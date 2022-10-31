Read full article on original website
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
Idaho8.com
Stagnant offense forces Colts to make midseason changes
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Coach Frank Reich can’t explain it. The Indianapolis Colts are struggling with slow starts, struggling to score points, struggling to win games. So over the past two weeks, he’s been making changes. He benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan last week. He fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday. And then the Colts traded running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo. Will any of it help Sunday against New England? Reich certainly hopes so.
Idaho8.com
Now with 1st-place Ravens, Roquan Smith ready to contribute
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Roquan Smith was upbeat when speaking with Baltimore-area media for the first time since he was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens this week. Although changing teams is often jarring, this is an opportunity for the standout linebacker to contribute to a contender. Smith appeared in only one postseason game in his first four seasons with the Bears. Now he moves from a sub-.500 team to a division leader. The Ravens are adding him to a defense that took its lumps early in the season, but now has 15 sacks in the past four games.
Idaho8.com
Vikings’ Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — T.J. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on his first full day with the Minnesota Vikings after arriving in a trade with the Detroit Lions. The fourth-year tight end has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow. He also moved from last place to first in the NFC North. The Lions are 1-6. The Vikings are 6-1.
Idaho8.com
Jets’ Sauce Gardner cooking with hot start to rookie season
New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner is widely considered through the first eight games the front-runner for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has shown the poise of a veteran since Week 1 by regularly clamping down on wide receivers while very much looking like a shutdown cornerback. Gardner has faced the likes of the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase and the Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill this season and performed well. He will get another major test when he finds himself lined up against Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs throughout the game against the Bills on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Idaho8.com
Hurts looks to improve Eagles to 8-0 against hometown Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts was born in Houston and grew up about 25 miles from NRG Stadium. As a child he dreamed of playing at the stadium the Houston Texans call home. On Thursday night he’ll finally get that chance when he leads the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles against the lowly one-win Texans. Hurts and the Eagles look to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. The 24-year-old Hurts has been great for Philadelphia, winning 10 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL.
Idaho8.com
At 0-4 on the road, Curry and the Warriors aren’t panicking
MIAMI (AP) — Things were much different the last time Stephen Curry played in four consecutive road losses. It was nearly a decade ago, from late February through early March 2013. He hadn’t made his playoff debut yet. He was tied for 180th on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list. He wouldn’t become an All-Star until a year later. A loss Tuesday night in Miami, despite a triple-double from Curry, dropped Golden State to 3-5 overall and 0-4 on the road. It’s too early to push the panic button. But it’s not the start Curry wanted or expected.
Idaho8.com
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder exploring the sale of team
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who has been accused of fostering a “toxic workplace” in the NFL franchise, is considering a sale of the team. Through a team statement on Wednesday, Snyder and his wife, Tanya, announced that they hired Bank of America Securities “to consider potential transactions.”
