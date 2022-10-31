Detectives Investigating Georgetown Double Homicide

Detectives are investigating after a man and woman were found fatally injured Sunday evening in Georgetown.

At about 4:15 p.m., a 911 caller reported two down subjects in an apartment in the 6100 block of 4th Avenue South. Officers responded and found a deceased man and woman. Detectives will continue to investigate to determine the nature of the victims’ injuries.

Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to process the scene for evidence.

Homicide Detectives also responded and will lead the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.