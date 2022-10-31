Toledo wins MAC women's cross country title

ATHENS, Ohio — The University of Toledo claimed two of the top three individual places en route to winning its second straight Mid-American Conference women’s cross country championship Saturday at the Ohio University Golf Course.

Joy Chirchir finished the 6,000-meter course in a personal-best time of 19 minutes, 36.9 seconds to finish second to Miami’s Carmen Riano (19:30.9). UT teammate Faith Linga was third in 19:49.1, also a personal best.

Lou Trois finished sixth in 20:31.8, Emily Vining was eighth in 20:34.1, and Madeline Vining was 10th in 20:34.7. All three of those times were personal bests.

Rounding out the top five were Miami’s Ava Nuttall (20:13.2) in fourth and Western Michigan’s Makayla Perez (20:23.4) in fifth.

Toledo, which won its eighth MAC title overall, finished with 29 points, well ahead of second-place Ohio’s 83. Eastern Michigan was third at 106, followed by Miami (126), Western Michigan (127), and Bowling Green (138).

Kailee Perry was Bowling Green’s top finisher, placing ninth in 20:35.7. Chirchir, Linga, and Trois were named first-team All-MAC, while Emily Vining, Madeline Vining and Dames were named second-team All-MAC.

"I'm really proud of both of our programs," said UT women’s coach Andrea Grove-McDonough, who was named the MAC women’s coach of the year. "That was what we hoped to do today. Our goal was to put five in the top-10, so I feel really good about that. That group of women out there, I think the top-eight women are all national qualifiers as individuals at some point in their NCAA career. It's remarkable the depth the conference has right now up front. Now, we're trying to turn the page as quickly as we can and focus on trying to get ourselves into that NCAA race."

The UT men finished a close second to Miami. The Rockets finished with 54 points to the RedHawks’ 46, with Eastern Michigan (79) third. Bowling Green (176) finished eighth in the eight-team field.

Dennis Mutai led the UT men with a fourth-place time of 23:46.3 in the 8,000-meter race. Matthew Chesum was sixth in 23:53. Miami’s Obsaa Feda won in 23:39.7.

Alexander Haffa was the top finisher for the BG men in 26th with a time of 24:44.6. Mutai and Chesum made the All-MAC first team, while Ben Otis (24:13.2, 13th) and Geoff Howles (24:13.2, 14th) made the All-MAC second team.