
The Dolphins agreed to trade Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear, Denver has operated with a timeshare out of...
CBS Sports
Browns' Sione Takitaki: Records season-high tackles
Takitaki had a season-high 13 tackles, a sack and forced a fumble in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals in Week 8. Takitaki was part of a Browns' defense that finally looked like the unit it was projected to be in the preseason. He was on the field for a season-high 84-percent of the snaps and has 21 tackles over the last two weeks.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Makes double-digit stops
Holland notched 12 tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Lions. Holland logged his second game of the season with double-digit stops, bringing his tackle total to 46 (37 solo) through eight contests. The every-down safety has some fantasy appeal in IDP formats heading to a Week 9 matchup against a mistake-prone Bears offense.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Needs further testing
Poyer will undergo an MRI on his elbow and get results Tuesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Poyer said the injury "felt like a pop" in his elbow, but he's remaining positive regarding his outlook, Capaccio also notes. The veteran safety left Sunday's win over the Packers early and was unable to return. Once the MRI results are in, a clearer picture of the amount of time he'll miss, if any, should be available.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: In line to log practice reps
Tannehill (ankle/illness), who was inactive this past Sunday against the Texans, is in line to take some practice reps Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. According to Wyatt, the quarterback confirmed Wednesday that it was his ankle injury rather than the illness that keep him off the...
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Tops century mark with two TDs
Chubb rushed 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals. He also caught his only target for three yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Chubb found the end zone from three yards out on a direct snap to get the scoring started...
CBS Sports
NFL trade grades: Steelers deal for disgruntled Commanders cornerback William Jackson
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the busiest team at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Less than an hour after they shipped wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick, they added a cornerback in the form of William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders, CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports. The trade for Jackson involves a conditional sixth-round pick in 2025 being swapped for a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick, according to NFL Media.
CBS Sports
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday
Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Could miss time
Tomlinson (calf) is likely in a week-to-week situation as of Monday according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com Seifert reports. Tomlinson exited Sunday's win over the Cardinals early and was unable to return. His practice status in the coming days will likely lead to a better idea of whether or not he has a chance to play Sunday against Washington.
Comments / 0