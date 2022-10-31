ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38

Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Browns' Amari Cooper calls his interception vs. Bengals 'an abomination,' says he'll 'stick to getting open'

Just about everything went right for the Cleveland Browns during their 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween night, but not everything. On the Browns' second possession of the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski dialed up a trick-or-treat play, in which star wideout Amari Cooper would throw a pass off of a reverse. Instead of hitting his intended wideout, Michael Woods II, he threw the ball directly to Bengals safety Vonn Bell.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup

Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bills' James Cook: Likely to sit third on depth chart

Cook is expected to head into the Bills' Week 9 game against the Jets as the team's third running back after Buffalo acquired Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis on Tuesday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. Fresh off carrying five times for 35 yards while adding a 41-yard reception in Sunday's...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Spotted in leg cast postgame

Awuzie was seen wearing a leg cast after he injured his right knee in Monday's 32-13 loss to the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. The exact nature of Awuzie's injury is still unclear, but Bengals coach Zac Taylor said postgame that the issue is "not great," per Jay Morrison of The Athletic. The 27-year-old has been Cincinnati's best cornerback since signing with the team ahead of the 2021 season, recording 33 tackles, five passes defended and a forced fumble over the first seven games of 2022. Awuzie's potential loss would be a massive blow to the team's secondary with fellow cornerbacks Eli Apple (hamstring) and Tre Flowers (hamstring) also dealing with injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Leonard Williams: Wreaks havoc in loss

Williams tallied eight tackles, including one sack, against the Seahawks in a Week 8 loss. Though Williams was able to bring down Geno Smith just once, he racked up five quarterback hits in the contest, accounting for half of New York's total in that department. The sack was the veteran's first of the season after he notched 18 between the previous two campaigns. Williams' eight tackles against Seattle were also a season high.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks

Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Broncos' Chase Edmonds: On to Mile High

The Dolphins agreed to trade Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear, Denver has operated with a timeshare out of...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Browns' Sione Takitaki: Records season-high tackles

Takitaki had a season-high 13 tackles, a sack and forced a fumble in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals in Week 8. Takitaki was part of a Browns' defense that finally looked like the unit it was projected to be in the preseason. He was on the field for a season-high 84-percent of the snaps and has 21 tackles over the last two weeks.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Makes double-digit stops

Holland notched 12 tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Lions. Holland logged his second game of the season with double-digit stops, bringing his tackle total to 46 (37 solo) through eight contests. The every-down safety has some fantasy appeal in IDP formats heading to a Week 9 matchup against a mistake-prone Bears offense.
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Needs further testing

Poyer will undergo an MRI on his elbow and get results Tuesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Poyer said the injury "felt like a pop" in his elbow, but he's remaining positive regarding his outlook, Capaccio also notes. The veteran safety left Sunday's win over the Packers early and was unable to return. Once the MRI results are in, a clearer picture of the amount of time he'll miss, if any, should be available.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: In line to log practice reps

Tannehill (ankle/illness), who was inactive this past Sunday against the Texans, is in line to take some practice reps Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. According to Wyatt, the quarterback confirmed Wednesday that it was his ankle injury rather than the illness that keep him off the...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Browns' Nick Chubb: Tops century mark with two TDs

Chubb rushed 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals. He also caught his only target for three yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Chubb found the end zone from three yards out on a direct snap to get the scoring started...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

NFL trade grades: Steelers deal for disgruntled Commanders cornerback William Jackson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the busiest team at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Less than an hour after they shipped wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick, they added a cornerback in the form of William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders, CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports. The trade for Jackson involves a conditional sixth-round pick in 2025 being swapped for a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick, according to NFL Media.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday

Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Could miss time

Tomlinson (calf) is likely in a week-to-week situation as of Monday according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com Seifert reports. Tomlinson exited Sunday's win over the Cardinals early and was unable to return. His practice status in the coming days will likely lead to a better idea of whether or not he has a chance to play Sunday against Washington.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy