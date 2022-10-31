ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 teens shot at West Ashley apartment complex

By Kevon Dupree
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) say just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley where they found four people shot.

Neighbors at Orleans Garden Apartments called CPD after hearing gunfire ring out early Sunday morning.

“Approximately about 3:20,” CPD Sgt. Lee Mixon said “3:24-ish, several 9-1-1 calls were called in to consolidated dispatch having to do with various people hearing gunshots in the area.”

CPD officers were dispatched to the apartment complex after neighbors reported seeing multiple people wounded.

“On scene,” Mixon said, “they located four victims; three males, one female. All suffering from gunshot wounds to various parts of the body.”

Officials say the four victims were 15, 17, 18 and 19 years old. Each victim was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

“A couple of them did undergo surgery,” Mixon said. “As far as I know at this time, they’re all in stable condition. There were no fatalities as a result of the shooting.”

CPD says they don’t have a suspect in custody at this time and they’re asking for the community’s help with any details regarding the shooting.

“If anybody has any information,” Mixon said, “they can call consolidated dispatch at (843) 743-7200. If they would like to remain anonymous, they can call the Lowcountry Crimestoppers number at (843) 554-1111.

CPD officials say the shooting is still under investigation and News 2 will provide the latest details on the shooting as they become available, both on-air and online, at www.counton2.com

